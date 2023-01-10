scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: LG Saxena grants prosecution sanction against ex-JNU vice president Shehla Rashid

Delhi News Live Updates: The case against was filed after Shehla Rashid Shorfiled tweeted about the Indian Army allegedly “aimed at promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.”

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 10, 2023 12:02 IST
Activist Shehla Rashid. (File)

Delhi news Live Updates: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has granted prosecution sanction against ex-JNU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora in a case filed against her for two tweets about the Indian Army allegedly “aimed at promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.”

Meanwhile, the national capital region woke up to a cold morning and dense fog on Tuesday with Palam recording visibility of 0 metres. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s Safdarjung observatory recorded 7.8 degree celsius temperature at 5.30 AM. Around 50 flights were delayed at Delhi airport due to low visibility, news agency ANI reported.

In view of the worsening air quality, The Delhi government Monday imposed a temporary ban on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the national capital from Tuesday. Delhi’s air quality worsened to the severe category on Monday owning to unfavourable meteorological conditions — clam winds and low temperatures.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Dense fog cloaks city; flights delayed at IGI airport. Follow the latest updates here.

11:32 (IST)10 Jan 2023
Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody for 14 days

A court here on Tuesday extended for 14 days the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by four days. (PTI)

Pincode 110001: Humble beginnings of Delhi’s St Stephen’s hospital — from Yamuna riverbank to Tis Hazari

From a small hut on the banks of the Yamuna to a house in Chandni Chowk — St Stephen’s Hospital, Delhi’s first medical facility for women and children, had a humble beginning over a century ago. Behind its establishment were efforts by a group of women, led by Priscilla Winter, who understood the healthcare needs of women and children.

Now located near Tis Hazari court, the super-speciality tertiary care hospital has over 600 beds and caters to around 16,000 patients every year. It is managed by the St Stephen’s Hospital Society, a constituent part of the Church of North India, and is a registered body (under the Societies Registration Act) functioning under its own constitution.

Born in Calcutta in 1842, Priscilla was the daughter of parents who were part of the Church Missionary Society (CMS). After studying in England, she returned to Calcutta in 1858 at the age of 16. She started the Delhi Female Medical Mission, along with the White Ladies Association, and worked in the ‘zenana’ mission, which was the work of education and care of women in their homes.

More migratory gulls, fewer numbers of other species in Delhi: Waterbird Census

The annual Asian Waterbird Census, which began in Delhi on January 7 with a count of the number of waterbirds and species in the Yamuna, found at least one resident species to be missing along with fewer numbers of migratory birds apart from the migratory gulls that are drawn to the ghats where they are fed.

While the number of waterbirds recorded this year is higher than previous years, the increase is on account of black-headed and brown-headed gulls which migrate from Central Asia to this region in the winter, said T K Roy, ecologist and Delhi State Coordinator for the Asian Waterbird Census.

“The river, which is highly polluted, does not provide a favourable habitat for these birds either, but they are drawn by the feeding along the ghats and move in large flocks in search of food,” he said.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:30 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close