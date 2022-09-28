Delhi News Live Updates: Yamuna river continues to flow above danger mark

People residing in the floodplains of Yamuna river shift their belongings and livestock after a rise in the water level of the river, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates: Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark in the capital with the water level reaching 206.59 metres at 7 AM today. Officials had started evacuation efforts yesterday in the low-lying areas near Yamuna bank that are home to around 37,000 people.

Meanwhile, Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML) who had been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case. The FIR had named Nair, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 13 others.

In other news, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the Aam Aadmi Party and several of its leaders from levelling “false” allegations against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his family after they claimed that he was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam. The LG had approached the Delhi High Court on September 22 seeking an interim injunction restraining the Aam Aadmi Party and its members from publishing, commenting, or issuing any information through tweets, articles, and interviews or in any other manner to the public with respect to allegations of corruption and money laundering made against the LG.