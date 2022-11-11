Delhi News Live Updates: Sisodia sought files on excise policy, alleges Delhi L-G office, minister hits back

Delhi News Live Updates: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is an accused in the ongoing CBI investigation in the Excise Policy 2021-22, allegedly sought files and documents regarding the policy at the end of September, officials in the office of the L-G have claimed, adding that the request was denied by the law department since the matter is under investigation. Responding to the allegations from officials at the L-G office, Sisodia tweeted, “Instead of beating around the bush, they should tell us what they have found in the inquiry do far? Nothing. Now, tell us that in Telangana their men had gone to buy MLAs and were caught red handed with Rs 100 crore. Modi ji, who did you take the Rs 100 crore from?”
Meanwhile, five out of Delhi’s 11 revenue districts — New Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest Delhi and Shahdara — are extracting more groundwater than is being recharged annually. Of these, compared to the annual recharge, New Delhi had the highest annual extraction. The stage of extraction, which is the percentage of groundwater extracted against what was recharged, was around 121.41% in New Delhi. This was followed by South Delhi with 116.25%.
In other news, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing to a PIL seeking fresh guidelines on stubble burning to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying some issues are not “judicially amenable” and stressing the need for “genuine solutions”. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala asked lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who filed the PIL, whether banning stubble burning alone would help in curbing air pollution.
Three youths were arrested after they beat up a restaurant employee Wednesday at a shopping mall in Greater Noida, infuriated over their long wait for food, police said.
The video footage of the incident, which happened at Ansal Mall’s Mughlai restaurant ‘Zauk’, has gone viral on social media. It shows the men sitting at a table waiting for their food to arrive while a staffer works at a computer. One of the agitated men walks to the counter, hits the staffer, grabs him by his neck, and drags him away.
The video also showed the men thrashing and kicking the worker outside the restaurant. According to Vishal Pandey, ADCP (Greater Noida), “The three youths had placed an order in the restaurant. When it got delayed they beat up the victim. All three youths, who are residents of Dadri, have been arrested.” Read more.
The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice on two pleas seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, in connection with the murder of wrestler Sahil Dhankar, by a trial court on November 4.
A single judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has sought Delhi Police’s response on two pleas – one filed by the deceased’s father and another by a person – challenging the grant of interim bail by the trial court till November 12.
The pleas are listed for hearing on Friday. Kumar’s advocate RS Malik had sought interim bail before the trial court for three weeks on humanitarian grounds to facilitate the surgery and proper medical treatment of Sushil’s wife and for taking care of her after surgery. Read more.
