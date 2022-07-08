Delhi News Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Mohammed Zubair’s bail plea; Delhi reels under warm weather after heavy rain

After downpour last week, Delhi reels under warm and sultry weather, very little rain

The southwest monsoon hit Delhi on June 30 and brought heavy rainfall for a day. But over the week since then, the weather in the capital has been warm and sultry, with no significant amount of rainfall, keeping the humidity levels uncomfortably high.

One day of heavy rainfall last week meant that the city has already recorded an excess for the month so far. So far in July, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded 119.8 mm, an excess of 270% over a normal amount of 32.4 mm till July 7.

But this week, Safdarjung has recorded only very small amounts of rainfall, 0.1 mm and 0.6 mm on two separate days. The IMD’s forecast initially said that heavy rain was likely on Wednesday, and earlier this week, the IMD had even issued an ‘orange’ alert for the day. The forecast was later revised to say light rainfall was likely, but Safdarjung recorded no rainfall at all on Wednesday. While light rainfall was on the forecast for Thursday as well, Safdarjung recorded no rainfall till 5.30 pm. Read more here