Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi records worst air quality in country; BJP hits out at AAP over farm fires

Delhi News Live Updates, November 2: "Despite having facilities provided by the central government, the Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann governments have done nothing to control the air pollution," a BJP spokesperson said.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 2, 2022 10:26:48 am
Stubble burning in one of the agriculture fields on the outskirts of the National Capital Region near Bagpat on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live Updates: For the first time this season, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 424, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin. Of all 170 places in the country that were part of the CPCB’s air quality bulletin on Tuesday, Delhi recorded the worst AQI.

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Tuesday blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for “criminal negligence” amid the rising pollution, and demanded resignations of the two AAP CMs. Bhatia said, “The residents of Delhi and Punjab are breathing poison and that is only because of Delhi CM. Despite having facilities provided by the central government, the Kejriwal and Mann governments have done nothing to control the air pollution.”

In other news, amid the ongoing tussle between the AAP government and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday announced that the free yoga classes will continue in the capital, and he will fund the programme even if he has to “beg” to be able to pay teachers.

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi's air quality index (AQI) plunges to 'severe'; Amid tussle with L-G, CM Arvind Kejriwal says free yoga classes to continue; Follow latest updates here

10:26 (IST)02 Nov 2022
‘Perverse’: Delhi court sets aside MCD tribunal order penalising trust working for communal harmony

A Delhi court has set aside an order by the appellate tribunal of the municipal corporation (MCD) which ordered a trust working for communal harmony in Delhi to pay ten times the penalty amount to deseal its property and observed it was “absolutely wrong, perverse and unsustainable in law.”

The Quami Ekta Trust was empowered to sub­let any part of its property “to achieve its objects and to raise funds to promote communal harmony”. The Ministry of Urban Development allotted a plot in 1988 to the trust in New Delhi’s Institutional area.

The court said the impugned demand by the NDMC levelling misuse charges amounting to 10 times the penalty is quashed and directed the NDMC to deseal the property within seven days failing which “the official(s) responsible shall be liable to pay compensation of Rs one thousand per day till such time the order is complied with, which shall be deducted from his/her salary on attachment and payable to the Appellant Trust.” Read more

10:08 (IST)02 Nov 2022
14-year-old girl gangraped by five men inside Gurgaon hotel

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men inside a hotel in Gurgaon, said police Tuesday, adding all the accused have been arrested and the investigation is going on. The minor said two of the accused were known to her and allegedly took her to the hotel where they called the other accused. 

An FIR was lodged against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s father on Sunday. He alleged that the incident took place on Saturday morning. Read more

09:27 (IST)02 Nov 2022
Delhi is #1 — in nation’s worst air quality

For the first time this season, Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality plunged into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 424, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin.

PM2.5 was found to be the main pollutant. Of all 170 places in the country that were part of the CPCB’s air quality bulletin on Tuesday, Delhi recorded the worst AQI.

In the National Capital Region, Greater Noida and Faridabad also recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category Tuesday. The AQI in Faridabad was 403, while it was 402 in Greater Noida. The air quality in Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad remained in the upper end of the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday. Read more

09:26 (IST)02 Nov 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog

Delhi's air quality index plunged to the 'severe' category on Tuesday, with doctors flagging a rise in respiratory diseases among residents.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates from Delhi-NCR!

An anti-smog gun spraying water in Delhi. (Express/File)

As AQI worsens in national capital, spike in patients with respiratory issues

As the air quality index (AQI) continues to dip in Delhi, the number of patients visiting hospitals for respiratory issues has increased significantly, particularly over the last week and a majority of patients have come up with breathing issues, headaches and migraines, nasal irritation and burning eyes, say doctors.

According to Dr G C Khilnani, chairman of PSRI institute of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, patients coming in with respiratory problems have doubled at the institute’s out-patient department (OPD).

The most upsetting fact, Dr Khilnani pointed out, was that a large number of people in the 20-40 age group who did not have lung disease are coming with symptoms of sore throat, dryness of mouth, feeling unwell, loss of appetite, coughing and wheezing. “When we test them with lung function tests, they are also with narrow airway tubes. They are developing asthma-like features,” he said.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 09:25:02 am
