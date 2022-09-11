Delhi News Live Updates: CBI to probe AAP Delhi government for ‘irregularities’ in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Delhi cop found dead inside house

A 46-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector was found dead inside his house in central Delhi on Saturday, Police said.

At 2.43 pm Saturday, police got a call informing them that a police personnel was found dead in his home on Mir Dard Road, opposite GB Pant hospital, and there were two kids with the body.

When Police reached the spot, they found the wife of the dead policeman was already there.

Heena Khan, 30, was at the house with her three kids.

She said that her husband, Yunus Khan, was posted with the Crime Branch, Kamla Market.

She said Khan after returning from work the previous night went to sleep with their two children, while she went to her parents home with the third, a six-year-old girl, a senior police officer said.

In the morning, she called her husband but he did not respond.

She came home and knocked on the door, but he did not open it, they said.

The door was forced open by neighbours who found Khan not responding and two kids sleeping with his body, police said.

According to the police, there were no injury marks on Khan's body.

His relatives were informed and proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been initiated, police said.

Khan is survived by his two wives, Zarina and Heena Khan.

He has seven children from Zarina, who lives in Mewat, and three children from Heena Khan, who lives on Mir Dard Road, the officer added. PTI