Delhi News Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal speaks up for Satyendar Jain, says should be awarded Padma Vibhushan

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday spoke in defence of Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Calling Jain a “hardcore honest and patriot” person, Kejriwal stated that he should be awarded the Padma Vibhushan for giving the ‘mohalla clinics’ model that treats people free of cost.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, meanwhile, hit out at the Delhi CM over his support for Jain. “Arvind Kejriwal said corruption is tantamount to desh se gaddari (anti-nationalism). Does he know he is patronising those who have deceived the treasury and people? Shouldn’t he be declared as desh ka gaddar? How long will he (Jain) receive his (Kejriwal’s) support?” she said.

In other news, Delhi High Court Wednesday asked Delhi Police to respond to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s petition against the ‘history sheet’ opened by it against him in March and the tag as a ‘Bad Character’ by the police force. Khan has also sought legal action against senior police officers for allegedly acting in a “malafide and perverse manner” against him.