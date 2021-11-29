Delhi News Live: Schools for all classes reopen today; Kejriwal demands ban on flights from regions with Omicron variant

Delhi Live News: After being shut for 2 weeks due to severe pollution levels, Delhi schools reopened on Monday for all classes. Despite schools returning to the offline mode, bus services were much slower to restart. While a few schools will resume their transport services with limited services from Monday, a majority of schools are yet to do so.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, requesting him to stop international flights from regions seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, adding that all government departments are on high alert in the wake of the new variant.
On the weather front, the AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next 5 days. Winds are likely to bring marginal improvement in the air quality on Monday and Tuesday. Foggy conditions are likely to persist all week.
Meanwhile, ten days after the new liquor policy in Delhi came into force, half empty shelves, shortage of brands and small protests are becoming a commonality. As per the new policy, only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 liquor vends. The government hopes this will stop illicit practices.
To help students scale up their start-up ideas developed with government seed money, the Delhi government is starting a televised event starting Sunday for students to pitch their projects to investors.
As part of its ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum’, the government started the ‘Business Blasters’ initiative across all its senior secondary schools in September by giving Rs 2,000 as seed money to class XI and XII students to develop their entrepreneurship ideas.
“Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and a half years. With great difficulty and due to selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India,” he wrote.
The RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) won the post of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president after 24 years. NDTF’s A K Bhagi defeated Abha Dev Habib from the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), which had held on to the post for the last five terms. Out of the 7,194 votes polled, Bhagi got 3,584 votes while Habib secured 2,202 votes.
“Rumours/apprehension on NEP 2020 can’t be staple diet for teachers’ movement… NDTF wants to categorically state that it shall vigorously oppose any measure to reduce faculty strength or reduce any financial grants to the University and colleges & attempt to replace regular teaching courses by MOOCs. However, NDTF shall welcome the progressive, socially inclusive and pro-students’ steps envisaged in the NEP,” Bhagi said in a statement. (Read more here)