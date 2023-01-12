Delhi News Live Updates: Cloudy skies in city today, light rain likely

A labourer sips tea while sitting on a boundary wall in the backdrop of the Akshardham Temple engulfed by dense winter morning fog, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi has predicted partially cloudy skies and light rain or drizzle in the city today. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 20 degree Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 8 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, an order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, which outlines the guidelines for their social media, asks the force to not post statements or opinions, not be part of any “anti-government drive” and avoid being part of a group or forum formed to promote or agitate for a cause linked to religion or caste.

In other news, water supply will be affected in many parts of the city on January 12 and 13, on account of pipeline work at the Haiderpur water treatment plant. Water supply will not be available from 10 am on January 12 to 10 pm on January 13, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a communication on Monday. Check out the areas likely to face water supply cuts here.