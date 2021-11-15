Delhi News Live Updates: Ready to consider lockdown to control pollution, Delhi govt tells SC

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi government told the Supreme Court on Monday that it is ready to take steps such as “complete lockdown to control local emissions” contributing to the national Capital’s spell of heavily polluted air. The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a petition concerning the air pollution crisis in the national capital. A special bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant will hear the matter at 10.30 AM today.
To deal with the pollution crisis in the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said it will prosecute all vehicles plying without pollution under control (PUC) certificates. For this, over 550 personnel have been deployed at more than 170 locations such as petrol pumps, pickets, highways. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has also kicked in its winter action plan to tackle dust-pollution under its jurisdiction.
In the last 24 hours, Delhi’s air quality improved marginally from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI being recorded at 338. The air quality index of neighbouring areas of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida was recorded at 312, 368, 301 and 357, respectively.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools for one week, ban on construction activities work from home at government offices, to deal with the pollution crisis faced by the city.
On the virus front, Delhi recorded 36 new covid-19 cases and one death on Sunday. Case positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, and over 14.14 lakh people have recovered after testing positive.
In the Supreme Court's hearing on Delhi's pollution crisis on Monday, the Centre to said that stubble burning is not the major cause of pollution at present in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10% of the pollution.
Delhi Government has submitted an affidavit before SC saying its ready to consider a complete lock down to control the local emissions if the same is mandated for the entire NCR areas by the Government of India, Live Law reported.
Seventeen people sustained burn injuries after a domestic gas cylinder caught fire and exploded in a shanty in northwest Delhi on Sunday, officials said. The incident took place in the Lal Bagh area of Azadpur and the fire department received a call about the blaze around 10 am, they said. Seventeen people were injured in the explosion, but no death has been reported so far, the officials said. "We rushed three fire tenders to the spot as per the call received and found out that an LPG cylinder blast occurred in a shanty of 25-yard size. Initially, we were told that five people have sustained burn injuries," Director, Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg said. Five houses were damaged due to the blast.
With the spike in air pollution in the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has kicked in its winter action plan to tackle dust-pollution under its jurisdiction. According to SDMC officials, the civic body has taken a slew of measures from sprinkling water on roads and empty patches, mechanised sweeping of roads to strict vigil on violators. Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Sunday said the SDMC has deployed 24 mechanical road sweeping machines and 83 water sprinklers to mitigate dust pollution on city roads.
Intensifying measures to deal with the pollution crisis in the capital, the Delhi Traffic Police said it will prosecute all vehicles plying without pollution under control (PUC) certificates. To implement the same, over 550 personnel have been deployed at more than 170 locations such as petrol pumps, pickets, highways and main markets to stop vehicles and check for valid PUC certificates.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said, “We had already started working on the winter action plan in October. At the 170 locations, staff will be at different places to check all types of vehicles. We are also advising commuters to get PUC certificates at the earliest. We want people to breathe clean air and are working towards it.”
While work on a chunk of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan is still ongoing, the India International Trade Fair (IITF) kicked off on Sunday at the redeveloped parts of the ‘New Exhibition Complex’.
There are 3,000 exhibitors from India and abroad participating in IITF 2021 which is being held in a total area of 70,000 sqm, almost three times the space used in 2019. The fair was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
A majority of the fair is being held at the new complex while smaller parts are in other areas such as hall number 7. Food stalls have been set up in the open. Entry for visitors is from gate number 4 and 10. Traders and cargo vehicles entered the complex from specific gates. (With Ashna Butani)
Three years after it was conceived, the standing committee of the South MCD finally passed the proposal for a parking project in Greater Kailash 1 M Block on Friday. The seven-storey automated car parking facility, which will take one-and-a-half years to be completed, can accommodate up to 399 vehicles.
Besides the GK one, several parking projects under the civic bodies have been stuck for years – one in Rajouri Garden has been completely shelved. These projects are in prime locations such as Amar Colony, Janakpuri and Chandni Chowk, which have been delayed for three-four years with no clarity on their completion. (With Abhinav Rajput)