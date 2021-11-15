Delhi News Live Updates: Ready to consider lockdown to control pollution, Delhi govt tells SC

The air quality index of neighbouring areas of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida was recorded at 312, 368, 301 and 357, respectively.(Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi government told the Supreme Court on Monday that it is ready to take steps such as “complete lockdown to control local emissions” contributing to the national Capital’s spell of heavily polluted air. The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition concerning the air pollution crisis in the national capital. A special bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant will hear the matter at 10.30 AM today.

To deal with the pollution crisis in the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said it will prosecute all vehicles plying without pollution under control (PUC) certificates. For this, over 550 personnel have been deployed at more than 170 locations such as petrol pumps, pickets, highways. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has also kicked in its winter action plan to tackle dust-pollution under its jurisdiction.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI being recorded at 338. The air quality index of neighbouring areas of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida was recorded at 312, 368, 301 and 357, respectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools for one week, ban on construction activities work from home at government offices, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.

On the virus front, Delhi recorded 36 new covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday. Case positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, and over 14.14 lakh people have recovered after testing positive.