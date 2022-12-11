Delhi News Live Updates: Post MCD polls, AAP divides Delhi in 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

The move comes days after the Aam Aadmi Party wrested power from the BJP in the high-stakes civic polls in the national capital. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates: Days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won full majority in the MCD elections, the government of Delhi has decided to divide Delhi into 12 zones and given the responsibility of three zones each to four senior leaders, who will coordinate with councillors of their zones, hold meetings and visit their areas to understand the problems faced by locals. The 12 zones are Civil Lines, Rohini, Najafgarh, Narela, Keshavpuram, West Zone, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Shahdara North, Central, South and Shahdara South.

Soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP councillors to get ready to “expose BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’” — referring to allegations of the party trying to ‘buy’ leaders to topple elected governments — BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday alleged that AAP workers approached their councillors and were trying to buy them. Dr Monika Pant, a newly-elected councillor from the BJP, Saturday alleged at a press conference with Poonawalla that she was approached by an AAP leader with offers to cross-vote in the MCD House.

The national capital is set to get a mega makeover ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in September next year. There are plans to recarpet key routes such as Mathura Road and the India Gate circle, spruce up monuments with designer lights, and install paintings and statues at roundabouts. The PWD is also redeveloping an 8-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International Airport as diplomats will come via these roads.