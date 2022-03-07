Delhi News Live: AAP says BJP ‘goons’ attacked minister Satyendar Jain’s convoy, opposition party denies charge

Delhi News Live: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP “goons” attacked the convoy of its senior leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The Delhi unit of the BJP, however, rejected the charge. The party said residents of the Chhawla area in Delhi’s South-West district had protested against the new liquor policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

In a series of tweets, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Delhi unit of the BJP deployed its “hooligans” to attack Jain’s convoy as it realised that it is going to lose the upcoming civic body polls. A senior police officer said when the minister was passing through Najafgarh, some people climbed onto the bonnet of his vehicle and protested against him.

In other news, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.