Delhi News Live Updates: With almost 13% vote share in Gujarat polls, AAP fulfills its national party ambitions

Delhi News Live Updates, December 9, 2022: With voters in Gujarat giving AAP almost 13% of the vote share, and five seats on Thursday, Kejriwal is set to become the head of a national party, the ninth in the country. In a video address on Thursday, Kejriwal thanked the people of Gujarat for making AAP a national party.
Meanwhile, as East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, makes a push for state BJP leadership, particularly after the performance of his Lok Sabha constituency in the MCD polls, he is set to face tough challenges from within the state unit. While the BJP lost the race to the AAP, managing to take home 104 of 250 seats, its ward-wise performance in Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies, each ruled by a BJP MP, paints an uneven picture. It performed the best in Gambir’s constituency of East Delhi, winning 22 of 36 wards — over 61%.
In other news, the government on Thursday amended the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) rules to permit IT/ITeS units in SEZs to allow 100 per cent of their workforce to work from home (WFH) till December 31, 2023 with certain conditions. Employees covered in the decision include workforce who are temporarily incapacitated; those who are travelling; and those working offsite, according to the notification of the commerce ministry.
It amended the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) rules to permit IT/ITeS units in SEZs to allow 100 per cent of their workforce to work from home (WFH) till December 31, 2023 with certain conditions. What are these conditions? Read here.
From Gambhir’s camp, the message is clear. “He wants to take Arvind Kejriwal head on in the 2025 Assembly elections, and that’s possible only if he has ample time to work till then,” said a source close to him. Read more here.
“People of Gujarat have made AAP a national party today. This is a very big thing. There are only a handful of national parties in the country. AAP was formed a mere 10 years ago. It is a young party ... Gujarat is a BJP bastion. We have succeeded in finding a chink, Delhi CM Kejriwal said. Read more.
