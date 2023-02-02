Delhi News Live Updates: ‘Under CM we are building temples of Saraswati ma,’ says Sisodia at inaugural event of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Excellence

Delhi News Live Updates: At the inaugural event for the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Excellence in Janakpuri, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is “building temples of Saraswati ma”.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky during the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 22 degrees Celsius. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 187 at 9 am, which is in the moderate category.
Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday called the union Budget 2023 a ‘Jumla’ budget and said that it will drown the country. “Since the last 22 years, Delhi has been given only Rs 325 crore. The Modi government is again partial. Nothing has be allocated to the municipal corportaion of Delhi (MCD). This has been done because AAP won the MCD polls,” he said. He further pointed out that the Centre promised 60 lakhs jobs to youths in the last year’s budget…however the issue wasn’t discussed today. Earlier, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has been given a ‘stepmotherly’ treatment. He said, “The people of Delhi paid Rs 1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Out of that, only Rs 325 crore has been given to Delhi for development work. This is completely unjustified,” Kejriwal said. Stating that there is no relief from inflation in this budget, he added, “In fact, it will only rise because of the budget. There is no concrete scheme to address joblessness. Reduction of the education budget from 2.64 % to 2.5 % is unfortunate. Cutting the health allocation from 2.2 % to 1.98 % is harmful.”
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have arrived at the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Excellence in Janakpuri. "I thank Deputy CM and CM for building all of us such a beaitiful school. No one would ever equip their own building as they have equipped this school," said Area MLA Rajesh Rishi.
A full bench of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, while hearing a reference made by a division bench of the high court, said that orders of the Armed Forces Tribunal can be challenged before the Delhi High Court.
A three-judge bench of Justice Manmohan, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna was hearing a reference seeking clarity on whether the right of appeal against the final orders of the Armed Forces Tribunal excludes the remedy of judicial review by the high court in exercise of its writ.
The reference was made by a division bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna based on a difference of opinion between the two different benches in two cases on the said issue. Read more.
Resident doctors at Delhi’s Kasturba Hospital have written a letter to the medical superintendent saying that if their salary is not disbursed in two days, they will go on strike from Saturday.
The doctors have said that they have not been paid salaries since November last year. The letter said that the doctors have been made to compromise because of the financial issues of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi but now they are compelled to show dissent. According to a resident doctor at the hospital, the situation has persisted for the last five-six months. “This resolves only after we protest.
The salaries of doctors of North MCD are pending from the month of November. Salaries of doctors in East MCD are pending from October. Salaries of staff nurses of North and East MCD are pending from December. Class 4 workers’ salaries for the month of December are pending in East and North MCD,” he added. Read more.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is planning to set up an in-house CCTV camera facility to monitor and assess the on-ground situation of stormwater drains and sewer lines so as to address waterlogging issues.
“GMDA will explore establishing an in-house CCTV camera monitoring system for the inspection of all drainage and sewerage-related work in real-time to better assess the on-ground situation,” said Sudhir Rajpal, GMDA Chief Executive Officer. The decision was taken at the core planning cell meeting of GMDA held earlier this week, officials said. Read more.