Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Delhi News Live: Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing company in Gurgaon

Delhi News Live Updates: The fire was reported at the Bilaspur industrial area in Gurgaon. Fire tenders are at the spot.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 15, 2022 9:24:55 am
Fire tenders trying to stop the blaze with water at the spot. (Express photo)

Delhi-NCR News, Delhi News Today Live Updates, October 15, 2022: A fire was reported at an auto parts manufacturing company in Bilaspur industrial area in Gurgaon Saturday morning. Fire tenders are present at the spot trying to douse the fire.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman has been arrested from Noida in connection with the murder of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Police sources said the woman was allegedly part of the mob that attacked Lal and other senior officers in Chand Bagh. The woman had fled her home after being named a suspect in the case. Two years on, police said they traced and arrested her.

In other news, the smog tower at Connaught Place reduces particulate matter levels by around 15% to 20% at a distance of around 300 metres from it, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. He was referring to data provided by IIT Bombay after the first year of a two-year study to determine the impact of the smog tower.

Live Blog

Woman accused in head constable Ratan Lal’s murder arrested from Noida; DU releases simulated lists with ‘tentative ranks'; Follow Live Updates

08:54 (IST)15 Oct 2022
Fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing company in Gurgaon

Delhi: At Shakur Basti, over 70 jhuggis are demolished in Railways clearing operation

As many as 70 to 80 homes were demolished in Northwest Delhi’s Shakur Basti by the Indian Railways on Friday, with residents claiming they were not intimated of the action.

Virendra Kohli, pradhan of the settlement that is close to the railway tracks, said, “They did not give us any intimation and they brought the bulldozer today. Around 70 to 80 jhuggis were demolished. These jhuggis would have housed around 300 to 350 people. The walls were all broken down. The officials from the Railways, Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force came around 10 am and the demolition lasted till around 5 pm.”

First published on: 15-10-2022 at 08:34:27 am
