Thursday, Jan 12, 2023
Delhi News Live Updates: Cloudy skies in city today, light rain likely

Delhi News Live Updates, January 12: The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degree Celsius.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: January 12, 2023 9:41:20 am
A labourer sips tea while sitting on a boundary wall in the backdrop of the Akshardham Temple engulfed by dense winter morning fog, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi has predicted partially cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle in the city today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, which outlines the guidelines for their social media, asks the force to not post statements or opinions, not be part of any “anti-government drive” and avoid being part of a group or forum formed to promote or agitate for a cause linked to religion or caste.

In other news, water supply will be affected in many parts of the city on January 12 and 13, on account of pipeline work at the Haiderpur water treatment plant. Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday. Check out the areas likely to face water supply cuts here.

Live Blog

Delhi News Today: Minimum temperature likely to be around 8 degrees Celsius in Delhi today, light drizzle likely; water supply cuts in parts of Delhi; Follow latest updates here

09:41 (IST)12 Jan 2023
Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi on Jan 12-13

Water supply will be affected in many parts of the city on January 12 and 13, on account of pipeline work at the Haiderpur water treatment plant. 

Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday. The DJB is working on interconnections of new pipelines carrying raw water within the Haiderpur water treatment plant, the communication added. 

Water supply will be affected in parts of North, Northwest, West and Southwest Delhi. The DJB has advised residents to store water in view of the disruption later this week. Check out the areas likely to face water supply cuts here.

09:40 (IST)12 Jan 2023
Cloudy skies in city today, light rain likely

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi has predicted partially cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle in the city today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degree Celsius.

Air India accused denied bail, Delhi court calls his act ‘utterly disgusting and repulsive’

Delhi Prisons, Delhi A Delhi court denied bail to Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26, calling the act utterly disgusting and repulsive.

Metropolitan Magistrate (Mahila court) Komal Garg at Patiala House court denied Mishra’s bail saying that the alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman.

“The complainant was a complete stranger to the accused. The alleged act of the accused relieving himself upon the complainant is utterly disgusting and repulsive. The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated,” the court said.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 09:40 IST
