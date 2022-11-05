scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi engulfed in thick smog, air quality in ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning

Delhi News Live Updates, November 5, 2022: The government has also decided to implement all recommendations suggested by the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 5, 2022 8:22:32 am
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government is considering implementing the “odd-even” vehicle rationing scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi News Live Updates: A thick layer of haze covered the Delhi sky on Saturday morning, as the national capital reeled under ‘Severe’ air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431 currently.

With the national capital grappling with yet another year of intense pollution that has sent the air quality index (AQI) plummeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that schools for primary classes would be shut from Saturday, while for secondary and senior secondary classes, outdoor activities and physical education periods would be suspended. Apart from this, the government has announced work from home for 50% of government employees and staggered timings for its departments.

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on December 7, the State Election Commission announced Friday. Candidates can start filing their nominations from November 7. Nominations will close on November 14. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be imposed in Delhi from Friday itself, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said.

More from Delhi

In other news, a Delhi court Friday ordered to release two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on interim bail till November 12. Kumar furnished a personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount. Two cops will be present with him round the clock, as per court orders.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that “pollution is not only a Delhi-Punjab problem, it is a North India problem”, and urged the Centre to “take specific steps to save North India”.

08:22 (IST)05 Nov 2022
Delhi L-G V K Saxena writes to Punjab CM on stubble burning in state; Bhagwant Mann says doing politics

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena Friday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asking him to undertake “urgent” and “substantive” measures to control stubble burning in Punjab as it has converted Delhi-NCR into a “gas chamber”.

Responding to the L-G’s letter, the Punjab CM said, “L-G sahib, you are stopping the work of the elected government in Delhi. You stopped the ‘Red Light on, Gaadi off’ campaign and are doing politics by writing to me? Doing politics on such a serious subject is not correct/right.” (Read More)

08:01 (IST)05 Nov 2022
Delhi air quality in ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning

As air quality plummets, ‘work from home’ announced for 50% Delhi govt staff

Amid plummeting air quality across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced ‘work from home’ for 50 per cent of government employees. Besides, staggered timings for all departments and markets will be issued soon by the revenue department, environment minister Gopal Rai said.

The government has also decided to implement all recommendations suggested by the Central Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage IV.

‘How many kids have air purifiers at home?’: On school closure, not everyone is on board

The yearly closure of schools citing air pollution and the two-year-long pandemic-induced school closures have left several stakeholders — parents and school administrators alike — grumbling about Friday’s announcement on closing schools until November 8 (Tuesday).

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday announced that schools in Delhi will shut for primary classes, up to class V, from Saturday. Schools will remain open for secondary and senior secondary classes but outdoor activities and PE periods will be disallowed for them till Tuesday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 07:59:36 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments