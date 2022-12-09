scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Delhi News Live Updates: With almost 13% vote share in Gujarat polls, AAP fulfills its national party ambitions

Delhi News Live Updates Today: In a video address on Thursday, Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Gujarat for making AAP a national party

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: December 9, 2022 10:36:20 am
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other leaders during celebrations after AAP crossed the majority mark in the MCD polls, at the party headquarters in New Delhi, on December 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates, December 9, 2022: With voters in Gujarat giving AAP almost 13% of the vote share, and five seats on Thursday, Kejriwal is set to become the head of a national party, the ninth in the country. In a video address on Thursday, Kejriwal thanked the people of Gujarat for making AAP a national party.

Meanwhile, as East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, makes a push for state BJP leadership, particularly after the performance of his Lok Sabha constituency in the MCD polls, he is set to face tough challenges from within the state unit. While the BJP lost the race to the AAP, managing to take home 104 of 250 seats, its ward-wise performance in Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies, each ruled by a BJP MP, paints an uneven picture. It performed the best in Gambir’s constituency of East Delhi, winning 22 of 36 wards — over 61%.

In other news, the government on Thursday amended the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) rules to permit IT/ITeS units in SEZs to allow 100 per cent of their workforce to work from home (WFH) till December 31, 2023 with certain conditions. Employees covered in the decision include workforce who are temporarily incapacitated; those who are travelling; and those working offsite, according to the notification of the commerce ministry.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates, December 9, 2022:

10:36 (IST)09 Dec 2022
Govt allows 100 per cent work from home for employees of IT units in SEZ till Dec 2023

The government on Thursday permitted a complete work-from-home option to employees of IT units in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) till December 2023.

It amended the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) rules to permit IT/ITeS units in SEZs to allow 100 per cent of their workforce to work from home (WFH) till December 31, 2023 with certain conditions. What are these conditions? Read here.

10:30 (IST)09 Dec 2022
As Gautam Gambhir looks at wider role in Delhi BJP, road paved with challenges

A fresh, credible face or a Delhi elite out of touch with ground realities? As East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir makes a push for state BJP leadership, particularly after the performance of his Lok Sabha constituency in the MCD polls, he is set to face tough challenges from within the state unit. 

While the BJP lost the race to the AAP, managing to take home 104 of 250 seats, its ward-wise performance in Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies, each ruled by a BJP MP, paints an uneven picture. It performed the best  in Gambir’s constituency of East Delhi, winning 22 of 36 wards —  over 61%. 

From Gambhir’s camp, the message is clear. “He wants to take Arvind Kejriwal head on in the 2025 Assembly elections, and that’s possible only if he has ample time to work till then,” said a source close to him. Read more here.

10:28 (IST)09 Dec 2022
National party, national ambitions: AAP arrives at centre stage

With voters in Gujarat giving AAP almost 13% of the vote share, and five seats on Thursday, Kejriwal is set to become the head of a national party, the ninth in the country. In a video address on Thursday, Kejriwal thanked the people of Gujarat for making AAP a national party.

“People of Gujarat have made AAP a national party today. This is a very big thing. There are only a handful of national parties in the country. AAP was formed a mere 10 years ago. It is a young party ... Gujarat is a BJP bastion. We have succeeded in finding a chink, Delhi CM Kejriwal said. Read more.

10:26 (IST)09 Dec 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to the Delhi live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

Gurgaon civic body seeks information on “restricted and ferocious foreign dog breeds”

The court had asked MCG for details of dogs of foreign breeds that are not allowed to be imported according to an April 2016 notification of the Union government. (Photo: Pixabay)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has sought opinion from Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Gurgaon regarding ownership of “restricted and ferocious foreign dog breeds” as to whether those breeds are banned or can be kept as pets.

The breeds mentioned in the letter include American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiller, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf Dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso. Read more.

‘Appointments smack of nepotism’: Court charges DCW chief Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

Observing that appointments made in Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) “clearly reflect nepotism”, a Delhi court has framed charges against its chief Swati Maliwal and three others for allegedly obtaining pecuniary advantages for Maliwal and AAP acquaintances. They were allegedly appointed to different posts of the women’s body without following the due process. The case was registered on complaint of former MLA Barkha Singh Shukla, who made allegations of irregularities in DCW during Maliwal’s tenure. Read more here.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 10:02:09 am
