Delhi News Live Updates: Pollution curbs eased, Delhi govt to take a call on reopening schools today

Officials attributed the dip in pollution level to the change in wind direction from north-westerly to south-easterly. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates, November 7: With Delhi’s air quality improving with the AQI being recorded in the ‘very poor’ category Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew its order banning BS III and BS IV diesel vehicles from city roads. It also lifted restrictions imposed on trucks carrying non-essential items and on goods vehicles. The restrictions were put in place Thursday. The decision on reopening schools and regarding work-from-home issued earlier will be taken on Monday, in a meeting called by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The Gurugram administration has ordered the demolition of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso citing safety of residents as large part of the building’s sixth floor has collapsed over nine months ago. “All flat owners are aghast. We can’t believe we have been cheated in this way when we have put our life-long earnings into buying these flats. People are in shock that the condition of the structure was this bad,” said a resident of the tower.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to contest around 40 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections this time, with its focus on areas with a sizeable Muslim and Dalit population. This would be the first major political venture of AIMIM in the national capital. It had contested nine seats in the 2017 civic body polls and lost all.