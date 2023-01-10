Delhi News Live Updates: LG Saxena grants prosecution sanction against ex-JNU vice president Shehla Rashid

From a small hut on the banks of the Yamuna to a house in Chandni Chowk — St Stephen’s Hospital, Delhi’s first medical facility for women and children, had a humble beginning over a century ago. Behind its establishment were efforts by a group of women, led by Priscilla Winter, who understood the healthcare needs of women and children.

Now located near Tis Hazari court, the super-speciality tertiary care hospital has over 600 beds and caters to around 16,000 patients every year. It is managed by the St Stephen’s Hospital Society, a constituent part of the Church of North India, and is a registered body (under the Societies Registration Act) functioning under its own constitution.

Born in Calcutta in 1842, Priscilla was the daughter of parents who were part of the Church Missionary Society (CMS). After studying in England, she returned to Calcutta in 1858 at the age of 16. She started the Delhi Female Medical Mission, along with the White Ladies Association, and worked in the ‘zenana’ mission, which was the work of education and care of women in their homes.

