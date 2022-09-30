scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Delhi News Live: MCD delimitation politically motivated, says AAP

Delhi News Live Updates: Delimitation was necessitated when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Act was passed in Parliament.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2022 8:53:05 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Express/Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party has flagged several issues with the draft of the delimitation order made public earlier this month and called the exercise “politically motivated”, in a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commission on Thursday. Delimitation was necessitated when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Amendment) Act was passed in Parliament. As per the amendment, the North, East and South Corporations were merged into one again.

The withdrawal of the monsoon from Delhi and Punjab earlier this year compared to last year is likely to have an impact on air quality this winter. According to the forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System Thursday, the air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ category on October 2. Surface winds, mostly coming from the Northwest direction, are likely to be calm in the morning hours of October 1 and 2, the forecast indicates.

In other news, the Delhi High Court quashed several notifications issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety, of Delhi government, which prohibited the manufacture, storage, distribution or sale of gutka, pan masala, chewing tobacco and similar products issued in the “interest of public health for a year” across the capital.

MCD delimitation politically motivated, says AAP; Delhi's air quality begins to worsen.

08:52 (IST)30 Sep 2022
Good Morning Delhi!

Welcome to today's Live Blog. Follow this space as we bring the latest news from across Delhi-NCR.

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria arrested for smoking inside SpiceJet plane

The Delhi Police arrested social media influencer and bodybuilder Bobby alias Balwant Kataria for allegedly smoking inside a SpiceJet plane. Police said Bobby was arrested on Tuesday and he was released on bail the next day.

In August, an FIR was lodged seven months after he recorded a video in which he is seen lighting a cigarette inside a SpiceJet aircraft. In the video, Kataria is seen lying down on the aircraft seat and lighting a cigarette and taking a couple of puffs, posing a safety risk.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 08:44:05 am
