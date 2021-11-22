Delhi News Live Updates: Schools to remain closed; air quality still ‘very poor’

Primary school students on their first day of school as offline classes begin for all the grades in Delhi, with strict Covid-19 guidelines at the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: Schools in Delhi will remain shut, and officials working in the state government and corporations will continue to work from home as air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ range on Sunday. Construction activities, however, are expected to resume from today and only trucks carrying essential items will be allowed to enter city limits.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Monday, with an AQI of 352 according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a high-level meeting today on measures to contain high-pollution levels, officials said.

In another development, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him that the Padma Shri conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut be withdrawn as she was “spreading communal hatred, targeting a religious community, and insulting farmers and freedom fighters”.

On the virus front, Delhi reported 29 cases of Covid-19 and zero death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Sunday. With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,666. Of this, over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered.