Delhi News Live Updates: As Congress plans to surround PM Modi’s resident, Section 144 imposed across New Delhi

Delhi News Live Updates:Leaders of the Congress party on Friday will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register its protest against issues of inflation, unemployment and GST on food items. The Delhi Police has denied the party the permission for the march. With senior leaders of the party set to surround the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their protest, Section 144 has been imposed across New Delhi, except in Jantar Mantar, police officials told news agency ANI.
The National Highways Authority of India has increased the toll fees for commuters using the Sohna elevated road. The new rates will be applicable from Thursday. As per the new tariffs, a car user at Ghamroj toll plaza will now have to pay Rs 115 for a trip that earlier cost Rs 45. Highway officials said that the rate has been revised following the opening of phase one of the project on July 11. The authority had earlier opened phase two on April 1.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the BJP to reach out to “deprived and downtrodden sections” in communities other than Hindus at a national executive conclave in Hyderabad last month, the BJP leadership in Delhi has started an outreach programme with a focus on Pasmanda (backward) Muslims in the national capital. The BJP will be holding a Pasmanda Muslim Senh Milan Awam Samman Samroh on Friday at the Ghalib Institute in Central Delhi, during which several Pasmanda leaders from the party would be present.
The Delhi Police issued an advisory saying the traffic movement will be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday as the Congress is all set to stage a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike.
The police have made special arrangements and diversions will be suggested based on expected spots of congestion on major roads.
According to the advisory, in order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic in New Delhi district, buses will be restricted beyond Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurbindo Marg, Africa Avenue, Moti Bagh red light (Shanti Path).
The advisory also stated that due to special traffic arrangements, movement on the Kamal Attaturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road and Raisina Road will hardly be possible. The commuters should expect heavy congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlak Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Prithvi Raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Mulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajender Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Cresent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Mathura Road due to special traffic arrangements, it read. (PTI)
As per the new rates, fee for a single car trip on the highway is Rs 115, while a return trip will cost Rs 175. A light commercial vehicle will have to pay Rs 175 while for a bus or a truck, the cost will be Rs 400 per trip. The monthly pass for 50 trips will cost Rs 3,915. However, the local pass for cars and jeeps for people living within 20 km limit will remain Rs 315 per month, said officials. (Read More)
A junior resident doctor at Tihar Jail was arrested for allegedly smuggling drugs into the prison, said police Thursday. The accused, a dentist, works with the Central Jail on a contract.
Dr Varun Goel was caught Wednesday by the jail security staff. It has been alleged that he hid the drugs in his shoes but was frisked and caught, police said.
Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), said his staff received information from Tihar jail about the recovery of 82 gm ganja and some tobacco. (Read More)
Days after four masked men barged into the house of an elderly couple in the upscale Florence Elite society in Gurgaon’s Sector 57, and allegedly robbed a 64-year-old woman after holding her hostage and gagging her mouth, police have arrested three accused in the case. Two of the accused had worked as labourers at the couple’s house recently, while the third was formerly famous for uploading TikTok videos, said police.
The accused – Mohammad Anjar, Najimul and Hasim Ansari – were arrested from Ullawas village Wednesday by the crime branch, said police.
“The two labourers had noticed that the complainant had paid for labour work in Rs 2,000 currency denomination notes. The labourers thought they could get their hands on a large sum if they planned a loot bid. They were aware that the couple lived alone. So, the main accused, Ansari, hatched a plan to rob them and roped in four others,” said ACP (crime) Preet Pal. Read More
Four passengers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an international immigration racket at Delhi airport and two agents were held in Gujarat.
Police said the passengers were identified as Bangladeshi nationals Deedar Hossain Holdar (33), Rana (26), Mohammad Hridoy Hossain (23) and Parvej Hossain (23), while the agents in Gujarat were identified as Bangladeshi national Apon (29) and Ankit Kumar Jha (24).
According to police, Apon had come to India 15 years ago and was in the business of procuring Indian documents for Bangladeshi citizens going to the UAE. Meanwhile, Ankit prepared biometrics for Aadhaar cards, having allegedly made 10-12 illegal ones. Read More
Three members of the ‘Namaste Gang’, accused of allegedly greeting people before snatching their gold jewellery and phones, were arrested after cross-firing from Shahdara on Thursday.
Police said the accused were involved in a series of snatching incidents in Shahdara where they allegedly targeted morning walkers, especially the elderly, at gunpoint. They are also involved in robberies and snatching cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Describing their modus operandi, police said the gang members used stolen bikes and scooters to scout for suitable targets in the morning. Once they found their target, one of them greeted him/her with a ‘namaste’ to divert their attention and then they pulled out weapons to threaten them and rob them. Before leaving, they would greet the person by saying ‘namaste’, police added. Read More
The Delhi Police will install over 1,000 CCTV cameras in and around the historic Red Fort to monitor Independence Day celebrations, officials said on Thursday.
A senior police officer said the cameras will be installed by the north, central and New Delhi districts of the city police and its security unit. They will also help monitor the VVIP route till the monument.
Hotels, guest houses, parking lots and restaurants are being checked, and verification of tenants and servants is being carried out, police said. The police said vehicles are being thoroughly checked and strict vigil is being maintained. Meetings are also being held with members of MWAs and RWAs. (PTI)
The Delhi High Court Thursday asked Delhi Police to inform it about the steps taken to stop the availability and selling of Chinese synthetic manjha, a string used in kites, in the market. A counsel representing police sought time to seek instructions.
The division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad listed the petition seeking a complete ban on flying, making and sale of kites and objects used in its making, for hearing on Friday. Asking police to apprise it of the steps taken, the court observed that there is also a National Green Tribunal order banning the Chinese manja.
Sanser Pal Singh, a lawyer, in the petition said that he met with an accident in 2006 when a kite string led to an injury on his finger. Several persons and birds have lost their lives or have been injured due to the kite string, said Singh. Read More
The Delhi High Court on Thursday said yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s clarification on Coronil “seems to be more like a pat” on his back, while granting him another opportunity to come with “an appropriate and acceptable draft clarification” for settlement of the case filed against him by various doctors’ associations.
The court said that the matter has reacquired the element of urgency in wake of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and any confusion deserves to be addressed at the soonest. Listing the suit for consideration on August 17, the court said it would proceed to hear the matter if no agreed clarification is brought about by the next date.
Hearing the suit of a group of doctors’ associations against Ramdev for his statements against allopathy during the Covid-19 pandemic and for claiming that Coronil is cure against Covid-19, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, after reading the draft statement prepared by Ramdev’s counsel, said, “This seems to be more like a pat on the back, on the defendant’s back. This is like a disclaimer rather than a clarification” Read More
BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Thursday alleged that there has been a corruption of hundreds of crores of rupees in Delhi involving wholesale license holders when the excise policy 2021-22 was in force.
The excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party government on July 30 close on the heels of Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recommending a CBI probe into alleged violations in its implementation.
Verma alleged that a South Delhi pub owner, close to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, used to collect six per cent of the commission money from the wholesale(L-1) license holders. (PTI)
People letting their guard down and not following social distancing norms are leading to a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, experts said on Thursday, while stressing that these fluctuations also indicate that the disease is at the endemic stage.
On Wednesday, the number of fresh cases of the infection breached the 2,000-mark in Delhi after nearly 180 days. The worrisome part was also the fact that five fatalities due to the disease were recorded after June 25, when six people had succumbed to it.
However, doctors said the patients are recovering faster and only those with comorbidities are being hospitalised. (PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta Thursday said that unlike other political parties, AAP does not discriminate on the basis of caste or religion.
Gupta was speaking at AAP Haryana’s two-day Prashikshan Shivir (training camp) in Gurgaon, organised to discuss party’s affairs and strategy in Haryana. “All other political parties discriminate on the basis of caste and religion. AAP jaati ke aadhar pe bhed bhav nhi karti. (AAP does not discriminate on the basis of caste). We have given ticket to candidates only on the merit of a particular candidate and not on considerations of caste, gender… Haryana mein sirf jaati aur dharm ke naam pe abi rajneeti ho rhi hai. Inke naam pe ladaya ja raha hai (At the moment, in Haryana, politics is being done only on the basis of caste and religion),” said Gupta, who is the party’s in-charge in Haryana. Read More
Rejecting Decathlon’s prayer seeking quashing of an FIR registered against its Preet Vihar store, for operating beyond 8 pm on December 30 last year, in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines, the Delhi High Court Thursday said it would be appropriate for the Delhi Police to take quick action in all pending matters relating to violation of orders passed under the Disaster Management Act by filing complaints before courts.
Directing Preet Vihar station house officer (SHO) to ensure that the complaint against Decathlon is forwarded to the magistrate concerned immediately, Justice Asha Menon observed that there have been innumerable cases where people were found violating time restrictions that governed business activities and public movement, or were in public places without masks.
“These are all actionable wrongs and need to be dealt with firmly, but it must also be effective. To drag such matters over months instead of dealing with them expeditiously … have only led to complication of matters and colossal waste of time and human resources,” Justice Menon said, adding that lower courts ought to dispose of such matters without further delay. Read More
A suspicious bag was found inside a parking lot in Rohini Thursday evening. Police said they found the bag during checking and alerted the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog teams, who are on their way to the spot.
The Delhi High Court Thursday observed that the city police needs to act swiftly on FIRs alleging violations of COVID guidelines. "It would be appropriate for the police to take quick action in all the pending matters relating to violation of orders passed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by filing complaints as required under law before the court and the courts ought to dispose of these matters, without further delay," said Justice Asha Menon, while declining Decathlon Sports India Private Limited's prayer for quashing an FIR registered in December 2021 against its Preet Vihar store.
The court said that there have been innumerable cases where people have been found "violating the 'hours' governing business activities or even being in public places, without wearing a mask". These are all actionable wrongs and need to be dealt with firmly, said the court.
"To drag such matters over months instead of dealing with them expeditiously ... have only led to complication of matters and colossal waste of time and human resources," said the court. (ENS)
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit Gujarat between August 6 and 7, where he is expected to make an election announcement during a public rally in Chhotaudepur, news agency ANI reported.
While all other political parties discriminate on the basis of caste and religion, the Aam Aadmi Party does not consider these factors while selecting candidates, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said on Friday. Speaking at AAP's Prashikshan Shivir in Gurgaon, he said: 'We have given ticket to candidates only on the merits of a particular candidate and not on consideration of caste or gender.'
AAP Haryana is hosting a two-day training camp (Prashikshan Shivir) in Gurgaon, to discuss party affairs and strategy in Haryana.
Slamming the Uttar Pradesh Police for “unlawfully” taking away a 22-year-old transgender from a Delhi shelter home last month, and Delhi Police for assisting them, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked whether it was a “procedure” that the UP Police decides to visit anybody in the middle of the night.
The court also asked whether the Delhi Police was applying itself at all when “there are so many strictures” passed by it against the law enforcement agency. Issuing notice to the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh government, UP Police and Centre on a plea that also sought compensation for violation of the fundamental rights, and directions for appropriate protocol for safety and security of the residents of shelter homes, the court particularly asked the Delhi Police to inform it about its actions on an affidavit within four weeks. Read more.
A Nigerian woman in her 30s, living in Delhi for over a month, tested positive for monkeypox Wednesday, taking the capital’s tally to four.
This is the country’s ninth case, and the first case in a woman, with most cases being detected in young men so far. Globally too, the cases of monkeypox have been disproportionately reported among men. “We’re seeing cases that are largely focused on men… There have been some cases reported in women and children, but these have been very limited,” said Andy Seale, an advisor on sexually transmitted infections at World Health Organisation, in a video from the organisation.
The woman had no history of international travel in the last 21 days. None of the four persons who tested positive for the infection in Delhi had any history of international travel. In contrast, so far, all five cases reported from Kerala have a history of travel from UAE. Read more.
This Independence Day, the skyline over Red Fort will be free of kites. At least, that’s what the Delhi Police is aiming for on August 15, which is also the national capital’s unofficial kite-flying day.
In a first-of-its-kind security outreach to prevent stray kites from falling inside Red Fort during the Prime Minister’s address to the nation and the flag-hoisting ceremony, the police have sought the cooperation of 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area to ensure a clear sky for about three hours that morning. That’s not all.
The police in Delhi’s north district, where Red Fort is located, have also identified around 350 rooftop locations where their personnel will carry long bamboo sticks to snag stray kites. At one point, they had even planned to rope in skilled kite-flyers to snap the strings of others’ kites but that move was later shelved. Read more.