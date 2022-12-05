Delhi News Live Updates: Fire breaks out at hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma; staff, guests being evacuated

Delhi News Live Updates: A fire broke out inside Ginger Hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma area Monday morning, officials said, adding that a rescue operation is underway to evacuate all hotel guests and staff. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has been called along with the local police staff to help with the fire.
A day after entering the “severe” category, Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the “very poor category” on Monday morning. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) read 363 at 8.10 am. As pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday, the Centre’s air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was held on Sunday, with around 50.47 per cent of those eligible turning out to vote until 5.30 pm. No major glitches in electronic voting machines were reported and the voting passed off peacefully with high security observed at the 3,360 critical booths in 493 locations where more than 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards and 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed, officials said.
On Sunday, Delhiites queued up outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise as elaborate arrangements were made for the high-stakes MCD election. Polls for the 250 MCD wards kicked off at 8 am and continued till 5.30 pm. The votes would be counted on December 7 and the results will be announced on the same day.
This was the first election after the MCD was reunified earlier this year. While the AAP is aiming for greater control, the BJP is looking to extend its reign and the Congress hoping to regain some lost ground.
Here’s what Delhiites had to say after casting their votes:
🔴 Suchitra Dudhaney, Ramesh Dhudhaney and Neena Sharma, three senior citizens from Preet Vihar, say that the present candidate from their ward has not fulfilled her promises. “Cleanliness is not enough and lights on the streets were installed only when elections came close,” they said.
🔴 Gopal Krishan (61), a resident of Begumpur in Malviya Nagar, said: “I want change this time. We have not seen our councillor for the last five year. During elections, we have just had people saying that long-standing issues regarding sewerage and roads will be addressed and then they disappeared. There is a lot of corruption that we are experiencing.” (Read More)
A leopard was spotted several times in the forest area near the National Security Guard (NSG) campus in Gurgaon’s Manesar on Friday and Saturday, forest department officials said, adding that a team was dispatched to the area and a search operation launched.
Rajesh Chahal, wildlife inspector, Gurgaon, said, “The department received information about a leopard being spotted near the NSG campus in Manesar. The first call was received on Friday and a team was sent to the area. It is a forest area. No evidence of pug marks has been found so far. We will conduct another search operation today (Monday).” (Read More)
The Delhi HC has directed the medical board of LNJP hospital to conduct the medical examination of a 33-weeks pregnant woman seeking termination of pregnancy and submit the report by 1:00pm today. A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh directed if the report is not submitted by 1:00pm the doctors should be present in the court.
Appearing for the woman, advocate Anwesh Madhukar submitted that despite the order of the HC passed on friday directing LNJP hospital to carry out the medical exam on friday itself, the same was not done. “They said that it will take another day. She was at the hospital till 10:30pm on friday but nothing happened. On saturday she was asked to move an application. I dont know despite the court’s direction why is an application required. Then on saturday she waited till 5pm and still nothing happened. She was asked to come on Monday;Today she has been waiting since 9am, and her examination has still not started”, Madhukar submitted
Delhi Govt counsel informed the court that she had specifically asked the hospital to carry out the examination but they said that due to the elections, “all doctors were unavailable”. Justice Singh said “Each and every day is crucial” in this case. Delhi govt counsel said that a neurologist will be need in case a foetal MRI is required to be done. Questioning the government why “doctors are required for election duty” the HC directed that the medical exam be conducted expeditiously and the report be submitted before the HC by 1pm today. The HC has now listed the matter today at 2:30pm.
A portion of the ceiling of the central government-run Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in Delhi collapsed Sunday, officials said. However, there were no reports of injury.
The hospital is a part of Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), which is India’s first medical college. The incident happened on the second-floor corridor of the hospital which is close to the operation theatre.
According to Dr Sabyasachi Mandal, LHMC resident doctors’ association president, no injury was reported from the site. (Read More)
The sight of roads dug up, smell of garbage putrefying on their streets and endless knocks at a councillor’s door leading to bitter disappointment weighed on the minds of voters who headed out to cast their vote for a new, reunified MCD on Sunday.
Most voters The Indian Express spoke to listed a series of hyperlocal aspirations, all centering around the cleanliness of their localities. Many also expressed anger and disappointment at current incumbents for not doing enough.
In Shaheen Bagh, a sea of garbage cutting across the entrance of a polling centre reminded voters of what they were voting for. Rajda Khan, a 37-year-old resident, is voting for change as she said, “Previous officials have not had success”. She hopes to see proper garbage disposal. (Read More)
A fire broke out inside a hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma area Monday morning, officials said, adding that a rescue operation is underway to evacuate all hotel guests and staff. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has been called along with the local police staff to help with the fire.
A senior DFS officer said they received a call about the blaze around 9-9.15 am. “We were told that a small fire broke out on the third floor of Ginger Hotel in Karkardooma. We rushed to the spot with seven fire tenders. Within 10-15 minutes, two more fire tenders were called in to help control the blaze. At present, 10 fire tenders are working at the spot. The challenge is to reach the hotel because of the narrow lanes. The firemen are connecting pipes to douse the fire,” the senior officer said. (Read More)
A fire has reportedly broken out at the third floor of of a hotel in Delhi's Karkardooma region. As many as nine fire tenders have reached there to control the fire. No casualties have been reported till now, accroding to news agency ANI.
As she walked towards the polling station on Sunday morning, Rajni Paswan, a domestic worker residing in South Delhi’s Zamrudpur, was still not sure who she should cast her vote for. At the age of 46, she was going to vote for the first time. She looked towards her son Rahul (20), who had helped her register to vote. “I think whoever comes should do good work, like the Kejriwal government. They really improved my school and made it very good. But it’s ultimately up to her to decide,” he said. “I think I’ll only make up my mind when I’m inside the booth,” she finally said.
Elsewhere, in Batla House, Hafeez Ahman (34) also helped his mother Jameela Begum (80) cast her vote. “The sewage pipelines in my lane were laid just a few days ago. But our roads are still in a pathetic state and they keep promising to widen them. We just want proper disposal of garbage and roads to be widened in our lanes,” Begum said. (Read More)
Pre-exam counselling and stress management workshops for students of classes 10 and 12 in Delhi government schools will begin on December 7, with the education department flagging concerns about increased stress after the Covid pandemic.
“Post COVID time has been tough for the students in terms of adjustment to reopening of school, re-exposure to offline classes and other challenges like need of self discipline to follow regular schedule etc. As exams approach, the level of stress and anxiety rise many fold,” stated a circular issued by the Directorate of Education last week. (Read More)
A day after entering the "severe" category, Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the "very poor category" on Monday morning.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) read 363 at 8.10 am. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.
As pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday. The city air quality was last classified in the "severe" category on November 4, when the AQI was 447. (PTI)
