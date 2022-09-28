scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Yamuna river continues to flow above danger mark

Delhi News Today LIVE Updates, September 28, 2022: Officials had started evacuation efforts yesterday in the low-lying areas near Yamuna bank that are home to around 37,000 people.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | September 28, 2022 8:26:38 am
People residing in the floodplains of Yamuna river shift their belongings and livestock after a rise in the water level of the river, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates: Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark in the capital with the water level reaching 206.59 metres at 7 AM today. Officials had started evacuation efforts yesterday in the low-lying areas near Yamuna bank that are home to around 37,000 people.

Meanwhile, Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML) who had been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. The FIR had named Nair, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 13 others.

In other news, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling “false” allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam. The LG had approached the Delhi High Court on September 22 seeking an interim injunction restraining the Aam Aadmi Party and its members from publishing, commenting, or issuing any information through tweets, articles, and interviews or in any other manner to the public with respect to allegations of corruption and money laundering made against the LG.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Yamuna river continues to flow above danger mark; Vijay Nair arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case.

How Delhi cops kept ops against PFI under wraps

A list with names and addresses of workers and “sympathisers” of the Popular Front of India (PFI) was shared with all units of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday by intelligence agencies, and they were asked to verify the current location of each person.

It was the first step before conducting a massive raid on Tuesday in six districts, which ended in the arrest of 30 people as a “preventive measure” under CrPC Section 107/51.“It was a joint, coordinated action against PFI suspects. Thirty persons have been detained so far,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

According to the Delhi Police, the most number of arrests were made from Southeast district, where nine people were picked up from Jamia Nagar, Nizamuddin and Shaheen Bagh; six arrests each were made from East and Rohini districts; five in Northeast; three in outer; and one in central district.

 

