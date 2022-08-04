Delhi News Live Updates: As Congress plans to surround PM Modi’s resident, Section 144 imposed across New Delhi

Delhi News Live Updates:Leaders of the Congress party on Friday will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register its protest against issues of inflation, unemployment and GST on food items. The Delhi Police has denied the party the permission for the march. With senior leaders of the party set to surround the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of their protest, Section 144 has been imposed across New Delhi, except in Jantar Mantar, police officials told news agency ANI.

The National Highways Authority of India has increased the toll fees for commuters using the Sohna elevated road. The new rates will be applicable from Thursday. As per the new tariffs, a car user at Ghamroj toll plaza will now have to pay Rs 115 for a trip that earlier cost Rs 45. Highway officials said that the rate has been revised following the opening of phase one of the project on July 11. The authority had earlier opened phase two on April 1.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to the BJP to reach out to “deprived and downtrodden sections” in communities other than Hindus at a national executive conclave in Hyderabad last month, the BJP leadership in Delhi has started an outreach programme with a focus on Pasmanda (backward) Muslims in the national capital. The BJP will be holding a Pasmanda Muslim Senh Milan Awam Samman Samroh on Friday at the Ghalib Institute in Central Delhi, during which several Pasmanda leaders from the party would be present.