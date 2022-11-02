Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi records worst air quality in country; BJP hits out at AAP over farm fires

Stubble burning in one of the agriculture fields on the outskirts of the National Capital Region near Bagpat on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: For the first time this season, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 424, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin. Of all 170 places in the country that were part of the CPCB’s air quality bulletin on Tuesday, Delhi recorded the worst AQI.

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “criminal negligence” amid the rising pollution, and demanded resignations of the two AAP CMs. Bhatia said, “The residents of Delhi and Punjab are breathing poison and that is only because of Delhi CM. Despite having facilities provided by the central government, the Kejriwal and Mann governments have done nothing to control the air pollution.”

In other news, amid the ongoing tussle between the AAP government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced that the free yoga classes will continue in the capital, and he will fund the programme even if he has to “beg” to be able to pay teachers.