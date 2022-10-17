Delhi News Live Updates: AAP says CBI will arrest Sisodia on Monday; BJP blames AAP of doing ‘pressure politics’

Delhi News Today Live Updates, October 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Sunday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. Sisodia tweeted earlier in the day that he had been summoned by the central agency at 11 am on Monday.
The BJP, meanwhile, accused the AAP of doing “pressure politics” following the CBI’s summons to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with its investigation into the excise policy. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, at a press conference, said CM Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” of scams his ministers are accused of. “These days, Kejriwal compares himself to god and his ministers to freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country,” Bhatia alleged.
In other news, BJP national president JP Nadda, while addressing the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan, said the saffron party won’t allow AAP’s corrupt government to stay and would defeat them in the upcoming MCD elections. Speaking at the BJP’s Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan held at Ramlila Maidan, he told party workers: “The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and, thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAP’s corruption.”
A Diwali mela at Delhi University’s Miranda House saw several men allegedly jump over its walls to enter the campus by bypassing security, something that has been condemned by students of the college. Videos posted online by a student show men jumping over a college wall and over a closed college gate in the presence of a security guard.
According to Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the college administration and law enforcement had not anticipated the volume of the crowds that turned up for the mela. (Read More)
PM Modi will inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Delhi today. He will also release PM-KISAN Funds worth Rs 16,000 crores.