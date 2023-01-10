Delhi News Live Updates: LG Saxena grants prosecution sanction against ex-JNU vice president Shehla Rashid

Delhi news Live Updates: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted prosecution sanction against ex-JNU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora in a case filed against her for two tweets about the Indian Army allegedly “aimed at promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.”
Meanwhile, the national capital region woke up to a cold morning and dense fog on Tuesday with Palam recording visibility of 0 metres. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 7.8 degree celsius temperature at 5.30 AM. Around 50 flights were delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility, news agency ANI reported.
In view of the worsening air quality, The Delhi government Monday imposed a temporary ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday. Delhi’s air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions — clam winds and low temperatures.
A court here on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body.
Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.
The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.
Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days. (PTI)