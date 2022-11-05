Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi engulfed in thick smog, air quality in ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government is considering implementing the “odd-even” vehicle rationing scheme. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi News Live Updates: A thick layer of haze covered the Delhi sky on Saturday morning, as the national capital reeled under ‘Severe’ air quality with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 431 currently.

With the national capital grappling with yet another year of intense pollution that has sent the air quality index (AQI) plummeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday that schools for primary classes would be shut from Saturday, while for secondary and senior secondary classes, outdoor activities and physical education periods would be suspended. Apart from this, the government has announced work from home for 50% of government employees and staggered timings for its departments.

The Delhi civic body elections will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5.30 pm and the results will be declared on December 7, the State Election Commission announced Friday. Candidates can start filing their nominations from November 7. Nominations will close on November 14. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be imposed in Delhi from Friday itself, State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said.

In other news, a Delhi court Friday ordered to release two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar on interim bail till November 12. Kumar furnished a personal bond in the sum of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties in the like amount. Two cops will be present with him round the clock, as per court orders.