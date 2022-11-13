Delhi News Live Updates: Slight improvement in Delhi’s air quality today; AQI at 320

Delhi News Live Updates: Air Quality in Delhi witnessed slight improvement on Sunday morning, although the air quality is atill in ‘very poor’ category. AQI in the national capital stands at 320. On Saturday it was recorded at 353. Noida registered very poor air quality with AQI of 341, while Gurgaon’s AQI stood at 324.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its final list of 117 candidates for the upcoming MCD in Delhi. The party has given majority of tickets to old party workers and volunteers with a strong presence in their local areas. Before giving tickets, the Aam Aadmi Party had surveyed all candidates and had taken feedback from local people upon their choice of candidates. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the MCD election on AAP’s ticket, it said.
For the second time this week, Delhi-NCR felt tremors from an earthquake in Nepal. On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal around 7.57 pm, at a depth of around 10 km, and 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. In other news, dengue cases continue to rise in Gurgaon with over 419 cases being reported this year – the highest in the district in six years. No dengue-related fatalities have been reported in the city this year.
The government has for the first time set up a digitised repository where Indian researchers will store biological data from publicly funded research, reducing their dependency on American and European data banks.
The ‘Indian Biological Data Bank’ has come up at the Regional Centre for Biotechnology in Faridabad. The digitised data will be stored on a four-petabyte supercomputer called ‘Brahm’. A petabyte equals 10,00,000 gigabytes (gb). (Read More)
Several developments in Noida are due to come up after the latest meeting of the Noida Authority, including a policy for pets, additional vehicles sanctioned for police, policies for structural audits of buildings, as well as the completion of proposals before issuing a tender for the Noida heliport.
According to the new structure policy, a structural audit report has to be submitted by IIT, NIT, or other expert institutes before the issuance of partial or full occupancy certificates. After this, if 25 per cent or above allottees of the Apartment Owner Associations (AOA) complain about defects, a committee of the Authority will decide if it is a major or minor issue, with the former being examined by experts. (Read More)
For the second time this week, Delhi-NCR felt tremors from an earthquake in Nepal.
On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal around 7.57 pm, at a depth of around 10 km, and 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, according to the National Centre for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. (Read More)
After multiple postponements, DU is finally scheduled to declare its third round of seat allotments at 5 pm Sunday. The third list was initially supposed to be declared on November 10, but after two postponements, Delhi University is set to declare it this evening.
In this third round, admissions to all supernumerary seats—including against the Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA) and Sports quotas, and the children or widows of the personnel of the Armed Forces and Kashmiri migrant quotas—will take place along with regular admissions. (Read More)
Over 100 guests invited, wedding cards distributed, a three-day ceremony including haldi and ladies sangeet, and gifts exchanged – residents of Jile Singh colony in Palam Vihar Extension in Gurgaon are gearing up for a wedding on Sunday.
Except this ‘wedding’ is slightly peculiar for it features the union of two canines, Sheru and Sweety, which are community street dogs adopted by two neighbouring families of the colony. (Read More)
In 1998, 44-year-old Babar Alam left his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr and came to Noida in hopes of a better livelihood.
Here, he started a humble meat shop.Recalling a dream he had in 2004, in which he was selling biryani, Alam said: “I had that dream a month before some people had shut my meat shop. I bought a few utensils after my shop was shut and started a small roadside biryani stall. A customer liked my biryani so much that he offered me his stall in Brahmaputra Market, where I sell biryani even today.” (Read More)
Pointing out ‘structural deficiencies’ in a tower which will be demolished at Gurgaon’s Chintels Paradiso society, after two women were killed in a collapse in February, a report submitted by a committee from the district administration stated that the root cause of the collapse is attributed to the “inherent problem of excessive chloride content in reinforced cement concrete which induces and accelerates corrosion in the reinforcement and, hence, the reinforced cement concrete”.
The report, submitted earlier this week, added that there is rapid and early corrosion of reinforcement that occurred due to the presence of excessive chloride in the concrete. (Read More)