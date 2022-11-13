scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Slight improvement in Delhi’s air quality today; AQI at 320

Delhi News Live Updates, November 13, 2022: Meanwhile, minimum temperature in Delhi has begun to dip over the past two days, remaining below 15 degrees Celsius. It is likely to fall further to around 11 degrees Celsius by November 18.

New Delhi | Updated: November 13, 2022 10:22:26 am
AQI recorded at all major monitoring stations in the national capital also stood in very poor category. (Express Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: Air Quality in Delhi witnessed slight improvement on Sunday morning, although the air quality is atill in ‘very poor’ category. AQI in the national capital stands at 320. On Saturday it was recorded at 353. Noida registered very poor air quality with AQI of 341, while Gurgaon’s AQI stood at 324.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its final list of 117 candidates for the upcoming MCD in Delhi. The party has given majority of tickets to old party workers and volunteers with a strong presence in their local areas. Before giving tickets, the Aam Aadmi Party had surveyed all candidates and had taken feedback from local people upon their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP’s ticket, it said.

For the second time this week, Delhi-NCR felt tremors from an earthquake in Nepal. On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal around 7.57 pm, at a depth of around 10 km, and 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In other news, dengue cases continue to rise in Gurgaon with over 419 cases being reported this year – the highest in the district in six years. No dengue-related fatalities have been reported in the city this year.

Delhi News Live Updates: Nearly 6,000 vehicles challaned in 1 week for violating pollution norms in Delhi; Delhi CM launches WhatsApp number, asks people to contribute financially to pay yoga teachers

10:22 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Next door to Delhi, a ‘bank’ to store country’s digitised biological data

The government has for the first time set up a digitised repository where Indian researchers will store biological data from publicly funded research, reducing their dependency on American and European data banks.

The ‘Indian Biological Data Bank’ has come up at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology in Faridabad. The digitised data will be stored on a four-petabyte supercomputer called ‘Brahm’. A petabyte equals 10,00,000 gigabytes (gb). (Read More)

10:19 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Noida Authority nod to policies for pets, structural audits of buildings soon

Several developments in Noida are due to come up after the latest meeting of the Noida Authority, including a policy for pets, additional vehicles sanctioned for police, policies for structural audits of buildings, as well as the completion of proposals before issuing a tender for the Noida heliport.

According to the new structure policy, a structural audit report has to be submitted by IIT, NIT, or other expert institutes before the issuance of partial or full occupancy certificates. After this, if 25 per cent or above allottees of the Apartment Owner Associations (AOA) complain about defects, a committee of the Authority will decide if it is a major or minor issue, with the former being examined by experts. (Read More)

10:17 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Earthquake in Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi for second time this week

For the second time this week, Delhi-NCR felt tremors from an earthquake in Nepal.

On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal around 7.57 pm, at a depth of around 10 km, and 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. (Read More)

10:15 (IST)13 Nov 2022
After multiple postponements, Round 3 of DU seat allocations today

After multiple postponements, DU is finally scheduled to declare its third round of seat allotments at 5 pm Sunday. The third list was initially supposed to be declared on November 10, but after two postponements, Delhi University is set to declare it this evening.

In this third round, admissions to all supernumerary seats—including against the Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA) and Sports quotas, and the children or widows of the personnel of the Armed Forces and Kashmiri migrant quotas—will take place along with regular admissions. (Read More)

10:05 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Sheru and Sweety ki shaadi – This wedding season, a unique union in Gurgaon

Over 100 guests invited, wedding cards distributed, a three-day ceremony including haldi and ladies sangeet, and gifts exchanged – residents of Jile Singh colony in Palam Vihar Extension in Gurgaon are gearing up for a wedding on Sunday.

Except this ‘wedding’ is slightly peculiar for it features the union of two canines, Sheru and Sweety, which are community street dogs adopted by two neighbouring families of the colony. (Read More)

09:59 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Biryani of dreams in Noida’s Brahmaputra Market

In 1998, 44-year-old Babar Alam left his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and came to Noida in hopes of a better livelihood.

Here, he started a humble meat shop.Recalling a dream he had in 2004, in which he was selling biryani, Alam said: “I had that dream a month before some people had shut my meat shop. I bought a few utensils after my shop was shut and started a small roadside biryani stall. A customer liked my biryani so much that he offered me his stall in Brahmaputra Market, where I sell biryani even today.” (Read More)

09:56 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Why high chloride in Gurgaon residential society is a cause of worry for authorities, residents

Pointing out ‘structural deficiencies’ in a tower which will be demolished at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society, after two women were killed in a collapse in February, a report submitted by a committee from the district administration stated that the root cause of the collapse is attributed to the “inherent problem of excessive chloride content in reinforced cement concrete which induces and accelerates corrosion in the reinforcement and, hence, the reinforced cement concrete”.

The report, submitted earlier this week, added that there is rapid and early corrosion of reinforcement that occurred due to the presence of excessive chloride in the concrete. (Read More)

09:43 (IST)13 Nov 2022
Delhi Pollution: AQI slides, still in 'Very Poor' category

Pincode 110001: Mughals, British and Unani – how a college in Delhi connects the dots

During the middle of the 18th Century, India had physicians from diverse backgrounds including vaidyas and hakims who practised Ayurveda and Unani respectively, and freely borrowed medicine recipes from each other. But, with the arrival of the British, both practices were sidelined.

During his tenure as Viceroy General of India, Charles Hardinge, the 1st Baron Hardinge of Penshurst, came in touch with many practising hakims and vaidyas while opening medical colleges in India. It was his friendship with Hakim Ajmal Khan, a practising Unani medical physician from the lineage of hakims of Mughal rulers, that made him lay the foundation stone of the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College in 1916.

Peak daily impact of stubble burning on Delhi’s PM 2.5 levels so far is lower than previous years

The peak daily contribution of stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi so far this year has been lower compared to previous years, data from the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) shows.

The highest contribution from stubble burning to PM 2.5 levels in Delhi on a single day this season was 34% on November 3. The peak single-day contribution last year was higher at 48% on November 7. In the past five years, the highest contribution on a single day was recorded on November 5, 2018 – 58%. This contribution peaked at 44% on October 31, 2019, and 42% on November 5, 2020, according to data provided by Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR. In previous years, the contribution of stubble burning had peaked by the first week of November.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 09:42:04 am
