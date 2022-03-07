Delhi News Live: AAP says BJP ‘goons’ attacked minister Satyendar Jain’s convoy, opposition party denies charge

Delhi News Live: The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that BJP “goons” attacked the convoy of its senior leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. The Delhi unit of the BJP, however, rejected the charge. The party said residents of the Chhawla area in Delhi’s South-West district had protested against the new liquor policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government.
In a series of tweets, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that the Delhi unit of the BJP deployed its “hooligans” to attack Jain’s convoy as it realised that it is going to lose the upcoming civic body polls. A senior police officer said when the minister was passing through Najafgarh, some people climbed onto the bonnet of his vehicle and protested against him.
In other news, Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 14.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.
Termination notices have been issued to at least 26 anganwadi workers and show cause notices to many more over their continuing participation in the anganwadi workers’ and helpers’ strike in the capital.
Hundreds of workers and helpers have been on strike since January 31 with the primary demand of a substantial increase in pay. They have also been demanding that they be given the status of government employees — currently they are considered honorary workers — along with the benefits that accompany it. Read more
An audit of dark spots and dimly lit places, conducted by the Delhi Police, has revealed that there are 986 dark areas in the capital. Out of 15 districts, the audit found that five of them — 139 in Outer Delhi, 129 in the South, 118 in Southwest, 101 in Southeast and 91 in West — had the most dark spots, The Indian Express has learnt.
Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked all DCPs to not only identify dark areas but also spots with dim lighting and poor phone network, a senior police officer said. Read more
An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended granting of terms of reference (ToR) for a road tunnel in the Ridge area in the southern part of the city.
The proposed tunnel is to be part of the NHAI’s project for NH 148AE. The highway project is to begin from the under-construction Shivmurti Interchange at Mahipalpur that is part of the Dwarka Expressway package. The 4.78-km long, six-lane stretch will end at Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj. Part of the project is the 2.8-km-long twin tube tunnel in the “ridge area”, as per minutes of the meeting of the EAC which considered the proposal for granting of terms of reference last month. Read more