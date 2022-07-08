Delhi News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea; Delhi reels under warm weather after heavy rain

Delhi News Live Updates (July 8): Citing death threats, Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checker website Alt News, approached the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking quashing of the FIR and grant of bail “urgently” in a case filed against him in UP’s Sitapur over a tweet that allegedly referred to some religious leaders as “hate mongers”. Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the bail plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari and sought urgent listing on Thursday afternoon. After the bench pointed out that it has to be assigned by the Chief Justice of India, the counsel requested that it be listed on Friday. The court agreed to do so, “subject to assignment”.
Even as the southwest monsoon hit Delhi on June 30 and brought heavy rainfall for a day, the weather in the capital has been warm and sultry over the week since then, with no significant amount of rainfall, keeping the humidity levels uncomfortably high.
In other news, half-yearly crime data of the Delhi Police shows an uptick in cases in the national capital as compared to last year. While the first six months of this year saw 9,450 burglary/house theft cases, 2,303 cases were reported in the same period last year; 418 attempt to murder cases were seen this year as compared to last year’s 296; 4,660 snatching cases were reported this year as compared to 4,125 last year.
One day of heavy rainfall last week meant that the city has already recorded an excess for the month so far. So far in July, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded 119.8 mm, an excess of 270% over a normal amount of 32.4 mm till July 7.
One day of heavy rainfall last week meant that the city has already recorded an excess for the month so far. So far in July, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded 119.8 mm, an excess of 270% over a normal amount of 32.4 mm till July 7.
But this week, Safdarjung has recorded only very small amounts of rainfall, 0.1 mm and 0.6 mm on two separate days. The IMD’s forecast initially said that heavy rain was likely on Wednesday, and earlier this week, the IMD had even issued an ‘orange’ alert for the day. The forecast was later revised to say light rainfall was likely, but Safdarjung recorded no rainfall at all on Wednesday. While light rainfall was on the forecast for Thursday as well, Safdarjung recorded no rainfall till 5.30 pm. Read more here
The move came on a day when a Sitapur court sent Zubair to six days’ police custody remand in connection with the case in which he was charged under IPC section 295 A (hurting religious sentiments) and sections of the IT Act.
In the Supreme Court, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the bail plea before a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari and sought urgent listing on Thursday afternoon. After the bench pointed out that it has to be assigned by the Chief Justice of India, the counsel requested that it be listed on Friday. The court agreed to do so, “subject to assignment”. Read the full report here
