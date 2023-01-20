Delhi News Live Updates: Your statements are untrue & derogatory, says L-G Saxena in letter to CM Kejriwal

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements regarding him misleading, untrue and derogatory. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the L-G wrote that the CM’s question on who the L-G was could very well be answered if one went through the Constitution of India. He added that the other statements made against him “do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse”. This came days after the Chief Minister marched to the L-G’s house with AAP MLAs and party workers and also launched a scathing attack against him in the Assembly, calling him a “samantwadi”, and accusing him of having a “feudal mindset”.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi rose above 10 degrees Celsius on Friday after days of intense cold mornings. City’s Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In other news, former JNU student Umar Khalid has moved a Delhi Court seeking access to inmate calling facility on a daily basis till the time he remains in jail for his alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi riots case. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has issued notice on Khalid’s application and sought response of the Tihar jail superintendent on January 21.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements regarding him misleading, untrue and derogatory. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the L-G wrote that the CM’s question on who the L-G was could very well be answered if one went through the Constitution of India.