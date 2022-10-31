scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi govt deploys 586 teams to monitor construction ban in the capital

Delhi-NCR News Today, Delhi News Live Updates 31 October: Water sprinkling has been intensified in view of the pollution situation in Delhi

New Delhi | Updated: October 31, 2022 10:02:30 am
521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle pollution in Delhi. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi’s AQI has been in the very poor category since October 26. Delhi government’s environment department is going to monitor the ban on construction and demolition activities that was announced on Saturday as part of stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan. “As many as 586 teams have been formed to monitor the construction-demolition ban. A total of 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle pollution in Delhi,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

In other news, small restaurants with seating capacity below 50 and PG accommodations with 10 or more rooms in Delhi, operating without a fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC) will now have to mandatorily apply for one, said officials. Prior to this, such establishments did not come under mandatory fire NOC category.

The political slugfest over cleaning the Yamuna continued Sunday morning, with BJP leaders targeting the AAP over cleaning the river while AAP hit back at the “state of the Yamuna” in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Later in the evening, politicians across parties thronged Chhath Puja ghats, with no Covid restrictions in place for the first time in two years.

Delhi News Live Updates: Day after Delhi Police FIR, The Wire files complaint against its researcher Devesh Kumar; Three men rob Fortuner at gunpoint on NH-8

10:02 (IST)31 Oct 2022
DU admission 2022: Round 2 allocations declared, candidates can check their results

DU has released the second round of seat allocations for admissions to its colleges. Now, candidates can check their personal dashboards to find out if they have been allotted a seat or upgraded from their earlier allotted one.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, Round 2 of seat allocations was scheduled to be shared with candidates at 5 pm Sunday. When candidates logged into their admission portals, they were informed the allocation would be declared “after 10 pm”. However, candidates were still waiting for the declaration till at least 11:15 pm Sunday. (Read More)

09:36 (IST)31 Oct 2022
‘Mere engagement does not allow a man to sexually assault his fiancé’: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court recently dismissed the bail application of a man accused of allegedly raping his fiancé several times, holding a “mere engagement” does not mean he can sexually assault and threaten her.

A single judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in her order of October 6 opined the allegations levelled by the woman were “serious in nature whereby she appears to have been sexually assaulted and raped on several occasions” by the man on the false pretext of marriage. (Read More)

09:21 (IST)31 Oct 2022
Important cases to be heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday

- Plea by Sharjeel Imam seeking interim bail in a 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition

- Plea by former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claiming that in spite of an earlier assurance, the Centre has not made any security arrangements at the accommodation he would be residing in after vacating the government-allotted bungalow.

Kirori Mal College journey — from ‘stinking tract of land’ to theatre hub

Many of the familiar names among Delhi University colleges began taking shape after Partition, when the changing demographic in the city necessitated new educational institutions for young people from displaced families. Among them was Kirori Mal College, though it was yet to be named so.

There are at least two slightly differing narratives of the early history of the college, but both tie it to the Partition. According to the history the college management itself has put forward on its website and other forums, it dates back to 1951 when it was established by American Jesuits as Nirmala College. It functioned out of an evacuee building, which also doubled up as a place of shelter for displaced families, in Old Delhi’s Qutub Road, a bustling commercial area.

Play on Chhatrapati Shivaji returns to Delhi after 4 years

Raja Shivchhatrapati, a play on Maratha king Shivaji Maharaj, will return to Delhi after a gap of four years, said BJP leaders. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the culture ministry in association with Pune-based organisation Maharaja Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan has planned five shows at Red Fort ground starting from November 2.

Babasaheb Purandare’s famous play was first shown in 1985 in Pune and since then performed over 1,100 stages across India and abroad, including the United States and England. Purandare wrote the play originally in Marathi after extensive research.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:17:58 am
