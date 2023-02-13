Delhi News Live Updates: Massive fire at factory in Karampura, no casualties reported

Delhi News Live Updates: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Rama industrial area, opposite Karampura on Sunday night. “We have controlled fire from spreading, efforts to douse fire completely underway. No casualties or injured as of now,” Ashok K Jaiswal, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service was quoted saying by news agency ANI on Monday morning.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, hit the streets on Sunday demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged “misdemeanours”, after leading a walkout over the issue from the Rajya Sabha earlier this week. Protesting outside the BJP’s DDU Marg headquarters, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai alleged, “The ED-CBI won’t investigate the Adani Scam, only a Joint Parliamentary Committee can provide answers to the public’s questions now. If PM Narendra Modi doesn’t order an investigation into this scam, it will become evident that he is part of this nexus.”
The AAP-led Delhi government and the L-G’s office Sunday traded barbs over the issue of structural “amendments” in the vicinity of religious structures on government land, against the backdrop of the DDA’s demolition and anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli. While the L-G office accused the government of keeping files related to key infrastructure projects “inexplicably pending” for years, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused L-G V K Saxena of playing politics over a sensitive matter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the completed 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation on Sunday. Speaking at an event in Dausa, the Prime Minister said that the expressway, one of the most advanced in the world, presented a grand picture of India’s progress.
“When such modern roads, railway tracks, Metros and airports are constructed, it gives momentum to the nation’s progress. Several studies show that the money spent on developing infrastructure has wide and farreaching impact on the ground,” the Prime Minister said. He said that investment in infrastructure ultimately attracts greater investment than what had been made initially. (Read More)
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda Sunday met the 17-year-old domestic help, who was rescued from a house in Gurgaon earlier this week after allegations that her employers had tortured her.
In a tweet Sunday, the minister said he met the minor girl and her family at the hospital and enquired about her well-being and assured them of all help. “I am shocked at the brutality suffered by the young girl. How can someone torture a child to this extent? Such barbaric acts in a civilised society are not only unfortunate but also a question on humanity,” he tweeted. (Read More)
Dressed in a crisp black suit, Raghavi (23) stepped into the Saket district court, taking on the responsibility of an associate member, hoping she becomes a judge one day. A final-year law student from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University, Raghavi, a transwoman, spent most of Saturday morning sitting next to a judge and hearing civil disputes play out at the first National Lok Adalat in Delhi’s trial courts.
“I had a very interactive session with the judge. This was an important platform where transpeople feel visible. It helps us transcend beyond the stereotypical idea of trans existence,” she told The Indian Express. (Read More)
Delhi HC will be soon hearing Delhi Police’s revision plea against discharge of 11 persons including Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the 2019 Jamia violence case. The matter is listed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
In its plea, Delhi police has sought setting aside of the February 4 order passed by Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma, Saket Courts, discharging Imam and others alleging that the trial court not only discharged the respondents but "also swayed by emotional and sentimental feelings, it cast aspersions on the prosecuting agency and passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation".
The plea alleges that the trial court erred in not only holding a "mini-trial at this stage" but also recorded perverse findings which are contrary to the record to arrive at the finding that a case of discharge was made out against the respondents.
While discharging Imam and others, ASJ Varma’s order stated that “dissent is nothing but an extension of the invaluable fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression contained in Article 19 of the Constitution of India, subject to the restrictions contained. It is therefore a right which we are sworn to uphold.” The trial court further observed that police did not apprehend the “actual perpetrators” but “managed to rope” the accused persons as “scapegoats