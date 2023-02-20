Delhi News Live Updates: Winter on the wane, city sees highest February temperature in 2 years

Delhi News Live Updates: For Delhiites, winter is almost coming to an end as the mercury is likely to soar further as it has over the past week. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to touch 32 degrees Celsius today. According to IMD officials, the lack of rain in the region is behind the rise in temperatures.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that unidentified miscreants had pelted stones at his residence in Delhi on Sunday evening, damaging the windows of the house. This is the fourth such incidence of vandalism at his residence in New Delhi, he said.

In other news, a day after Sahil Gehlot’s father and four others were arrested in connection with the murder of Nikki Yadav, the Delhi Police took them to Mitraon village to recreate the scenes at the family’s dhaba where they allegedly stuffed the 24-year-old’s body inside a fridge. The police had also found that Sahil and Nikki had solemnised their marriage at a temple three years ago.