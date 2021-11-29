scorecardresearch
Monday, November 29, 2021
Delhi News Live: Schools for all classes reopen today; Kejriwal demands ban on flights from regions with Omicron variant

Delhi Live News:Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, adding that all government departments are on high alert in the wake of the new variant.

Updated: November 29, 2021 10:08:05 am
Delhi news: Schools had reopened for classes IX to XII on September 1 and for up to class VIII on November 1, only to close after two weeks due to the rising air pollution in the city

Delhi Live News: After being shut for 2 weeks due to severe pollution levels, Delhi schools reopened on Monday for all classes. Despite schools returning to the offline mode, bus services were much slower to restart. While a few schools will resume their transport services with limited services from Monday, a majority of schools are yet to do so.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, requesting him to stop international flights from regions seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, adding that all government departments are on high alert in the wake of the new variant.

On the weather front, the AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next 5 days. Winds are likely to bring marginal improvement in the air quality on Monday and Tuesday. Foggy conditions are likely to persist all week.

Meanwhile, ten days after the new liquor policy in Delhi came into force, half empty shelves, shortage of brands and small protests are becoming a commonality. As per the new policy, only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 liquor vends. The government hopes this will stop illicit practices.

Live Blog

Schools for all classes reopens from today; Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, requests ban of international flights; Sisodia says govt. on high alert due to Omicron; AQI to remain  'very poor' for next 5 days.

10:07 (IST)29 Nov 2021
TV show for Delhi govt school kids to pitch start-up ideas to investors

To help students scale up their start-up ideas developed with government seed money, the Delhi government is starting a televised event starting Sunday for students to pitch their projects to investors.

As part of its ‘Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum’, the government started the ‘Business Blasters’ initiative across all its senior secondary schools in September by giving Rs 2,000 as seed money to class XI and XII students to develop their entrepreneurship ideas.


10:04 (IST)29 Nov 2021
Kejriwal demands ban on flights from regions with new variant

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, requesting him to stop international flights from regions seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases.

“Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and a half years. With great difficulty and due to selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognised by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries, including the European Union, have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful, if any affected person enters India,” he wrote.

10:00 (IST)29 Nov 2021
🌬️Delhi: Winds to bring marginal improvement in AQI on Monday, Tuesday

The AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next 5 days. Winds are likely to bring marginal improvement in the air quality on Monday and Tuesday. Foggy conditions are likely to persist all week.

09:57 (IST)29 Nov 2021
Delhi: After 24 years, power shift in DU teachers’ elections

The RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) won the post of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president after 24 years. NDTF’s A K Bhagi defeated Abha Dev Habib from the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), which had held on to the post for the last five terms. Out of the 7,194 votes polled, Bhagi got 3,584 votes while Habib secured 2,202 votes.

“Rumours/apprehension on NEP 2020 can’t be staple diet for teachers’ movement… NDTF wants to categorically state that it shall vigorously oppose any measure to reduce faculty strength or reduce any financial grants to the University and colleges & attempt to replace regular teaching courses by MOOCs. However, NDTF shall welcome the progressive, socially inclusive and pro-students’ steps envisaged in the NEP,” Bhagi said in a statement. (Read more here)

Schools reopen, but most say full bus services are not feasible

Schools had reopened for classes IX to XII on September 1 and for up to class VIII on November 1, only to close after two weeks due to the rising air pollution in the city. Despite schools returning to the offline mode, bus services were much slower to restart. While a few schools will resume their transport services with limited services from Monday, a majority of schools are yet to do so.

“It is a logistical challenge . Financially it can be a source of loss as expenses are incurred only for a few students who will use it. But we know many students can only come if bus services are available because dropping them is difficult for working parents. Between 60 and 70 % of students have given their consent to come to school, of whom 15 per cent have asked for bus services. Depending on the location of these students, we have redrawn our bus routes and the buses will operate at a 50% capacity,” said Kavita Soni, principal Venkateshwar Global School, Rohini.

Students are attending the school on alternate days. According to Soni, while the school has not increased its transport fees, parents will be asked to remit the fees for the entire month even if the students only use it for half the working days.

 

