scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live: Man opens fire, injures three children in Seelampur; L-G flags ‘delay’ in tabling audit reports

Delhi Monkey Pox News, Delhi Excise Policy Updates, Delhi Live News, August 9, 2022: Officials said the accused had previously been involved in an alleged case of wrongful restraint and voluntary hurt in Seelampur.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2022 10:25:48 am
Delhi Live | Delhi Today | Delhi News | Delhi News Today | Delhi Covid Cases| Delhi Monkeypox NewsLatest Delhi News Today: A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Northeast district for allegedly injuring three children Saturday after he fired a pistol. (File photo)

Delhi News Today: A 22-year-old man was arrested in Delhi’s Northeast district for allegedly injuring three children Saturday after he fired a pistol, said the police. Officials said the accused, Amir, is a labourer who had previously been involved in an alleged case of wrongful restraint and voluntary hurt in Seelampur. When the police reached the spot in the slum area of Seelampur’s J Block, they found that the children had already been taken to JPC Hospital by local residents and their parents.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Monday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioning the “delay” in tabling of four CAG audit reports from 2017 to 2021, which were tabled in one go recently, and said this was against rules and procedures. Saxena also said the L-G office frequently flagged the issue of how the four reports were pending until recently with the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, and a reminder was sent as well.

In other news, days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he has written to the CBI requesting a probe into what he claimed was a sudden change in former L-G Anil Baijal’s decision on opening vends in unauthorised areas, current L-G Saxena sought an immediate apology from the AAP for using the term ‘L-G’ instead of ‘ex-L-G’ and removal of all “defamatory” tweets from AAP’s social media handle.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live: Three injured in firing at Seelampur; L-G Saxena seeks apology over AAP ‘naming him’ in tweets; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:22 (IST)09 Aug 2022
Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan

A 22-year-old MBA aspirant sustained injuries after a Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck, which left him bleeding severely, while he was riding his motorcycle on Sunday. Right then, a good Samaritan who lived nearby came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said the victim, Abhinav, was on his way to Jagatpuri when the incident took place. The rescuer, Danish (22), who works as a Japanese translator for an e-commerce site, had taken Abhinav to a hospital within 10 minutes of the accident. Read more

10:12 (IST)09 Aug 2022
Shrikant Tyagi on run, bulldozers arrive at home

Two bulldozers rolled into Noida’s Grand Omaxe society on Monday morning to raze portions of the extended balcony area — wooden panels and glass roofs — of Shrikant Tyagi’s residence which encroached into common areas.

Tyagi has been booked for verbally abusing and pushing a woman and is yet to be arrested. The action comes a day after a group of men allegedly supporting Tyagi barged into the society on Sunday night in an unauthorised manner. Read more

Two bulldozers rolled into Noida’s Grand Omaxe society on Monday morning to raze portions of the extended balcony area — wooden panels and glass roofs — of Shrikant Tyagi’s residence which encroached into common areas. Tyagi has been booked for verbally abusing and pushing a woman and is yet to be arrested. The demolition began around 9 am in the extended areas of Tyagi’s home located in one of the 10 towers in the society.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old MBA aspirant sustained injuries after a Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck, which left him bleeding severely, while he was riding his motorcycle on Sunday. Right then, a good Samaritan who lived nearby came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.

In other news, a court in Delhi sent the accused arrested from Batla House on charges of allegedly being an active member of the Islamic State (IS) to NIA custody till August 16. The accused, identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Bihar’s Patna, was produced before a special court on Monday. Ahmad was arrested on Saturday after searches were conducted on his premises and elsewhere in a case pertaining to “online and on-ground activities of ISIS” registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 25.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 09:43:54 am