Delhi News Live Updates: Sahil Gehlot’s father arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case; Nominated members cannot vote, says SC on Mayor polls

Delhi News Live Updates: The Delhi Police today arrested Sahil Gehlot’s father and two cousins and two close friends in connection with Nikki Yadav’s murder. In yet another gruesome murder case which has rocked the nation’s capital, 24-year-old Nikki was strangulated to death by her live-in partner Sahil who stuffed her body in a fridge at his family-owned dhaba and married another woman on the same day. The Delhi Police has also found that the accused and the deceased were married three years ago at a temple.
It’s a big win for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as the Supreme Court yesterday ordered that nominated members cannot vote in the Delhi mayor election. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hailed the verdict as a “victory for democracy”. His party AAP and its Mayor candidate Shelly Oberoi had approached the court after the civic body House failed to elect a mayor in more than two months after the MCD elections were held. The court has directed the Delhi L-G to announce the date of the polls within 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Ashram flyover is not likely to be opened to commuters till March as work on extending it to the DND flyway is yet to be completed. The Public Works Department (PWD) had closed the high-traffic volume flyover, which sees around 3 lakh vehicles pass through it per day, for about 45 days on January 2. A senior PWD official said that initially, they will open the first two lanes in the first week of March only for medium vehicles like cars, two-wheelers and auto rickshaws while simultaneously working on the remaining lanes.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has tweeted that he has been summoned by the CBI to their Headquarters tomorrow. "They have used full power of CBI, ED, raided my house, searched bank locker, nothing was found against me. I have made arrangements for good education for the children of Delhi. They want to put a stop to it. I have always cooperated with the investigation and will continue to do so," Sisodia tweeted.
Sisodia and 14 others have been named as accused in the Delhi Excise Policy scam as part of which, among other irregularities, blacklisted entities were allowed to sell liquor in the city.
In August last year, Sisodia’s residence and office were searched by the CBI after Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena sought a probe on the basis of a report prepared by the Chief Secretary flagging alleged irregularities and “deliberate and gross procedural lapses” in the policy.
The Delhi High Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, Delhi government and civic authorities in a plea seeking the cleanliness of public toilets in the national capital and the availability of clean water and electricity supply.
A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing the matter said to the respondent authorities, “You clean all these places and file a status report.”
“Learned counsel for the respondents was fair enough in stating that they will take all possible steps in the matter,” the HC said while listing the matter for May 23. (Read More)
While examining the issue of paying compensation to a Tihar Jail inmate for injuries suffered while working in the jail’s paper factory, the Delhi High Court on Friday recognised the fundamental right to equality and the right to life and human dignity of a convicted prisoner.
A single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the “plight of the imprisoned in a democracy sheds light on the state as to how states should care for them since very few care for the imprisoned”. While recognising that the pain suffered by an inmate is not different from that suffered by a free citizen, the court opined that the Constitution does not permit distinction in such cases. (Read More)
The resident doctors’ association of Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has again gone on a pen-down strike from Friday as their pending salary since October last year has not yet been disbursed.
Earlier, they had revoked the strike following an assurance that their salaries would be restored. But the promise was not kept.
According to a senior doctor with the institute, the medicos are also conducting a general body meeting on Saturday to discuss their further course of action. (Read More)
With the maximum temperature rising in the northern and western parts of the country, Delhi is also set to get warmer.
The maximum temperature recorded on Friday in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal for this time of the year and the highest maximum temperature so far this month. The maximum temperature is set to rise to 31 degrees Celsius over the weekend and further to 32 degrees by Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates. (Read More)
Soon, people living in unauthorised colonies need not pay Rs 1000 for getting a water connection as the AAP government has decided to bear the cost.
The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and senior officials of Delhi Jal Board.
"In a major development, the government has now decided that under the scheme of installation of new water connections in unauthorised colonies, no new connection fee will be charged from the consumers in unauthorised colonies. Fee on connection charge will be reimbursed by the Delhi Government," said the government in a statement.
The DJB has also decided to set up 1000 RO plants with tube wells in unauthorised colonies and water-scarce areas, where water pipeline and supply is through tankers.There are around 1739 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.
The Delhi Police has arrested a father-son duo for allegedly posing as CBI officials and carrying out a theft of Rs. 11 lakhs from a victim, officials said.
Police said that the incident took place on February 14 when the accused persons, identified as Mohd. Intezar and Mohd. Yusuf, stopped the complainant, employee of a hardware shop, and told him that they are from CBI.
"They checked his bag and threatened to send him to jail for carrying more cash than what was the limit...they boarded an auto to take him to their fake office at ITO but robbed him of his bag with Rs. 11 lakh at Sarai Kale Khan flyover," said DCP(Southeast) Rajesh Deo.