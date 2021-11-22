scorecardresearch
Monday, November 22, 2021
Delhi News Live Updates: Schools to remain closed; air quality still ‘very poor’

Delhi News: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting today on measures to contain high-pollution levels

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 22, 2021 10:22:49 am
Primary school students on their first day of school as offline classes begin for all the grades in Delhi, with strict Covid-19 guidelines at the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Schools in Delhi will remain shut, and officials working in the state government and corporations will continue to work from home as air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ range on Sunday. Construction activities, however, are expected to resume from today and only trucks carrying essential items will be allowed to enter city limits.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with an AQI of 352 according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting today on measures to contain high-pollution levels, officials said.

In another development, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him that the Padma Shri conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut be withdrawn as she was “spreading communal hatred, targeting a religious community, and insulting farmers and freedom fighters”.

On the virus front, Delhi reported 29 cases of Covid-19 and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Sunday. With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,666. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered.

Live Blog

Delhi schools to remain shut until further notice; construction resumes from today; non-essential truck entry ban extended; Gopal Rai to hold meet on pollution today. Follow this space for the latest updates.

10:22 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Withdraw Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri: Delhi Sikh body to President Kovind

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him that the Padma Shri conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut be withdrawn as she was "spreading communal hatred, targeting a religious community, and insulting farmers and freedom fighters".

The Sikh body filed a police complaint against her on Saturday for allegedly making seditious and derogatory remarks on social media. In his letter to the President, DSGMC and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said Ranaut has been "deliberately provoking Sikhs" making references to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

10:17 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor', to improve from today

Delhi's air quality remained 'very poor' on Sunday morning and strong surface winds are likely to bring some relief from high pollution levels during the day, authorities said. The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday.

With strong winds helping the dispersion of pollutants, the air quality could improve  to reach the ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ category on Monday and Tuesday. 

10:15 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Delhi Pollution: 550 buses hired by govt from pvt operators to start plying on city roads from Monday

Around 550 buses hired by the Delhi government from private operators will start plying on the city roads under "Paryawaran Sewa" from Monday, in a bid to help people switch from using private vehicles to public transport in view of the alarming air quality in the national capital, officials said.

The Delhi government recently decided to hire 1,000 CNG buses from private operators. "So far, over 750 buses have been registered, of which nearly 550 will be pressed into service under Paryawaran Sewa from Monday on different routes. These buses will augment public transport by increasing the frequency on various routes with a high passenger load," a transport department officer said.

10:14 (IST)22 Nov 2021
Delhi Pollution: Govt extends ban on entry of trucks, work from home for employees till Nov 26

The Delhi government on Sunday extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects. A senior official said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi has been lifted.

According to the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), schools and colleges will remain closed till further orders, he said. "Keeping in view the very poor air quality forecast and that vehicular pollution would cause extensive air pollution and release harmful air pollutants, particularly when the air quality is very poor, it is felt that there is a need for further extension of the curbs on vehicular movement in Delhi," an order issued by the environment department said.

DU sees over 74,000 admissions so far; special drive completed

With five cut-off lists and a special drive for undergraduate admissions completed, the Delhi University has not yet made any announcement on whether any subsequent cut-off lists will be released by the administration.

November 19 was the final day for candidates to make their payments and finalise their admissions in the special drive.

Admissions under the special drive are for those candidates who had not been admitted to any of the colleges at the time of the release of the special drive cut-off list. Students admitted to any particular course or college under previous cut-off lists at the time of the release were not eligible for admissions under it.

