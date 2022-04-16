Delhi News Live Updates: Capital logs 366 fresh Covid-19 cases; 300 positive samples sent for genome sequencing

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAVM_mJe-oM]

Nearly 48% rise in home isolation cases of Covid in last one week in Delhi

Amid an uptick in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and the positivity rate going beyond two per cent, there has been a rise of nearly 48 percent in the number of home isolation cases here in the last one week, according to news agency PTI.

Ramp up testing, administration of booster doses: Cong to Delhi govt

The Delhi Congress on Friday demanded that the Kejriwal government ramp up daily testing and intensify the drive for the administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines in view of the uptick in coronavirus infections in the city.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said lockdown and closure of schools cannot be the way to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. "The Kejriwal government should ensure that people adhere to COVID-19 protocol in public places instead of taking the easy way out and enforcing another total lockdown," he said.

Hindu Sena plants saffron flags near JNU, cops remove them, take action

Three people have been ‘bound down’ by police hours after members of the Hindu Sena put up saffron flags and banners that read ‘Bhagwa JNU (saffron JNU)’ near the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. This comes days after violence broke out at the varsity between two groups of students from the ABVP and Left outfits.