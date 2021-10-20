Delhi News Live: City records 36 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death

An overcrowded market in Chandnichowk ahead of festivals. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
Delhi News Today: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 36 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death. The daily death count has significantly dropped in the past 2 months with 3 deaths recorded in October so far and five registered in September. The Covid positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent. Currently, there are 322 active Covid-19 cases in the national capital.
Amid the rising dengue cases in the city, around 100 breeding sites have been found in schools under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, the region which has recorded the most number of cases. The first death due to dengue this season was reported in Delhi on Monday.
Clear skies are expected to remain in Delhi for the rest of the week and the minimum temperature today will settle around 18-19 degrees Celsius, the IMD forecast said on Tuesday.
Most of the vendors said that they have NDMC challans, which prove that they were recognised by the body. (File)
Without an alternate means of livelihood, vendors who have been in Connaught Place for decades, held a peaceful demonstration in Block A on Tuesday evening.
Following a Delhi High Court order to remove all illegal encroachments at CP, officials of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Police carried out a drive to remove illegal hawkers in the market last week.
Hansa Dharamsingh (48), who sells hand-embroidered bags in front of the Metro gates, said that the police told them to leave or they would take away their products, hence they left by themselves. Ever since, she and other bag sellers have been coming to CP, only to be asked to return home.
Schools, unauthorised colonies and construction sites are key hotspots for mosquito breeding conditions in South Delhi, which has reported the most dengue cases among all zones under civic bodies.
Senior officials said that around 100 breeding sites have been found in schools under the jurisdiction of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.
A senior SDMC official said the Public Health Department found this during inspections carried out last week. The corporation has issued 71 notices and 19 challans in areas such as Manglapuri, Kakrola, Dwarka Sector 6, Sainik Enclave Part-2, RK Puram Sector 8, Vikaspuri, Vasant Kunj and Greater Kailash.
Residents of Gurgaon’s sector 47, who have been protesting against the offering of namaz in the open for at least a month, have deferred their protest for at least two weeks after a meeting with the deputy commissioner on Monday.
Members of the resident welfare association met the DC who, they said, had assured them that the matter would be discussed and a possible solution would be found.
Yash Garg, the Gurgaon DC, said, “I have discussed the matter with the residents. In the coming days, we will have a dialogue with all community members to resolve the issue.”
An Air Quality Early Warning System integrated with a Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi-NCR was recently made operational for air quality management.
It was launched by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology. The DSS, developed by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has been integrated with the existing Air Quality Early Warning System. The Commission for Air Quality Management had stated a need for a decision support system for Delhi-NCR in January this year. Read more
