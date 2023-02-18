Delhi News Live Updates: Sahil Gehlot’s father arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case; Nominated members cannot vote, says SC on Mayor polls

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi Police today arrested Sahil Gehlot’s father and two cousins and two close friends in connection with Nikki Yadav’s murder. In yet another gruesome murder case which has rocked the nation’s capital, 24-year-old Nikki was strangulated to death by her live-in partner Sahil who stuffed her body in a fridge at his family-owned dhaba and married another woman on the same day. The Delhi Police has also found that the accused and the deceased were married three years ago at a temple.

It’s a big win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as the Supreme Court yesterday ordered that nominated members cannot vote in the Delhi mayor election. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hailed the verdict as a “victory for democracy”. His party AAP and its Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi had approached the court after the civic body House failed to elect a mayor in more than two months after the MCD elections were held. The court has directed the Delhi L-G to announce the date of the polls within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Ashram flyover is not likely to be opened to commuters till March as work on extending it to the DND flyway is yet to be completed. The Public Works Department (PWD) had closed the high-traffic volume flyover, which sees around 3 lakh vehicles pass through it per day, for about 45 days on January 2. A senior PWD official said that initially, they will open the first two lanes in the first week of March only for medium vehicles like cars, two-wheelers and auto rickshaws while simultaneously working on the remaining lanes.

