Delhi News Live Updates: Your statements are untrue & derogatory, says L-G Saxena in letter to CM Kejriwal

Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: This came days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal marched to the L-G V K Saxena's house with AAP MLAs and party workers and also launched a scathing attack against him in the Assembly, calling him a “samantwadi”, and accusing him of having a “feudal mindset”

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | January 20, 2023 10:18 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Left) and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements regarding him misleading, untrue and derogatory. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the L-G wrote that the CM’s question on who the L-G was could very well be answered if one went through the Constitution of India. He added that the other statements made against him “do not deserve a reply, since they obviously cater to a very low level of discourse”. This came days after the Chief Minister marched to the L-G’s house with AAP MLAs and party workers and also launched a scathing attack against him in the Assembly, calling him a “samantwadi”, and accusing him of having a “feudal mindset”.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi rose above 10 degrees Celsius on Friday after days of intense cold mornings. City’s Safdarjung observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In other news, former JNU student Umar Khalid has moved a Delhi Court seeking access to inmate calling facility on a daily basis till the time he remains in jail for his alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi riots case. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat has issued notice on Khalid’s application and sought response of the Tihar jail superintendent on January 21.

Live Blog

10:14 (IST)20 Jan 2023
Your statements are untrue & derogatory, says L-G Saxena in letter to CM

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements regarding him misleading, untrue and derogatory. In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister, the L-G wrote that the CM’s question on who the L-G was could very well be answered if one went through the Constitution of India. 

Anjali Singh was hit by a car in the early hours of January 1 and dragged for at around 12 km; Swati Maliwal (File Photos)

What happened to Anjali could have happened to me: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said Thursday that what happened to Anjali Singh in Kanjhawala could have happened to her.

Maliwal was allegedly dragged for 10-20 metres by a man in a white Baleno car on Thursday morning while she was patrolling the streets of Delhi to gather information on dark spots and women’s safety.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit by a car in the early hours of January 1 as she rode her scooter home on a dimly lit stretch in the Kanjhawala area. After a Baleno car with four occupants hit her scooter, Singh’s body was dragged for around 12 kilometres as it was stuck in the undercarriage of the car, police had said.

Wrestlers continue protest against federation president, demand new head

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were joined by several others on the second day of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Many said they had gathered in solidarity and in the hope that younger wrestlers would not have to face difficulties. Rahul Malik, 17, a national-level wrestler from Rohtak and his coach Raj Prakash from Rewari, said they had come to show solidarity, and in hope that Malik will not have to deal with trouble from the WFI president in future. “If a wrestler raises their voice, he will get into trouble with the federation. The wrestlers are all here, we need to stand with them. Malik practises, but despite that, he can be suspended arbitrarily as has happened with others,” Prakash said.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:11 IST
