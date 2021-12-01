Delhi News Live: VAT on petrol slashed by ₹ 8 in Delhi, from 30% to 19.40%

At present, 19.4% of VAT will be applicable on petrol price.

Delhi Live News: Delhi cabinet is planning to cut VAT on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent. Petrol price now is down by Rs 8 per litre in Delhi.

Amid concerns over the Omicron variant, passengers from ‘at risk’ countries are being tested at the Delhi airport. On Wednesday morning, a few of the flyers complained of queues and a long waiting time. Suman Sharma, a 63-year-old passenger, said he had to wait for four hours at the airport to get her RT PCR report. In another story, a 22-year-old with his father paid £100 for the RT PCR tests but complained that no food or water was being provided. These passengers had landed from London.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport has made seating arrangements for 1,200 to 1,400 people as they wait at the airport. Under the guidelines, all passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests and five per cent of passengers arriving from other countries would also have to take the test on a random basis. The passengers will have to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked the state health department to make sure there are enough hospital beds, medicines, and medical oxygen in the city to battle a possible spike in Covid cases.