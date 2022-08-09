Delhi News Live: Man opens fire, injures three children in Seelampur; L-G flags ‘delay’ in tabling audit reports

Two bulldozers rolled into Noida’s Grand Omaxe society on Monday morning to raze portions of the extended balcony area — wooden panels and glass roofs — of Shrikant Tyagi’s residence which encroached into common areas. Tyagi has been booked for verbally abusing and pushing a woman and is yet to be arrested. The demolition began around 9 am in the extended areas of Tyagi’s home located in one of the 10 towers in the society.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old MBA aspirant sustained injuries after a Chinese manjha got entangled around his neck, which left him bleeding severely, while he was riding his motorcycle on Sunday. Right then, a good Samaritan who lived nearby came to his rescue and rushed him to the hospital.

In other news, a court in Delhi sent the accused arrested from Batla House on charges of allegedly being an active member of the Islamic State (IS) to NIA custody till August 16. The accused, identified as Mohsin Ahmad, a resident of Bihar’s Patna, was produced before a special court on Monday. Ahmad was arrested on Saturday after searches were conducted on his premises and elsewhere in a case pertaining to “online and on-ground activities of ISIS” registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on June 25.