Delhi News Live: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing company in Gurgaon

Delhi-NCR News, Delhi News Today Live Updates, October 15, 2022: A fire was reported at an auto parts manufacturing company in Bilaspur industrial area in Gurgaon Saturday morning. Fire tenders are present at the spot trying to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman has been arrested from Noida in connection with the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Police sources said the woman was allegedly part of the mob that attacked Lal and other senior officers in Chand Bagh. The woman had fled her home after being named a suspect in the case. Two years on, police said they traced and arrested her.

In other news, the smog tower at Connaught Place reduces particulate matter levels by around 15% to 20% at a distance of around 300 metres from it, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. He was referring to data provided by IIT Bombay after the first year of a two-year study to determine the impact of the smog tower.