Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: AAP says CBI will arrest Sisodia on Monday; BJP blames AAP of doing ‘pressure politics’

Delhi-NCR News, Delhi News Live Updates, October 17, 2022: The AAP has launched a hectic poll campaign in Gujarat, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia visiting and campaigning in the state regularly over the past two months

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 17, 2022 8:30:53 am
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

Delhi News Today Live Updates, October 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Sunday that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. Sisodia tweeted earlier in the day that he had been summoned by the central agency at 11 am on Monday.

The BJP, meanwhile, accused the AAP of doing “pressure politics” following the CBI’s summons to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with its investigation into the excise policy. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, at a press conference, said CM Arvind Kejriwal was the “kingpin” of scams his ministers are accused of. “These days, Kejriwal compares himself to god and his ministers to freedom fighters. Kejriwal should be ashamed as his corrupt ministers are filling his coffers while Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life for the country,” Bhatia alleged.

In other news, BJP national president JP Nadda, while addressing the Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan, said the saffron party won’t allow AAP’s corrupt government to stay and would defeat them in the upcoming MCD elections. Speaking at the BJP’s Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan held at Ramlila Maidan, he told party workers: “The BJP will trounce the AAP in the MCD polls and, thereafter, in the Assembly election. Tell the people of Delhi about the AAP’s corruption.”

At Miranda House, chaos at Diwali fest as people try to ‘scale walls’; 76 butterfly species counted across 7 biodiversity parks in Delhi, highest at Aravalli; At VHP event in Manesar, warning to maulvis: ‘Pack your belongings’; Follow Delhi Live Updates

08:30 (IST)17 Oct 2022
Chaos at Miranda House Diwali fest as outsiders try to scale walls, police called in

A Diwali mela at Delhi University’s Miranda House saw several men allegedly jump over its walls to enter the campus by bypassing security, something that has been condemned by students of the college. Videos posted online by a student show men jumping over a college wall and over a closed college gate in the presence of a security guard.

According to Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda, the college administration and law enforcement had not anticipated the volume of the crowds that turned up for the mela. (Read More)

07:52 (IST)17 Oct 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Delhi today

PM Modi will inaugurate PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Delhi today. He will also release PM-KISAN Funds worth Rs 16,000 crores.

Allow Chhath Puja on banks of Yamuna: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

After holding meetings of Chhath Puja Samitis at his residence on Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari sought that the “festival be allowed on the river banks”. Tiwari said the festival is about river bank cleaning and nothing harmful is immersed in the water.

“What we pour in the river is milk, cow milk or Gangajal. If cow milk is put in water, it decreases the percentage of impurities in it,” said Tiwari. He said that the reason the Chhath festival is not allowed on the river bank is to hide the condition of the river from the people. The Chhath festival, which is popular in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31 this year.

The meeting of samiti by the MP was held a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the AAP-led Delhi government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the Chhath Puja celebrations and made arrangements at 1,100 sites across the national capital.

Sanjay Gandhi to Phoolan Devi to Parliament attack — how Delhi’s RML Hospital has witnessed history since 1932

Before All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), it was Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital that would cater to VIPs – from Harivansh Rai Bachhan to Lala Amarnath – seeking treatment. Established as a 54-bedded hospital in 1932, RML was developed by the British Government and was formerly known as Willingdon Hospital, named after Lord Willingdon, who served as the 22nd Viceroy and Governor General of India from April 18, 1931 to April 18, 1936.

According to Madan Thapliyal, writer and former director of public relations at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the hospital was a small clinic before it was rechristened Willingdon Hospital in 1932. “In 1932, Lord Willingdon launched the NDMC townhall and approved the name change and further development of the clinic. Until 1938, it was under the NDMC,” said Thapliyal.

While Hindu Rao and Safdarjung Hospital catered to the masses, the then government needed a hospital and a nursing home where VIPs, bureaucrats, politicians and people in important positions living in Central Delhi could go for treatment.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 07:43:52 am
