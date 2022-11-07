scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Pollution curbs eased, Delhi govt to take a call on reopening schools today

Delhi News Live Updates, November 7, 2022: Delhi's AQI improved from 381 on Saturday to 339 on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2022 8:01:06 am
Officials attributed the dip in pollution level to the change in wind direction from north-westerly to south-easterly. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates, November 7: With Delhi’s air quality improving with the AQI being recorded in the ‘very poor’ category Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) withdrew its order banning BS III and BS IV diesel vehicles from city roads. It also lifted restrictions imposed on trucks carrying non-essential items and on goods vehicles. The restrictions were put in place Thursday. The decision on reopening schools and regarding work-from-home issued earlier will be taken on Monday, in a meeting called by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The Gurugram administration has ordered the demolition of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso citing safety of residents as large part of the building’s sixth floor has collapsed over nine months ago. “All flat owners are aghast. We can’t believe we have been cheated in this way when we have put our life-long earnings into buying these flats. People are in shock that the condition of the structure was this bad,” said a resident of the tower.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is set to contest around 40 seats in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections this time, with its focus on areas with a sizeable Muslim and Dalit population. This would be the first major political venture of AIMIM in the national capital. It had contested nine seats in the 2017 civic body polls and lost all.

Delhi News Live Updates: Murder spree in West Delhi: Main accused among three arrested; Women self-help groups may be roped in to helm India Gate food kiosks; Follow this space for more live updates

08:01 (IST)07 Nov 2022
Delhi AQI under 'very poor category' on Monday morning

Delhi woke up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) under the 'Very Poor' category, at 326 on Monday morning.

Express RTI: Smog tower in Delhi lowered PM 2.5 by 7-17%

In December last year, a month when the national capital recorded seven ‘severe’ air quality days, PM 2.5 levels at a distance of 100 metres from the smog tower at Delhi’s Anand Vihar fell by around 13 per cent. On November 3, when the air quality was in the ‘severe’ category, the PM 2.5 level peaked at 650 µg/m3 at 4 am at Anand Vihar, according to data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), obtained by The Indian Express under a Right to Information request filed in October, shows that the reduction in PM 2.5 levels at a distance of 100 metres from the Anand Vihar smog tower ranged from 7 per cent in March to 17 per cent in April this year. At 150 metres from the tower, the reduction in PM 2.5 levels was 8 per cent in April, while the PM 10 level saw a reduction of 5 per cent at the same distance from the tower in May.

How Delhiites came together to revive a park

This is a story about how civic action, political will and fighting a common enemy, won a public space for the people of Delhi. Not so long ago, the DDA District Park and forest land adjoining the Basant Lok Market lay in decrepit wilderness, from open nallahs and a dilapidated Tughlak-era monument to becoming a crime hotspot with murder and drug-peddling cases making headlines.

Today, the 43 acres have been transformed to become a public park that has close to 2,000 users a day. Visitors, young and old, have made the space their own. If in a corner one sees children from the nearby slum playing cricket, there are tik-tok-ers making videos, senior citizens out for a stroll, friends catching up and employees from nearby shops taking a work break.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 07:48:05 am
