Delhi News Live Updates: Auto, taxi fares set to increase in Delhi

Delhi News Live Updates: Auto and taxi fares in the national capital will soon go up as the Delhi government has approved revised fares in its recent cabinet meeting. This comes against the backdrop of rising CNG prices, which had prompted auto and taxi unions to hold several protests to press for higher fares. The base fare for autos has been revised from Rs 25 to Rs 30, which for taxis it has been revised from Rs 25 to Rs 40.
Sanitation workers in Haryana have been on strike for 10 days now, demanding regularisation of services and an end to the contractual employment system. This has led to garbage piling up at several locations across Gurgaon. Workers, who have been on strike since October 19, Friday said they plan to extend the strike indefinitely till their demands were met.
The air quality dipped in Delhi on Saturday morning with overall AQI being 309 (very poor). Delhi has already recorded three ‘very poor’ air days this week, with the first one on Diwali. According to the SAFAR forecasting system, the most influencing factor that is leading to a deterioration in AQI is low local wind speed leading to poor dispersion of pollutants.
Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said it will take suitable follow-up action after conducting a detailed probe into an incident of an IndiGo plane's engine catching fire at the Delhi airport.
A Bengaluru-bound A320 ceo aircraft, carrying 184 people, aborted takeoff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here due to fire in one of its engines Friday night. The plane returned to the bay and passengers were deboarded safely.
"The priority is to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident and ascertain the reasons for the fire in the engine. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished swiftly and the aircraft is now grounded," DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI.
He said the engine that caught fire was an IAEV2500. It is manufactured by IAE International Aero Engines AG.
"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will do a detailed study to check whether there have been any such incidents pertaining to these engines before. After the investigation, suitable follow-up action will be taken," he said. (PTI)
The Bengaluru-bound A320 ceo aircraft, carrying 184 people returned to the bay and passengers were deboarded safely. (Read More)