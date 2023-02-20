Delhi News Live Updates: Winter on the wane, city sees highest February temperature in 2 years

Delhi News Live Updates: For Delhiites, winter is almost coming to an end as the mercury is likely to soar further as it has over the past week. The maximum temperature in the capital is expected to touch 32 degrees Celsius today. According to IMD officials, the lack of rain in the region is behind the rise in temperatures.
Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that unidentified miscreants had pelted stones at his residence in Delhi on Sunday evening, damaging the windows of the house. This is the fourth such incidence of vandalism at his residence in New Delhi, he said.
In other news, a day after Sahil Gehlot’s father and four others were arrested in connection with the murder of Nikki Yadav, the Delhi Police took them to Mitraon village to recreate the scenes at the family’s dhaba where they allegedly stuffed the 24-year-old’s body inside a fridge. The police had also found that Sahil and Nikki had solemnised their marriage at a temple three years ago.
The ongoing airport drain project aimed at providing relief from flooding and waterlogging in and around Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and adjacent sectors of Dwarka during monsoon is expected to be completed by June.
The project is among the first to have been taken up by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and is a key component of infrastructure related to the upcoming G20 Summit given its proximity to the airport. (Read More)
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Sunday alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members attacked students soon after a candlelight march seeking justice for IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki, who died by suicide last week. The ABVP denied the allegations and accused the JNUSU of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
A notification released by the ABVP Sunday said, “They (JNUSU) threw the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Jyotiba Phule and Maharana Pratap in the dustbin… Why are Naxalites always inviting outsiders to create anarchy in JNU?” (Read More)
The transport department has cautioned bike taxis against plying on the roads of Delhi, warning that it was a violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, that would make aggregators liable for a fine of Rs 1 lakh.
The use of two-wheelers for commercial purposes is in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The first offence could lead to a fine of Rs 5,000 while a second offence could incur a Rs 10,000 fine and imprisonment of up to a year, the department said in a public notice.
The driver will also lose their licence for three months under the circumstances. The notice said some app-based companies are portraying themselves as aggregators in violation of the 1988 act. This will be punishable with a fine of Rs 1 lakh. (PTI)
Delhiites woke up to a humid Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.
The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the 'very poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 343. (PTI)