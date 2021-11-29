Delhi News Live: Schools for all classes reopen today; Kejriwal demands ban on flights from regions with Omicron variant

Delhi news: Schools had reopened for classes IX to XII on September 1 and for up to class VIII on November 1, only to close after two weeks due to the rising air pollution in the city

Delhi Live News: After being shut for 2 weeks due to severe pollution levels, Delhi schools reopened on Monday for all classes. Despite schools returning to the offline mode, bus services were much slower to restart. While a few schools will resume their transport services with limited services from Monday, a majority of schools are yet to do so.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday, requesting him to stop international flights from regions seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has also appealed to people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, adding that all government departments are on high alert in the wake of the new variant.

On the weather front, the AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next 5 days. Winds are likely to bring marginal improvement in the air quality on Monday and Tuesday. Foggy conditions are likely to persist all week.

Meanwhile, ten days after the new liquor policy in Delhi came into force, half empty shelves, shortage of brands and small protests are becoming a commonality. As per the new policy, only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 liquor vends. The government hopes this will stop illicit practices.