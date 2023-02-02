Delhi News Live Updates: ‘Under CM we are building temples of Saraswati ma,’ says Sisodia at inaugural event of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Excellence

Delhi News Live Updates: At the inaugural event for the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Excellence in Janakpuri, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is “building temples of Saraswati ma”.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 187 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category.

Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday called the union Budget 2023 a ‘Jumla’ budget and said that it will drown the country. “Since the last 22 years, Delhi has been given only Rs 325 crore. The Modi government is again partial. Nothing has be allocated to the municipal corportaion of Delhi (MCD). This has been done because AAP won the MCD polls,” he said. He further pointed out that the Centre promised 60 lakhs jobs to youths in the last year’s budget…however the issue wasn’t discussed today. Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has been given a ‘stepmotherly’ treatment. He said, “The people of Delhi paid Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore has been given to Delhi for development work. This is completely unjustified,” Kejriwal said. Stating that there is no relief from inflation in this budget, he added, “In fact, it will only rise because of the budget. There is no concrete scheme to address joblessness. Reduction of the education budget from 2.64 % to 2.5 % is unfortunate. Cutting the health allocation from 2.2 % to 1.98 % is harmful.”