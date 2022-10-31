Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi govt deploys 586 teams to monitor construction ban in the capital

Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi’s AQI has been in the very poor category since October 26. Delhi government’s environment department is going to monitor the ban on construction and demolition activities that was announced on Saturday as part of stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan. “As many as 586 teams have been formed to monitor the construction-demolition ban. A total of 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed to tackle pollution in Delhi,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

In other news, small restaurants with seating capacity below 50 and PG accommodations with 10 or more rooms in Delhi, operating without a fire safety no-objection certificate (NOC) will now have to mandatorily apply for one, said officials. Prior to this, such establishments did not come under mandatory fire NOC category.

The political slugfest over cleaning the Yamuna continued Sunday morning, with BJP leaders targeting the AAP over cleaning the river while AAP hit back at the “state of the Yamuna” in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Later in the evening, politicians across parties thronged Chhath Puja ghats, with no Covid restrictions in place for the first time in two years.