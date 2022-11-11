Delhi News Live Updates: Sisodia sought files on excise policy, alleges Delhi L-G office, minister hits back

Will boycott AAP, BJP in MCD elections: Anganwadi workers’ union

The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union, which had led the anganwadi workers’ mass protest earlier this year, has announced that it will boycott both AAP and BJP in the upcoming civic body polls.

Hundreds of workers and helpers had begun a strike on January 31 with the primary demand of a substantial increase in pay. Along with this, they had demanded that they be given the status of government employees along with the benefits that accompany it. Currently, they are considered honorary workers. The strike ended after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor imposed the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (HESMA) in March. As a consequence of the strike, 884 workers and helpers were terminated from their services.

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice on two pleas seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar, in connection with the murder of wrestler Sahil Dhankar, by a trial court on November 4.

A single judge bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav has sought Delhi Police’s response on two pleas – one filed by the deceased’s father and another by a person – challenging the grant of interim bail by the trial court till November 12. The pleas are listed for hearing on Friday.

Kumar’s advocate RS Malik had sought interim bail before the trial court for three weeks on humanitarian grounds to facilitate the surgery and proper medical treatment of Sushil’s wife and for taking care of her after surgery.