Delhi News Live: Deputy CM Sisodia demands CBI probe into toll tax ‘scam’ in MCD; security protocol not being followed at three railway stations

Certainly a mistake, she's like my sister: Shrikant Tyagi on assaulting Noida woman

A video has surfaced purportedly showing politician Shrikant Tyagi confessing it was a mistake to assault a woman and calling her his “sister.” The video surfaced online after his arrest of Tuesday, but is likely to have been made before that.

Tyagi was arrested Tuesday morning from Meerut, four days after he absconded assaulting and abusing a woman with whom he had a row over planting of trees in what has alleged to be the common area of the society.

Both, Tyagi and the woman, live in the same housing society located in Sector 93B here.

Tyagi was remanded to a 14-day judicial custody and lodged into the jail Tuesday night after he was booked under the Gangsters Act, among others, according to officials. (PTI)