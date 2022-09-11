Delhi News Live Updates: CBI to probe AAP Delhi government for ‘irregularities’ in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Delhi News Live Updates Today: Delhi LG V K Saxena has approved a proposal to forward a complaint to the CBI to probe the alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the DTC, official sources said on Saturday. A complaint addressed to Saxena in June this year had highlighted the appointment of the Minister of Transport as the chairman of the committee for tendering and procurement of buses by DTC in a “premeditated manner”, reports PTI.
In other news, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged state governments and the Union government to regularise the services of temporary employees, stating that the system of temporary postings is exploitative. “From the AAP, I would like to say that wherever the party forms the government, we will make temporary employees permanent, and give them their rights,” Kejriwal said. In an address on Saturday, Kejriwal pointed to the Punjab government as an example. “On September 5, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann made a big announcement, which is important not just for Punjab but for the rest of the country as well. He announced that 8,000 temporary teachers will be given permanent positions,” Kejriwal said.
In other news, a 23-year-old food delivery executive died after an SUV being driven by a Class 11 student of a prominent private school allegedly hit his motorbike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road late Friday night, said police. Police said that after the incident, the boy and his friend, a foreign national, allegedly left the car, an MG Hector, at the spot and fled. DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We have registered an FIR and apprehended the juvenile. The deceased was identified as Rahul Kumar, a resident of Gole Market, who works with Swiggy. He was going with his cousin to meet his friends. Further investigation is on.”
National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. (ANI)
A 46-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector was found dead inside his house in central Delhi on Saturday, Police said.
At 2.43 pm Saturday, police got a call informing them that a police personnel was found dead in his home on Mir Dard Road, opposite GB Pant hospital, and there were two kids with the body.
When Police reached the spot, they found the wife of the dead policeman was already there.
Heena Khan, 30, was at the house with her three kids.
She said that her husband, Yunus Khan, was posted with the Crime Branch, Kamla Market.
She said Khan after returning from work the previous night went to sleep with their two children, while she went to her parents home with the third, a six-year-old girl, a senior police officer said.
In the morning, she called her husband but he did not respond.
She came home and knocked on the door, but he did not open it, they said.
The door was forced open by neighbours who found Khan not responding and two kids sleeping with his body, police said.
According to the police, there were no injury marks on Khan's body.
His relatives were informed and proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated, police said.
Khan is survived by his two wives, Zarina and Heena Khan.
He has seven children from Zarina, who lives in Mewat, and three children from Heena Khan, who lives on Mir Dard Road, the officer added. PTI
The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in south Delhi on Saturday, police said.
According to the man's family, he left his house in a huff on Friday night after talking to someone on the phone.
At 4:22 am on Saturday, information was received that a man's body was found hanging from a tree in a park opposite Batra Hospital in the Sangam Vihar area, the police said.
Police rushed to the spot and found the body that was hanging from the tree with a plastic rope, they said.
The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary, they said.
The man's father and other relatives have been examined. They said he was talking to someone, perhaps his wife, on the phone around 11 pm last night when he suddenly got angry. He smashed his mobile phone against a wall and left the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said.
None of the family members suspects foul play in the matter. Besides ligature, no injury was found on the body of the deceased, the police said. PTI
Several reports of attacks by pet dogs in residential societies in Noida and Ghaziabad have deepened faultlines among dog owners, resident welfare associations and other stakeholders.
Last week the owner of a labrador was arrested by Noida police after the animal allegedly bit a 10-year-old boy in a residential complex in Sector 56. And on Tuesday, Ghaziabad police booked the owner of a Beagle after a nine-year-old boy was bitten inside a lift. Read more.
It’s been two days since the unveiling of the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate, and sculptor Arun Yogiraj hasn’t quite managed to shake off a feeling of disbelief.
On June 10, Yogiraj and his team of 45 people embarked on the formidable task of giving form to a 280-tonne hunk of rock in 75 days. And they pulled it off, save for the finishing touches. Read more.
Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi-NCr region.