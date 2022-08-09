Delhi News Live: Man opens fire, injures three children in Seelampur; L-G flags ‘delay’ in tabling audit reports

Delhi News Today: A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi’s Northeast district for allegedly injuring three children Saturday after he fired a pistol, said the police. Officials said the accused, Amir, is a labourer who had previously been involved in an alleged case of wrongful restraint and voluntary hurt in Seelampur. When the police reached the spot in the slum area of Seelampur’s J Block, they found that the children had already been taken to JPC Hospital by local residents and their parents.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning the “delay” in tabling of four CAG audit reports from 2017 to 2021, which were tabled in one go recently, and said this was against rules and procedures. Saxena also said the L-G office frequently flagged the issue of how the four reports were pending until recently with the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, and a reminder was sent as well.
In other news, days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to the CBI requesting a probe into what he claimed was a sudden change in former L-G Anil Baijal’s decision on opening vends in unauthorised areas, current L-G Saxena sought an immediate apology from the AAP for using the term ‘L-G’ instead of ‘ex-L-G’ and removal of all “defamatory” tweets from AAP’s social media handle.
A 22-year-old MBA aspirant sustained injuries after a Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck, which left him bleeding severely, while he was riding his motorcycle on Sunday. Right then, a good Samaritan who lived nearby came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.
Police said the victim, Abhinav, was on his way to Jagatpuri when the incident took place. The rescuer, Danish (22), who works as a Japanese translator for an e-commerce site, had taken Abhinav to a hospital within 10 minutes of the accident. Read more
Two bulldozers rolled into Noida’s Grand Omaxe society on Monday morning to raze portions of the extended balcony area — wooden panels and glass roofs — of Shrikant Tyagi’s residence which encroached into common areas.
Tyagi has been booked for verbally abusing and pushing a woman and is yet to be arrested. The action comes a day after a group of men allegedly supporting Tyagi barged into the society on Sunday night in an unauthorised manner. Read more