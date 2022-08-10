Delhi News Live: Deputy CM Sisodia demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD; security protocol not being followed at three railway stations

Delhi News Live: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in the MCD. The development comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levelled allegations against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that it collided with two toll tax companies and caused huge loss to the public exchequer.
Meanwhile, three railway stations, including the one in New Delhi, and major shopping centres in the national capital are among areas where security protocol was not being followed, according to a combing exercise conducted by the Delhi Police.
In other news, the Ghaziabad police booked Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Singh Yadav for allegedly making defamatory statements against the Tyagi community Tuesday, said officials Wednesday. Yadav allegedly made these remarks as part of a “reaction” to the incident involving Shrikant Tyagi during a show telecast on a Hindi television news channel show, they added.
A video has surfaced purportedly showing politician Shrikant Tyagi confessing it was a mistake to assault a woman and calling her his “sister.” The video surfaced online after his arrest of Tuesday, but is likely to have been made before that.
Tyagi was arrested Tuesday morning from Meerut, four days after he absconded assaulting and abusing a woman with whom he had a row over planting of trees in what has alleged to be the common area of the society.
Both, Tyagi and the woman, live in the same housing society located in Sector 93B here.
Tyagi was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody and lodged into the jail Tuesday night after he was booked under the Gangsters Act, among others, according to officials. (PTI)
Three railway stations, including the one in New Delhi, and major shopping centres in the national capital are among areas where security protocol was not being followed, according to a combing exercise conducted by the Delhi Police.
Twenty-five teams of the Special Cell, formed to conduct the exercise in sensitive areas, highlighted several shortcomings at the New Delhi, Shivaji Bridge, and Tughlakabad railway stations, and at the markets in Vasant Lok, South Extension II, and Nehru Place. Read more
The Delhi government's health and family welfare department has directed heads of all its hospitals and other institutions under it to hoist the tricolour at their homes to celebrate 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and also create awareness about the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official order said.
The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated to commemorate the 75 glorious years of a progressive Independent India, the government circular said.
Under the aegis of AKAM, a campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' has been launched to encourage the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, it added.
Under this campaign, the tricolour is proposed to be hoisted at the homes of all the employees of Delhi government. "In view of above, all MDs/MSs/HODs of hospitals/autonomous hospitals/ departments/societies/colleges/councils, DGHS, director (AYUSH), director (family welfare) are hereby directed to create awareness among the staff under their administrative control about the campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and also to hoist/display the flag at their homes in accordance with the Flag Code of India, 2002," the circular issued on August 2 stated. (PTI)
The Ghaziabad police have booked Samajwadi Party leader Sunil Singh Yadav for allegedly making defamatory statements against the Tyagi community Tuesday, said officials.
Yadav allegedly made these remarks as part of a “reaction” to the incident involving Shrikant Tyagi during a show telecast on a Hindi television news channel show, they added. Read more
“Humne umeed chhodh di hai ab (We have given up hope now),” said Rajesh Ladot, as officials continued to look for the body of his eight-year-old son, Dishant Ladot, who allegedly drowned in a drain while playing outside his house in Gadoli Khurd village in Gurgaon’s Sector 37D three days ago. Rajesh said his wife has not been able to eat since then.
The family said the incident took place around 3.30 pm on Sunday when the boy was playing outside his house, which is along the drain. He had gone to pick something up when he is suspected to have slipped and fallen into the drain and was swept away in a matter of seconds, they said. Read more
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and demanded a CBI probe into the alleged toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in the MCD.
The development comes a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levelled allegations against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) that it collided with two toll tax companies and caused huge loss to the public exchequer.