Delhi News Live Updates: Winter on the wane, city sees highest February temperature in 2 years

Monday, Feb 20, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 20, 2023 10:53 IST
delhi rise in temperatureDelhi saw the mercury rise to 31.5 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: For Delhiites, winter is almost coming to an end as the mercury is likely to soar further as it has over the past week. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to touch 32 degrees Celsius today. According to IMD officials, the lack of rain in the region is behind the rise in temperatures.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that unidentified miscreants had pelted stones at his residence in Delhi on Sunday evening, damaging the windows of the house. This is the fourth such incidence of vandalism at his residence in New Delhi, he said.

In other news, a day after Sahil Gehlot’s father and four others were arrested in connection with the murder of Nikki Yadav, the Delhi Police took them to Mitraon village to recreate the scenes at the family’s dhaba where they allegedly stuffed the 24-year-old’s body inside a fridge. The police had also found that Sahil and Nikki had solemnised their marriage at a temple three years ago.

10:53 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Delhi airport drain project expected to be completed by June

The ongoing airport drain project aimed at providing relief from flooding and waterlogging in and around Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and adjacent sectors of Dwarka during monsoon is expected to be completed by June.

The project is among the first to have been taken up by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and is a key component of infrastructure related to the upcoming G20 Summit given its proximity to the airport. (Read More)

10:53 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Clash erupts at JNU: JNUSU claims attack after march seeking justice for IIT-B student, ABVP says Shivaji portrait thrown in dustbin

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Sunday alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attacked students soon after a candlelight march seeking justice for IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide last week. The ABVP denied the allegations and accused the JNUSU of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A notification released by the ABVP Sunday said, “They (JNUSU) threw the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Jyotiba Phule and Maharana Pratap in the dustbin… Why are Naxalites always inviting outsiders to create anarchy in JNU?” (Read More)

10:51 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Delhi govt warns bike taxis against plying in national capital

The transport department has cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The first offence could lead to a fine of Rs 5,000 while a second offence could incur a Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year, the department said in a public notice.

The driver will also lose their licence for three months under the circumstances. The notice said some app-based companies are portraying themselves as aggregators in violation of the 1988 act. This will be punishable with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. (PTI)

10:49 (IST)20 Feb 2023
Delhiites wake up to a humid Monday morning; maximum temp expected to touch 32 degrees Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the 'very poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 343. (PTI)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia excise policy

Summoned by CBI in liquor policy case, Sisodia seeks more time to appear

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was called by CBI for questioning Sunday morning in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, sought a week’s time to appear before the agency citing his budget duties.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and he was scheduled to visit the investigating agency’s headquarters, situated at Lodhi Road CGO complex, at 11 am. Before this, a CBI team visited the Delhi deputy chief minister’s office at the Delhi Secretariat on January 14.

Mehrauli demolition

A gurdwara? A car? Where does one go when their home is demolished?

Harpreet and her sister-in-law Jasmine sat next to each other, recalling the belongings that they lost along with their home. Pointing at one of their sofas and a wooden shelf at their makeshift refuge, they said, “They were damaged in last week’s demolition drive at Mehrauli, just like our lives.”

The two women’s families are among scores who have been uprooted following the five-day demolition drive by the Delhi Development Authority.

While L-G V K Saxena had ordered the DDA to stop the drive on Wednesday, many from the area are now homeless and have been taking shelter in gurdwaras, rented accommodations or homes of relatives. Some have also been forced to sleep in their vehicles in a bid to protect the articles left in the open following the demolition.

Delhi Mutiny Memorial, 1857 Revolt, Revolt of 1857, Ashoka’s policy and Dharma, Taylor’s Battery, Delhi monument, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairs

In memory of soldiers who died, Mutiny Memorial tells story of 1857 Revolt

A few feet away from an Ashokan pillar, inscribed with Ashoka’s policy and Dharma in the Brahmi script, stands a tapering four-tier red sandstone structure rising from an octagonal base on the Northern Ridge. This is the Mutiny Memorial, built in the memory of those who had fought in the Delhi Field Force, both British and Indians, during the Revolt of 1857.

The structure is prolifically inscribed with written accounts of the revolt. The placard on the structure’s lowest tier read, “In Memory of the officers and soldiers, British and native of the Delhi Field Force, who were killed in action or died of wounds or disease between the 30th May and 20th September 1857.”

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 10:43 IST
