Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reverts to old liquor policy from today

Delhi Live Updates, September 1: As the ruling AAP government continues to clash with the BJP over its ambitious Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the state government is set to bring back the ‘old excise regime’ from Thursday (September 1) onwards. This comes after the AAP government was compelled to scrap the contentious new liquor policy over allegations of corruptions and irregularities in the drafting and implementation. From today onwards, the old excise regime will come into effect again, and will continue for the next six months till a new policy replaces it for the next financial year.
Meanwhile, Delhi L-G V K Saxena will take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for “false” corruption charges against him, news agency PTI reported quoting officials on Wednesday. Saxena termed the AAP leaders’ charge of Rs 1400-crore corruption when he was Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman as a “figment of their imagination”. Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is the vice chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi, officials added.
In a first in the national capital, the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been invoked against several gangsters, including those accused of killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Typically, the Act is used in terror cases or incidents that threaten the national integrity. Delhi Police officials are coordinating with their National Investigation Agency (NIA) counterparts after getting directions from the Home Ministry to take strict action against the gangsters who are in touch with several banned outfits and planning to execute targeted killings in India, it is learnt.
The UAPA has been invoked against Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar as well as members of their rival gangs – Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Neeraj Bawana, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet alias Budha — besides absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda. This comes after Delhi Police’s Special Cell received information that members of both gangs were procuring illegal weapons from outside the country to execute targeted killings in Delhi and other states. Read more.
In the last year, the Delhi Police has recorded an exponential rise of 1342% in the recovery of fake Indian currency notes (FICN). Police said there are multiple gangs, operating at the state and international level, which are bringing in fake notes from Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh or via Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal.
According to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data for 2021 specific to the national capital, more than 50,151 fake currency notes were recovered last year with a value of Rs 2.05 crore. In 2020, during the lockdown when travel was prohibited, only 3,476 fake currency notes were recovered with a value of Rs 4.16 lakh.
“The gangs mostly work through India-Nepal or India-Bangladesh borders because they are porous. After demonetisation in 2016, there was a break in the circulation of FICN from foreign countries but the gangs have started smuggling notes again. The recovered notes are of high quality and can’t be identified with the naked eye. They have the same colour, marks, security threads, texture etc,” said a police officer. Read more.
