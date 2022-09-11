scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2022 8:17:20 am
Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: CBI to probe AAP Delhi government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses; Delhi Covid-19 news and more. Watch this space for all the latest updates from Delhi-NCR region.

08:17 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth II death: Tri colour flag at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast

National flags at Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. (ANI)

07:46 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Delhi cop found dead inside house

A 46-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector was found dead inside his house in central Delhi on Saturday, Police said.

At 2.43 pm Saturday, police got a call informing them that a police personnel was found dead in his home on Mir Dard Road, opposite GB Pant hospital, and there were two kids with the body.

When Police reached the spot, they found the wife of the dead policeman was already there.

Heena Khan, 30, was at the house with her three kids.

She said that her husband, Yunus Khan, was posted with the Crime Branch, Kamla Market.

She said Khan after returning from work the previous night went to sleep with their two children, while she went to her parents home with the third, a six-year-old girl, a senior police officer said.

In the morning, she called her husband but he did not respond.

She came home and knocked on the door, but he did not open it, they said.

The door was forced open by neighbours who found Khan not responding and two kids sleeping with his body, police said.

According to the police, there were no injury marks on Khan's body.

His relatives were informed and proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated, police said.

Khan is survived by his two wives, Zarina and Heena Khan.

He has seven children from Zarina, who lives in Mewat, and three children from Heena Khan, who lives on Mir Dard Road, the officer added. PTI

07:44 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Man's body found hanging from tree in Delhi

The body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in south Delhi on Saturday, police said.

According to the man's family, he left his house in a huff on Friday night after talking to someone on the phone.

At 4:22 am on Saturday, information was received that a man's body was found hanging from a tree in a park opposite Batra Hospital in the Sangam Vihar area, the police said.

Police rushed to the spot and found the body that was hanging from the tree with a plastic rope, they said.

The body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary, they said.

The man's father and other relatives have been examined. They said he was talking to someone, perhaps his wife, on the phone around 11 pm last night when he suddenly got angry. He smashed his mobile phone against a wall and left the house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Choudhary said.

None of the family members suspects foul play in the matter. Besides ligature, no injury was found on the body of the deceased, the police said. PTI

07:41 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Dog bite incidents in Noida and Ghaziabad deepen faultlines between RWAs, pet owners

Several reports of attacks by pet dogs in residential societies in Noida and Ghaziabad have deepened faultlines among dog owners, resident welfare associations and other stakeholders.

Last week the owner of a labrador was arrested by Noida police after the animal allegedly bit a 10-year-old boy in a residential complex in Sector 56. And on Tuesday, Ghaziabad police booked the owner of a Beagle after a nine-year-old boy was bitten inside a lift. Read more.

07:40 (IST)11 Sep 2022
The making of the Bose statue: a 280-tonne rock, 45 people, 75 days

It’s been two days since the unveiling of the statue of Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate, and sculptor Arun Yogiraj hasn’t quite managed to shake off a feeling of disbelief.

On June 10, Yogiraj and his team of 45 people embarked on the formidable task of giving form to a 280-tonne hunk of rock in 75 days. And they pulled it off, save for the finishing touches. Read more.

07:39 (IST)11 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi-NCr region. 

Gurgaon police have booked two directors of a company, including a Chinese national, for their alleged involvement in providing ‘dummy’ directors to Chinese shell companies. The FIR, on the complaint of Nitin Phartyal, deputy director, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), was registered Thursday night after a team of officers from the Ministry conducted a search and seizure inquiry at the office of a firm on MG Road in Gurgaon. Police said the company is primarily operated by the directors.

On other updates, in a coordinated raid by cyber crime police in Gurgaon, four persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in extorting money on the pretext of providing small loans through Chinese-funded loan applications.

Police said the accused, Deepak, Sakshi Sethia, Ankit Kumar and Divyansh Kumar, had been running fake call centres in Gurgaon and Noida, and added that the gang had been active in Gurgaon since July 2021 and had disbursed micro loans to over 1 lakh people across the country.

A day after two men died after being trapped in a sewer while it was being cleaned in Outer District’s Bakkarwala area Friday afternoon, the family of one of the victims alleged he was made to clean the sewer even though it was not his job to do so.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon at a DDA apartment complex in Pocket D, Loknayak Puram. Police said the victims were identified as Rohit Chandilya (32), a private sweeper who worked at the complex, and Ashok (aged between 28 and 30 years), a guard with the DDA who tried to rescue Chandilya.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 07:38:22 am