Delhi News Live: AAP protests against BJP over delay in MCD polls; nationwide farmers’ protest on March 21

Delhi News: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested outside the BJP headquarters Monday, against the alleged delay in holding MCD elections. A large number of AAP workers and senior leaders staged the protest alleging that the BJP had “coerced” the State Election Commission (SEC) to delay polls for “political gains”.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold a nationwide protest on March 21 against the Centre for not fulfilling its promises, including setting up of a panel on MSP and withdrawal of cases against farmers. Apart from this, the farmers’ body will observe an MSP legal guarantee week from April 11 to April 17 during which unions will organise dharnas, demonstrations and seminars.

Meanwhile, 8 to 10 labourers were injured after an under-construction building collapsed on a house in Kashmere Gate on Monday evening. The debris also fell on around 20-25 people who were nearby but they were immediately pulled out by locals.