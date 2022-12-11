Delhi News Live Updates: Post MCD polls, AAP divides Delhi in 12 zones, assigns 4 leaders for coordination with councillors

Delhi News Live Updates: Days after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won full majority in the MCD elections, the government of Delhi has decided to divide Delhi into 12 zones and given the responsibility of three zones each to four senior leaders, who will coordinate with councillors of their zones, hold meetings and visit their areas to understand the problems faced by locals. The 12 zones are Civil Lines, Rohini, Najafgarh, Narela, Keshavpuram, West Zone, Sadar, Karol Bagh, Shahdara North, Central, South and Shahdara South.
Soon after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP councillors to get ready to “expose BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’” — referring to allegations of the party trying to ‘buy’ leaders to topple elected governments — BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday alleged that AAP workers approached their councillors and were trying to buy them. Dr Monika Pant, a newly-elected councillor from the BJP, Saturday alleged at a press conference with Poonawalla that she was approached by an AAP leader with offers to cross-vote in the MCD House.
The national capital is set to get a mega makeover ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in September next year. There are plans to recarpet key routes such as Mathura Road and the India Gate circle, spruce up monuments with designer lights, and install paintings and statues at roundabouts. The PWD is also redeveloping an 8-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan to Indira Gandhi International Airport as diplomats will come via these roads.
Days after winning the majority of seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sharpened his attacks on the BJP, and said they deployed “heavy machinery” and “spread false propaganda” during the elections. He also said the “MCD polls were the toughest one for the AAP to contest.”
Addressing newly elected councillors, Kejriwal said, “We believe in positive politics. We work for the people, and tell them about our work and what we plan to do if we get elected again. We form our narratives around these things. Par hume to narrative banane hi nahi diya inhone, hum sochte the aaj 10-11 baje press conference kar ke ye kahenge, hume vote do, hum koode ke pahad hatayenge, par fir pata chalta tha 8.30 baje ek video aagayi hai or wahi 24 ghante chal rahi hai, humari press conference to chalti hi nahi thi (But they did not let us form a narrative, we thought we would hold a press conference and tell the public to vote for us and that we will remove garbage mountains, but then we found out that a new video has come out at 8.30 and that kept going for 24 hours instead of our press conference).” (Read More)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct theory examinations for the academic year from February 15, 2023, the board notified this week.
The board will begin its practical examinations on January 1 and schools have been directed to complete the syllabus for these till then. The practical examinations for Class 12 will only be conducted by external examiners appointed by the board, while for Class 10, these will be conducted by internal examiners.
In this academic year, the CBSE returned to holding one annual board examination after conducting two exams at the end of two terms in 2021-2022. The board has not yet released the date sheet for the theory examinations. (Read More)
Long lines at immigration and security, unorganised checking, chaos at the lounge — Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 3 has become a nightmare for passengers despite authorities reducing flights.
Passengers have been complaining for weeks about how departure from T3 is a tedious process. Visuals from the airport shared on social media show men and women lined up in queues for security check, with some saying they had to wait for two to three hours in the clearance area. (Read More)
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening the HR head of a company in Gurgaon and demanding Rs 12 lakh from him, said police Saturday.
Police said on December 5, they received a complaint from the HR head of a company in Manesar. According to police, the complainant said he received a phone call on December 4 and the caller claimed he had received a contract of Rs 26 lakh to kill him. Police said the accused later sent messages to the victim and allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill him and his family. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 12 lakh from the victim. (Read More)
Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested four men, who are allegedly a part of a gang of inter-state warehouse burglars. The accused were identified as Vikash Ram, 24, Anwar-ul-Haq, 22, Rakesh Kumar Sah, 22, and Gul Alam, 25.
According to the Special Commissioner (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav, “During analysis, it was realised in recent months that some incidents of burglary have taken place in warehouses with the same modus operandi. Informants were activated…available CCTV footage was extensively checked.” (Read More)
