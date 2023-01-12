Delhi News Live Updates: Cloudy skies in city today, light rain likely

Delhi News Live Updates: The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi has predicted partially cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle in the city today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degree Celsius.
Meanwhile, an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, which outlines the guidelines for their social media, asks the force to not post statements or opinions, not be part of any “anti-government drive” and avoid being part of a group or forum formed to promote or agitate for a cause linked to religion or caste.
In other news, water supply will be affected in many parts of the city on January 12 and 13, on account of pipeline work at the Haiderpur water treatment plant. Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday. Check out the areas likely to face water supply cuts here.
Water supply will be affected in many parts of the city on January 12 and 13, on account of pipeline work at the Haiderpur water treatment plant.
Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday. The DJB is working on interconnections of new pipelines carrying raw water within the Haiderpur water treatment plant, the communication added.
Water supply will be affected in parts of North, Northwest, West and Southwest Delhi. The DJB has advised residents to store water in view of the disruption later this week. Check out the areas likely to face water supply cuts here.
The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi has predicted partially cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle in the city today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degree Celsius.