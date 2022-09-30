Delhi News Live: MCD delimitation politically motivated, says AAP

Delhi News Live Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has flagged several issues with the draft of the delimitation order made public earlier this month and called the exercise “politically motivated”, in a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commission on Thursday. Delimitation was necessitated when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Act was passed in Parliament. As per the amendment, the North, East and South Corporations were merged into one again.

The withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi and Punjab earlier this year compared to last year is likely to have an impact on air quality this winter. According to the forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System Thursday, the air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on October 2. Surface winds, mostly coming from the Northwest direction, are likely to be calm in the morning hours of October 1 and 2, the forecast indicates.

In other news, the Delhi High Court quashed several notifications issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, of Delhi government, which prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of gutka, pan masala, chewing tobacco and similar products issued in the “interest of public health for a year” across the capital.