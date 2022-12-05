Delhi News Live Updates: Fire breaks out at hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma; staff, guests being evacuated

Delhi HC directs LNJP hospital medical board to conduct medical examination of a 33-weeks pregnant woman seeking termination of pregnancy

The Delhi HC has directed the medical board of LNJP hospital to conduct the medical examination of a 33-weeks pregnant woman seeking termination of pregnancy and submit the report by 1:00pm today. A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh directed if the report is not submitted by 1:00pm the doctors should be present in the court.

Appearing for the woman, advocate Anwesh Madhukar submitted that despite the order of the HC passed on friday directing LNJP hospital to carry out the medical exam on friday itself, the same was not done. “They said that it will take another day. She was at the hospital till 10:30pm on friday but nothing happened. On saturday she was asked to move an application. I dont know despite the court’s direction why is an application required. Then on saturday she waited till 5pm and still nothing happened. She was asked to come on Monday;Today she has been waiting since 9am, and her examination has still not started”, Madhukar submitted

Delhi Govt counsel informed the court that she had specifically asked the hospital to carry out the examination but they said that due to the elections, “all doctors were unavailable”. Justice Singh said “Each and every day is crucial” in this case. Delhi govt counsel said that a neurologist will be need in case a foetal MRI is required to be done. Questioning the government why “doctors are required for election duty” the HC directed that the medical exam be conducted expeditiously and the report be submitted before the HC by 1pm today. The HC has now listed the matter today at 2:30pm.