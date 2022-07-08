scorecardresearch
Friday, July 08, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea; Delhi reels under warm weather after heavy rain

Delhi news today: Burglary, attempt to murder cases up, according to Delhi Police data; MCD survey says maximum unsafe buildings are in north Delhi; Ad-hoc DU English teachers fear job loss in 4-year UG programme. Stay tuned for more live updates here.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2022 8:07:30 am
lodhi gardens amit mehraLodhi Gardens during monsoon rains in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi News Live Updates (July 8):  Citing death threats, Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checker website Alt News, approached the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking quashing of the FIR and grant of bail “urgently” in a case filed against him in UP’s Sitapur over a tweet that allegedly referred to some religious leaders as “hate mongers”. Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the bail plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari and sought urgent listing on Thursday afternoon. After the bench pointed out that it has to be assigned by the Chief Justice of India, the counsel requested that it be listed on Friday. The court agreed to do so, “subject to assignment”.

Even as the southwest monsoon hit Delhi on June 30 and brought heavy rainfall for a day, the weather in the capital has been warm and sultry over the week since then, with no significant amount of rainfall, keeping the humidity levels uncomfortably high.

In other news, half-yearly crime data of the Delhi Police shows an uptick in cases in the national capital as compared to last year. While the first six months of this year saw 9,450 burglary/house theft cases, 2,303 cases were reported in the same period last year; 418 attempt to murder cases were seen this year as compared to last year’s 296; 4,660 snatching cases were reported this year as compared to 4,125 last year.

Live Blog

08:07 (IST)08 Jul 2022
After downpour last week, Delhi reels under warm and sultry weather, very little rain

The southwest monsoon hit Delhi on June 30 and brought heavy rainfall for a day. But over the week since then, the weather in the capital has been warm and sultry, with no significant amount of rainfall, keeping the humidity levels uncomfortably high.

One day of heavy rainfall last week meant that the city has already recorded an excess for the month so far. So far in July, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded 119.8 mm, an excess of 270% over a normal amount of 32.4 mm till July 7.

But this week, Safdarjung has recorded only very small amounts of rainfall, 0.1 mm and 0.6 mm on two separate days. The IMD’s forecast initially said that heavy rain was likely on Wednesday, and earlier this week, the IMD had even issued an ‘orange’ alert for the day. The forecast was later revised to say light rainfall was likely, but Safdarjung recorded no rainfall at all on Wednesday. While light rainfall was on the forecast for Thursday as well, Safdarjung recorded no rainfall till 5.30 pm. Read more here

08:05 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Mohammed Zubair sent to six-day police custody in UP, top court to hear bail plea

Citing death threats, Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checker website Alt News, approached the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking quashing of the FIR and grant of bail “urgently” in a case filed against him in UP’s Sitapur over a tweet that allegedly referred to some religious leaders as “hate mongers”.

The move came on a day when a Sitapur court sent Zubair to six days’ police custody remand in connection with the case in which he was charged under IPC section 295 A (hurting religious sentiments) and sections of the IT Act.

In the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the bail plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari and sought urgent listing on Thursday afternoon. After the bench pointed out that it has to be assigned by the Chief Justice of India, the counsel requested that it be listed on Friday. The court agreed to do so, “subject to assignment”. Read the full report here

08:02 (IST)08 Jul 2022
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a new centre of excellence in artificial intelligence at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Wednesday.

manish sisodia (File)

According to the institute spokespersons, the centre is envisaged to enhance the university’s research capabilities and is equipped with high-end graphical processing units, workstations, data storage and communication systems.

A state-of-the-art supercomputing system, comprising DGX A100 with 324 GB RAM and eight graphical processing units, 100TB storage, smart rack, and high-speed switches, has been installed in the centre which is capable of executing training at 5 petaflops and 56 instances can be executed in parallel, according to a statement.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launches new centre for artificial intelligence at Netaji Subhas University of Technology

 

