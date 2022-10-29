scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: Auto, taxi fares set to increase in Delhi

Delhi-NCR News Today, Delhi News Live Updates 29 October: The auto-rickshaw fare was last revised in 2020, while the taxi fare was revised nine years ago in 2013. The taxis include black and yellow taxis and economy taxis

Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2022 9:15:54 am
The Delhi government approved a hike in auto and taxi fares in view of rising CNG prices in the national capital. (File)

Delhi News Live Updates: Auto and taxi fares in the national capital will soon go up as the Delhi government has approved revised fares in its recent cabinet meeting. This comes against the backdrop of rising CNG prices, which had prompted auto and taxi unions to hold several protests to press for higher fares. The base fare for autos has been revised from Rs 25 to Rs 30, which for taxis it has been revised from Rs 25 to Rs 40.

An IndiGo aircraft was grounded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport Friday night after sparks were noticed on the runway as the plane’s engine reportedly caught fire. Airport officials said the IndiGo flight was heading from Delhi to Bengaluru, and was grounded before takeoff.

Sanitation workers in Haryana have been on strike for 10 days now, demanding regularisation of services and an end to the contractual employment system. This has led to garbage piling up at several locations across Gurgaon. Workers, who have been on strike since October 19, Friday said they plan to extend the strike indefinitely till their demands were met.

Delhi News Live Updates: AAP MLAs stage protests against MCD’s ‘garbage mismanagement’; Ghaziabad police arrest man who bludgeoned to death son of retired Delhi police officer using bricks

09:15 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Air quality dips in Delhi with overall AQI being 309 (very poor) on Saturday morning

The air quality dipped in Delhi on Saturday morning with overall AQI being 309 (very poor). Delhi has already recorded three ‘very poor’ air days this week, with the first one on Diwali. According to the SAFAR forecasting system, the most influencing factor that is leading to a deterioration in AQI is low local wind speed leading to poor dispersion of pollutants. 

09:10 (IST)29 Oct 2022
DGCA says follow-up action to be taken after detailed probe into IndiGo plane's engine fire incident

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said it will take suitable follow-up action after conducting a detailed probe into an incident of an IndiGo plane's engine catching fire at the Delhi airport.

A Bengaluru-bound A320 ceo aircraft, carrying 184 people, aborted takeoff at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here due to fire in one of its engines Friday night. The plane returned to the bay and passengers were deboarded safely.

"The priority is to carry out a detailed investigation of the incident and ascertain the reasons for the fire in the engine. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished swiftly and the aircraft is now grounded," DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI.

He said the engine that caught fire was an IAEV2500. It is manufactured by IAE International Aero Engines AG.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will do a detailed study to check whether there have been any such incidents pertaining to these engines before. After the investigation, suitable follow-up action will be taken," he said. (PTI)

09:07 (IST)29 Oct 2022
Passengers evacuated after fire in IndiGo aircraft at Delhi Airport’s runway

An IndiGo aircraft was grounded at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday night after sparks were noticed on the runway as the plane’s engine reportedly caught fire.

The Bengaluru-bound A320 ceo aircraft, carrying 184 people returned to the bay and passengers were deboarded safely. (Read More)

Gods on currency notes: After his appeal to Centre, now Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Days after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to include images of Lakshmi and Ganesh on currency notes, the AAP leader wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the same demand. "I have written a letter to the prime minister, on behalf of 130 crore Indians that the images of Lakshmi-Ganesh ji should also be put on the Indian currency along with Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, on being told that the Opposition termed his demand to include the images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes as a political stunt by the AAP ahead of the Gujarat elections, Kejriwal said, "Do it... If they think that, they should implement it and take votes. They are in power in the Centre, they should implement it and get votes.”

AAP MLAs stage protests against MCD’s ‘garbage mismanagement’

AAP leaders  staged protests in several constituencies of the national capital on Friday against “garbage mismanagement” in the city by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Several leaders including Kalkaji MLA Atishi, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh, Vikas Puri MLA Mahendra Yadav and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar joined the protest in their respective constituencies, PTI reported.

Don’t open college fests for all: DU advisory after Miranda House incident

Restricted entry at fests, no events without prior police permission and adequate volunteer deployment – these are part of the guidelines issued by Delhi University to all its colleges for holding events. The advisory was issued around two weeks after several men allegedly jumped over the walls of Miranda House during a Diwali fair to enter the campus by bypassing security.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit at Miranda House had organised a Diwali Mela on October 14 which was open to everyone with a valid student ID. While the college authorities said they had taken some precautions such as deploying some police personnel at every gate, they were overwhelmed by the large number of students from other colleges who turned up for the event. When security closed the gate to stop more people from entering the campus, several male students allegedly jumped over the college gates and walls to enter the campus.

