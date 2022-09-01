Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reverts to old liquor policy from today

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and others gather outside CBI headquarters demanding a probe into the alleged 'Operation Lotus' of BJP to topple opposition-ruled state governments, in New Delhi, Aug. 31, 2022. (PTI)

Meanwhile, an AAP delegation reached the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday to meet the agency's director and demand a probe into alleged toppling of governments in various states by the BJP under 'Operation Lotus'. AAP MLA Atishi, who was part of the 10-member delegation, said the party had earlier sent an e-mail to CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal's office seeking an appointment with him but it was yet to get a response. The AAP MLAs sat on a dharna outside CBI headquarters and raised slogans "Operation Lotus par jaanch karao" and "Khoka khoka band karo". More AAP workers may join the delegation in their protest against BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.

The Delhi government is set to launch virtual classrooms for students, particularly girls, who are unable to attend school, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. "This school will reach out and provide access to education to those those children especially girls who are not allowed to go to school due to various reasons... due to family circumstances, many children even though they shouldn't be working at the time, takes up job to support there family, so this school will provide education to all of them," CM Kejriwal said.