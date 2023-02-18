scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Sahil Gehlot’s father arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case; Nominated members cannot vote, says SC on Mayor polls

Delhi News Live Updates: Twenty-four old Nikki was strangulated to death by her partner Sahil who stuffed her body in a fridge at his family-owned dhaba and married another woman on the same day.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | February 18, 2023 11:10 IST
Sahil Gehlot has been arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner Nikki Yadav on the day of his wedding. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi Police today arrested Sahil Gehlot’s father and two cousins and two close friends in connection with Nikki Yadav’s murder. In yet another gruesome murder case which has rocked the nation’s capital, 24-year-old Nikki was strangulated to death by her live-in partner Sahil who stuffed her body in a fridge at his family-owned dhaba and married another woman on the same day. The Delhi Police has also found that the accused and the deceased were married three years ago at a temple.

It’s a big win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as the Supreme Court yesterday ordered that nominated members cannot vote in the Delhi mayor election. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hailed the verdict as a “victory for democracy”. His party AAP and its Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi had approached the court after the civic body House failed to elect a mayor in more than two months after the MCD elections were held. The court has directed the Delhi L-G to announce the date of the polls within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Ashram flyover is not likely to be opened to commuters till March as work on extending it to the DND flyway is yet to be completed. The Public Works Department (PWD) had closed the high-traffic volume flyover, which sees around 3 lakh vehicles pass through it per day, for about 45 days on January 2. A senior PWD official said that initially, they will open the first two lanes in the first week of March only for medium vehicles like cars, two-wheelers and auto rickshaws while simultaneously working on the remaining lanes.

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi HC directs continuation of status quo on DDA’s demolition action in Mehrauli till February 23; Pink’ bus tickets in Delhi cross 100-crore mark; Follow this blog to get the latest updates from your city

11:10 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia summoned by the CBI tomorrow

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has tweeted that he has been summoned by the CBI to their Headquarters tomorrow. "They have used full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, searched bank locker, nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to put a stop to it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," Sisodia tweeted. 

Sisodia and 14 others have been named as accused in the Delhi Excise Policy scam as part of which, among other irregularities, blacklisted entities were allowed to sell liquor in the city. 

In August last year, Sisodia’s residence and office were searched by the CBI after Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena sought a probe on the basis of a report prepared by the Chief Secretary flagging alleged irregularities and “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” in the policy.

10:58 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Delhi HC issues notice on plea for clean public toilets in Delhi, respondents say ‘will take all possible steps’

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, Delhi government and civic authorities in a plea seeking the cleanliness of public toilets in the national capital and the availability of clean water and electricity supply.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing the matter said to the respondent authorities, “You clean all these places and file a status report.”

“Learned counsel for the respondents was fair enough in stating that they will take all possible steps in the matter,” the HC said while listing the matter for May 23. (Read More)

10:57 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Prisoners injured while working in jail entitled to compensation, says Delhi HC

While examining the issue of paying compensation to a Tihar Jail inmate for injuries suffered while working in the jail’s paper factory, the Delhi High Court on Friday recognised the fundamental right to equality and the right to life and human dignity of a convicted prisoner.

A single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the “plight of the imprisoned in a democracy sheds light on the state as to how states should care for them since very few care for the imprisoned”. While recognising that the pain suffered by an inmate is not different from that suffered by a free citizen, the court opined that the Constitution does not permit distinction in such cases. (Read More)

10:56 (IST)18 Feb 2023
With no pay for months, MCD hospital resident doctors go on pen-down strike

The resident doctors’ association of Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has again gone on a pen-down strike from Friday as their pending salary since October last year has not yet been disbursed.

Earlier, they had revoked the strike following an assurance that their salaries would be restored. But the promise was not kept.

According to a senior doctor with the institute, the medicos are also conducting a general body meeting on Saturday to discuss their further course of action. (Read More)

10:54 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Delhi’s maximum temperature remains above normal, to rise further in next few days

With the maximum temperature rising in the northern and western parts of the country, Delhi is also set to get warmer.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal for this time of the year and the highest maximum temperature so far this month. The maximum temperature is set to rise to 31 degrees Celsius over the weekend and further to 32 degrees by Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates. (Read More)

10:14 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Soon, residents of unauthorised colonies need not pay Rs 1000 for new water connection

Soon, people living in unauthorised colonies need not pay Rs 1000 for getting a water connection as the AAP government has decided to bear the cost.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior officials of Delhi Jal Board. 

"In a major development, the government has now decided that under the scheme of installation of new water connections in unauthorised colonies, no new connection fee will be charged from the consumers in unauthorised colonies. Fee on connection charge will be reimbursed by the Delhi Government," said the government in a statement.

The DJB has also decided to set up 1000 RO plants with tube wells in unauthorised colonies and water-scarce areas, where water pipeline and supply is through tankers.There are around 1739 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

10:14 (IST)18 Feb 2023
Father-son duo posing as CBI officials held

The Delhi Police has arrested a father-son duo for allegedly posing as CBI officials and carrying out a theft of Rs. 11 lakhs from a victim, officials said.

Police said that the incident took place on February 14 when the accused persons, identified as Mohd. Intezar and Mohd. Yusuf, stopped the complainant, employee of a hardware shop, and told him that they are from CBI.

"They checked his bag and threatened to send him to jail for carrying more cash than what was the limit...they boarded an auto to take him to their fake office at ITO but robbed him of his bag with Rs. 11 lakh at Sarai Kale Khan flyover," said DCP(Southeast) Rajesh Deo.

What is the Delhi Development Authority’s ‘anti-encroachment drive’ in Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai?

Hundreds of families have been gripped by uncertainty regarding their future after five days of continuous demolition, as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The adjacent villages of Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai are a stone’s throw away from the Qutub Minar, which is a protected monument under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Delhi LG VK Saxena, on Tuesday (February 14), ordered the immediate stoppage of the drive and assured residents that while no action would be taken against “legal and rightful occupants”, any illegal encroachment or unauthorised occupation surrounding heritage monuments will be removed as per Delhi High Court orders.

What is happening in the Mehrauli and Ladha Sarai villages?

The DDA has said it is undertaking a drive to clear unauthorised encroachments on government land that houses protected ASI monuments among others, in coordination with the Delhi Police at the Ladha Sarai Village falling in the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

Chef to Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, who brought Maharashtrian cuisine to Delhi power corridors, no more

Machindra Kasture, executive chef to former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, died Tuesday night of a heart attack. He was 60.

His body is being taken to Pune for cremation. Kasture is survived by his wife, Hemlata, a Marathi news reader, daughter Vedvanti, an assistant film director in Mumbai, and son Vaishnav, a management trainee with a leading hotel chain.

Under Kasture, it was after nearly 250 years, when Marathas were ousted from Delhi, that simple Maharashtrian food was once again cooked in the highest citadels of power in the national capital. Kasture was chosen by President Patil to serve her simple fare of amti and pooran poli and adhere to her strictly vegetarian diet.

Nikki and Sahil — coaching centre sweethearts who moved in together, before things took fatal turn

Nikki Yadav, the 24-year-old who was killed allegedly by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot (24), had been in a relationship with the accused for more than five years, said police. The couple met soon after their class 12 exams and started dating without telling their families, police added.

The two first met on a bus en route Dwarka in January 2018, when Gehlot was preparing for SSC exams and Yadav was preparing for medical entrance exams, with both taking coaching in Uttam Nagar.

Police said that they would meet before and after classes every day. Though the two didn’t clear competitive exams, they started living together in Greater Noida.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 09:53 IST
