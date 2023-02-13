Delhi News Live Updates: Massive fire at factory in Karampura, no casualties reported

Jamia violence Case: Delhi HC to hear Delhi Police's revision plea against discharge of 11 persons including Sharjeel Imam

Delhi HC will be soon hearing Delhi Police’s revision plea against discharge of 11 persons including Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Zargar and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the 2019 Jamia violence case. The matter is listed before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

In its plea, Delhi police has sought setting aside of the February 4 order passed by Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma, Saket Courts, discharging Imam and others alleging that the trial court not only discharged the respondents but "also swayed by emotional and sentimental feelings, it cast aspersions on the prosecuting agency and passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the prosecuting agency and the investigation".

The plea alleges that the trial court erred in not only holding a "mini-trial at this stage" but also recorded perverse findings which are contrary to the record to arrive at the finding that a case of discharge was made out against the respondents.

While discharging Imam and others, ASJ Varma’s order stated that “dissent is nothing but an extension of the invaluable fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression contained in Article 19 of the Constitution of India, subject to the restrictions contained. It is therefore a right which we are sworn to uphold.” The trial court further observed that police did not apprehend the “actual perpetrators” but “managed to rope” the accused persons as “scapegoats