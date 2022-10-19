Delhi News Live Updates: Don’t compare anyone to Bhagat Singh for political gains, Gautam Gambhir tells Kejriwal

Delhi News Today Live Updates, October 19: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir Tuesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for comparing his deputy Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh and said no one should be compared to the freedom fighter for scoring political points. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had Monday compared Manish Sisodia with Bhagat Singh as he was summoned for interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor policy scam. “Bhagat Singh is an ideal of crores of youths like me. He is my power, my crown. Just like Mahatma Gandhi cannot be compared to anyone similarly Bhagat Singh cannot be compared to anyone,” said Gambhir.

Meanwhile, the President has accepted the resignation of AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam, who resigned earlier this month after his involvement in a ‘conversion’ event was highlighted by BJP leaders. BJP alleged that anti-Hindu statements were made at the event, where thousands of people converted to Buddhism. The MHA’s gazette notification said, “President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect.”

The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed UAPA accused Umar Khalid’s bail plea, saying that it found “no merit” in the appeal. The bench had reserved its decision on September 9. Khalid had moved the Delhi HC after he was denied bail by trial court on March 24. He has been booked under several provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in Delhi Police’s ‘larger conspiracy case’ of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.