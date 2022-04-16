scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Capital logs 366 fresh Covid-19 cases; 300 positive samples sent for genome sequencing

Delhi News Today Live Updates 15 Apr, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Heatwave Updates, Delhi-NCR News, Petrol, Diesel, CNG, PNG price hike in Delhi, Delhi Covid-19 Cases Updates: Covid positivity rate further rises to 3.95 per cent; Manish Sisodia orders to close temporarily specific wing in schools or classrooms where COVID-19 cases have been detected

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 16, 2022 8:37:27 am
A health worker checks swab samples collected for RTPCR test to detect COVID-19 at a government hospital. (File/AP)

Delhi Live News: The national capital on Friday recorded 366 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi’s Covid tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin. The daily cases and the positivity rate in the national capital have seen an upward trend in the last few days. Delhi had on Thursday recorded 325 Covid-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent.

Amid threat of a new coronavirus variant, nearly 300 samples taken from people who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi recently have been sent for genome sequencing, official sources said on Friday. The sequencing is to be done essentially to find if any new variant, like ‘XE’, has circulated in the city or not, amid a spike in daily cases in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that a specific wing in schools or classrooms where COVID-19 cases has been detected should be closed temporarily and clarified that the entire school should only be closed in specific cases. This instruction by Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, comes against the backdrop of rising cases of COVID-19 among school children and staff members. A meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has been called on April 20 to review the situation in the national capital.

Delhi News Live Updates: Covid cases rise in Delhi; 48% increase in home isolation cases in last one week; Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on April 20 to review the situation of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Nearly 48% rise in home isolation cases of Covid in last one week in Delhi

Amid an uptick in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and the positivity rate going beyond two per cent, there has been a rise of nearly 48 percent in the number of home isolation cases here in the last one week, according to news agency PTI.

Ramp up testing, administration of booster doses: Cong to Delhi govt

The Delhi Congress on Friday demanded that the Kejriwal government ramp up daily testing and intensify the drive for the administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines in view of the uptick in coronavirus infections in the city.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said lockdown and closure of schools cannot be the way to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases. "The Kejriwal government should ensure that people adhere to COVID-19 protocol in public places instead of taking the easy way out and enforcing another total lockdown," he said.

Hindu Sena plants saffron flags near JNU, cops remove them, take action

Three people have been ‘bound down’ by police hours after members of the Hindu Sena put up saffron flags and banners that read ‘Bhagwa JNU (saffron JNU)’ near the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. This comes days after violence broke out at the varsity between two groups of students from the ABVP and Left outfits.

