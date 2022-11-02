Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi records worst air quality in country; BJP hits out at AAP over farm fires

Delhi News Live Updates: For the first time this season, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 424, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin. Of all 170 places in the country that were part of the CPCB’s air quality bulletin on Tuesday, Delhi recorded the worst AQI.
BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “criminal negligence” amid the rising pollution, and demanded resignations of the two AAP CMs. Bhatia said, “The residents of Delhi and Punjab are breathing poison and that is only because of Delhi CM. Despite having facilities provided by the central government, the Kejriwal and Mann governments have done nothing to control the air pollution.”
In other news, amid the ongoing tussle between the AAP government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced that the free yoga classes will continue in the capital, and he will fund the programme even if he has to “beg” to be able to pay teachers.
A Delhi court has set aside an order by the appellate tribunal of the municipal corporation (MCD) which ordered a trust working for communal harmony in Delhi to pay ten times the penalty amount to deseal its property and observed it was “absolutely wrong, perverse and unsustainable in law.”
The Quami Ekta Trust was empowered to sublet any part of its property “to achieve its objects and to raise funds to promote communal harmony”. The Ministry of Urban Development allotted a plot in 1988 to the trust in New Delhi’s Institutional area.
The court said the impugned demand by the NDMC levelling misuse charges amounting to 10 times the penalty is quashed and directed the NDMC to deseal the property within seven days failing which “the official(s) responsible shall be liable to pay compensation of Rs one thousand per day till such time the order is complied with, which shall be deducted from his/her salary on attachment and payable to the Appellant Trust.” Read more
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men inside a hotel in Gurgaon, said police Tuesday, adding all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is going on. The minor said two of the accused were known to her and allegedly took her to the hotel where they called the other accused.
An FIR was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s father on Sunday. He alleged that the incident took place on Saturday morning. Read more
For the first time this season, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 424, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin.
PM2.5 was found to be the main pollutant. Of all 170 places in the country that were part of the CPCB’s air quality bulletin on Tuesday, Delhi recorded the worst AQI.
In the National Capital Region, Greater Noida and Faridabad also recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category Tuesday. The AQI in Faridabad was 403, while it was 402 in Greater Noida. The air quality in Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad remained in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday. Read more
Delhi's air quality index plunged to the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with doctors flagging a rise in respiratory diseases among residents.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR!