Delhi news live: Delhi airport witnesses low visibility owing to smog; Capital records 40 new Covid-19 cases

The aim, as per the North and East MCDs, is to reduce the pressure on landfills. (File)

Despite the November 1 deadline set by the North and East MCDs after which only segregated waste would be collected from homes, the move to reduce the burden on landfills remains on paper in several areas. While residents have complained of improper implementation, officials in the two MCDs said issues are being ironed out.

Welfare associations and residents of localities such as Chandni Chowk, Wazirpur, Model Town, Rana Pratap Bagh, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, New Ashok Nagar said they haven’t been segregating waste.

Sanjay Gupta, vice-president of the Model Town RWA said, “Model Town is a big area, but only two- three garbage vans come by to collect waste. By the time people come down, the vehicles are gone. We had asked for specific arrangements to collect waste from each house.”

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi government and SDM Alipur to respond to a couple’s petition seeking registration of their marriage that took place more than 40 years back. The court was told that software for registering the marriages did not accept the couple’s application as they were underage on the day of marriage in May 1981.

Justice Rekha Palli, while issuing notice to the authorities, listed the case for hearing on December 23. The couple have sought registration of marriage under the Special Marriage Act and also for waiving off the requirement of issuance of public notice of 30 days.

Four months after a Delhi court asked police to investigate a mob attack against a Muslim man during the Northeast Delhi riots, saying it was apparent that sections relating to attempt to murder and dacoity should have been invoked, police dropped these sections in their chargesheet citing no evidence.

Complainant Salman’s house was attacked by a mob of over 100 people, allegedly instigated by six people who were chargesheeted in the case.