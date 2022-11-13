Delhi News Live Updates: Slight improvement in Delhi’s air quality today; AQI at 320

AQI recorded at all major monitoring stations in the national capital also stood in very poor category. (Express Photo)

Delhi News Live Updates: Air Quality in Delhi witnessed slight improvement on Sunday morning, although the air quality is atill in ‘very poor’ category. AQI in the national capital stands at 320. On Saturday it was recorded at 353. Noida registered very poor air quality with AQI of 341, while Gurgaon’s AQI stood at 324.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its final list of 117 candidates for the upcoming MCD in Delhi. The party has given majority of tickets to old party workers and volunteers with a strong presence in their local areas. Before giving tickets, the Aam Aadmi Party had surveyed all candidates and had taken feedback from local people upon their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP’s ticket, it said.

For the second time this week, Delhi-NCR felt tremors from an earthquake in Nepal. On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal around 7.57 pm, at a depth of around 10 km, and 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In other news, dengue cases continue to rise in Gurgaon with over 419 cases being reported this year – the highest in the district in six years. No dengue-related fatalities have been reported in the city this year.