Delhi News Live Updates: Your statements are untrue & derogatory, says L-G Saxena in letter to CM Kejriwal

Anjali Singh was hit by a car in the early hours of January 1 and dragged for at around 12 km; Swati Maliwal (File Photos)

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said Thursday that what happened to Anjali Singh in Kanjhawala could have happened to her.

Maliwal was allegedly dragged for 10-20 metres by a man in a white Baleno car on Thursday morning while she was patrolling the streets of Delhi to gather information on dark spots and women’s safety.

20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit by a car in the early hours of January 1 as she rode her scooter home on a dimly lit stretch in the Kanjhawala area. After a Baleno car with four occupants hit her scooter, Singh’s body was dragged for around 12 kilometres as it was stuck in the undercarriage of the car, police had said.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia were joined by several others on the second day of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar on Thursday.

Many said they had gathered in solidarity and in the hope that younger wrestlers would not have to face difficulties. Rahul Malik, 17, a national-level wrestler from Rohtak and his coach Raj Prakash from Rewari, said they had come to show solidarity, and in hope that Malik will not have to deal with trouble from the WFI president in future. “If a wrestler raises their voice, he will get into trouble with the federation. The wrestlers are all here, we need to stand with them. Malik practises, but despite that, he can be suspended arbitrarily as has happened with others,” Prakash said.