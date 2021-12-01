Delhi News Live: VAT on petrol slashed by ₹ 8 in Delhi, from 30% to 19.40%

Delhi Live News: Delhi cabinet is planning to cut VAT on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.4 per cent. Petrol price now is down by Rs 8 per litre in Delhi.
Amid concerns over the Omicron variant, passengers from ‘at risk’ countries are being tested at the Delhi airport. On Wednesday morning, a few of the flyers complained of queues and a long waiting time. Suman Sharma, a 63-year-old passenger, said he had to wait for four hours at the airport to get her RT PCR report. In another story, a 22-year-old with his father paid £100 for the RT PCR tests but complained that no food or water was being provided. These passengers had landed from London.
The Indira Gandhi International Airport has made seating arrangements for 1,200 to 1,400 people as they wait at the airport. Under the guidelines, all passengers coming from ‘at-risk’ countries have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests and five per cent of passengers arriving from other countries would also have to take the test on a random basis. The passengers will have to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked the state health department to make sure there are enough hospital beds, medicines, and medical oxygen in the city to battle a possible spike in Covid cases.
The Centre told the Supreme Court that the construction of the new Parliament building and the redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue were being carried out in compliance with “each and every condition” of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules “to ensure that it does not cause any pollution”.
In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the director of the Central Vista said that the government “has taken all the measures as contemplated under the C&D Waste Management Rules which inter alia includes measures like use of anti-smog gun… use of dust suppressant like magnesium chloride, use of conveyor belt to transfer construction material, keeping all construction material in wet condition etc.”
The Supreme Court while hearing a plea seeking steps to rein in air pollution in Delhi earlier this week had asked the Centre to explain what it was doing about construction activities in areas under its jurisdiction in the national capital.
In the wake of the threat posed by coronavirus variant Omicron, four international passengers — three from Amsterdam in the Netherlands and one from London — who arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport from ‘at-risk countries’ early on Wednesday tested positive for Covid-19 and have been sent to hospitals for quarantine and treatment, said officials.
The passengers from Amsterdam arrived around 2 am and the one from London around 4 am.
India may not resume scheduled commercial International flights December 15 onwards, as planned earlier, in light of the evolving situation pertaining to the Omicron variant of Covid19.
In an order Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said: “In view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new variants of concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders and an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course”.
A senior DGCA official confirmed that this means, as of now, the December 15 date is being kept in abeyance.
BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged the Centre on Wednesday to bring a law soon to implement a Uniform Civil Code in the country.
Raising the issue in the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said the Allahabad High Court had last month asked the Centre to consider setting up a panel for implementing the mandate of Article 44 of the Constitution, which speaks about a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.
"Even after 75 years of Independence, we have not been able to bring in a Uniform Civil Code. I urge the government to soon bring a law to implement a Uniform Civil Code," he said.
Speaking during the Zero Hour, Congress MP from Kerala Shashi Tharoor raised the issue of non-subsidised kerosene given to the southern state through the Public Distribution System (PDS). (PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal praised Delhi government after VAT reduction on petrol, he said, "Today we made petrol very cheap in Delhi. VAT rate reduced from 30% to 19.4%. Petrol and diesel become cheaper in Delhi as compared to other cities of NCR."
The price of petrol in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 8, after the Delhi cabinet decided to slash VAT from 30% to 19.40%.
Petrol will now cost Rs 95.97. Before the reduction, the cost was Rs 103.97.
The Centre had announced a reduction of Rs 5 per litre in the excise duty on petrol and a Rs 10 per litre on diesel in the first week of November, after fuel prices touched a record high. Read more
A Delhi court has taken cognisance of offences in connection with the allotment of Bhandak (West) Coal Block, noting that the accused were only interested in allocation and not the development of the coal block.
The CBI had registered the case under sections 120-(B) of the IPC and relevant sections under Prevention of Corruption Act against a company, M/s Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd. (SBABPL) and Directors/Promoters of the company.
The company had in 1999 submitted an application to the Ministry of Coal (MOC) for allocation of a captive coal block to run their paper mills located in Nagpur, Maharashtra. They requested the allocation of Bhandak (West) Coal Block. Read more
Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Delhi Police on the bail application filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the case registered against him by the New Friends Colony police station in connection with the violence that broke out on December 15 in 2019.
Imam has been accused of delivering provocative speeches about the Citizenship Amendment Bill and stands chargesheeted under various provisions of IPC including 124A, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Arms Act. The lower court rejected his bail plea in October, saying that fundamental right of ‘freedom of speech and expression’ cannot be exercised at the cost of communal peace and harmony of the society. (ENS)
Aiming to bridge the pandemic-induced learning gap and increase focus on mental wellbeing, government schools in Delhi will be holding six instructional periods every day for the rest of the academic year.
Stating that “class-wise syllabus will not be the only cornerstone of learning”, the Directorate of Education has said that students of Classes 3 to 8 will attend these classes daily.
They are language class for building reading and writing proficiency; maths class for foundational numeracy; Happiness Curriculum; Deshbhakti Curriculum; revision of already provided worksheets; library and reading period. Read more
The price of petrol in Delhi might dip a little, as the Delhi cabinet is going to meet at 11.30 am Wednesday to discuss a reduction in VAT on the fuel.
Sources say a reduction in VAT, which will result in a reduction in the price of petrol, is expected.
The cost of petrol in Delhi at present is Rs 103.97. Read more
The Indira Gandhi International airport authorities informed that, "There are two options for people arriving at the airport. The first, to pay ₹ 500 for the test and ₹ 1200 for special lounge facility that includes stay, snacks, beverage etc. The test results take around 6-8 hours. The second is to pay ₹ 3,900 for a rapid RT PCR test and get the report in a couple of hours." (ENS)
A woman filed FIR in Delhi against people who attacked her on November 19. They used sticks to injure the woman in Shalimar Bagh area. Delhi police has started the probe against unidentified persons.
Amidst different travel restrictions in several countries, IGI Airport officials have informed that flights from China and Singapore will be delayed. (ENS)
With only flights from UK arriving at IGI, incoming passengers said the airport lounge was "crowded" and the passengers were told to get RT PCR tests done and wait for reports, which took 3-4 hours.Many of the passengers complained they weren't provided with water, food, charging points etc. Airport officials informed that flights from China, Singapore and other countries had been delayed. (ENS)
Delhi's air quality this November was the worst for the month in seven years with the city witnessing severe pollution on 11 days and not a single "good" air quality day, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Experts attributed this to the shifting of the peak stubble burning period by around a week due to a prolonged monsoon season.
The 30-day average of the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 376. It was 328 in 2020, 312 in 2019, 335 in 2018, 361 in 2017, 374 in 2016 and 358 in 2015, according to the CPCB. (PTI)
Application process for nursery admissions in Delhi's private schools will begin on December 15. Last date to apply will be January 7.
The Delhi High Court Tuesday declined to entertain a ‘Public Interest Litigation’ which sought a ban on Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s latest book in which he equates Hindutva groups with terror outfits like Islamic State and Boko Haram. The court called the petition a ‘publicity interest litigation’ and dismissed it as withdrawn.
The division bench of Chief Justice D.N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh at the outset of the hearing questioned the petitioner for not joining Khurshid as a paty respondent in the case. “This is a deliberate attempt. We don’t think that you are that ignorant. These are all chance taking petitions. ‘Let's see what happens in court. Otherwise b kya jaane wala hai, publicity ho jayegi. Badda acha’. If the court dismisses, then also some publicity,” observed the court.
The court said that it had not posed a “very complex and detailed query on merit” to the petitioner and if he was feeling so shy about author’s name, he should not have filed the case at all. “Why are you filing the PIL. Most of the PILs are like this, blackmailing or publicity interest litigations. Waste of time hai PILs main,” said the court, adding, “he [petitioner] has not the courage to even join Salman Khurshid as a party respondent.”
A study at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has found that blood groups A, B and Rh+ are more disposed to COVID-19 infection while blood groups O, AB and and Rh- are at a significantly lower risk of infection.
The study was conducted with 2586 COVID-19 positive patients who were admitted to the hospital from April 8 2020 to October 4 2020. These findings were published in the November 21 issue of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
“Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 is a new virus, and it is unclear whether blood groups have any impact on Covid-19 risk or progression. Therefore, we investigated the association of ABO and Rh blood group with Covid-19 susceptibility, prognosis, recovery time, and mortality in this study,” said Dr. Rashmi Rana, Consultant, Department of Research at the hospital.
According to the research paper, the frequencies of A, B, O and AB were 29.93%, 41.8%, 21.19% and 7.89% while in a control group of 79,325, their frequencies are 21.86%, 38.49%, 29.37% and 10.28% respectively.
The Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been designed as a dedicated facility to treat patients testing positive for the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ in New Delhi. The government has ordered that no patient of the new variant will be denied admission on any ground.
So far, no cases of the B.1.1.529 or Omicron variant have been detected in India but the Delhi government has placed the Health and other administrative departments on alert.
As the dedicated facility to treat patients detected with the new variant, Lok Nayak Hospital has been directed to designate one or more separate wards for isolating and treating such patients. Read more
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the delay in stopping flights from countries affected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
“Several countries have stopped flights from Omicron affected countries. Why are we delaying it? We had delayed stopping international flights in the first wave also. Majority of flights land in Delhi. Delhi is most affected. Kindly stop the flights immediately,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Kejriwal had on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by the new variant with immediate effect. Read more