Delhi NCR News Live Updates: EVs make up 10.8% of total vehicles sales in Oct in capital, e-rick, scooter top list

Delhi News Live Updates today, November 19: Delhi has seen a sharp rise in the sale of electric vehicles, with 10.8% of the overall vehicles sold in October being electric. EV sales also doubled in October as compared to September, shows government data accessed by The Indian Express. Data shows that EV sales in October saw a growth of 69%. A total of 4,587 EVs were sold in August and 4,810 in September which rose to 8,123 in October.
In other news, a step forward for the community is how Pasmanda Muslims, fielded by the BJP for the upcoming MCD polls, see their nomination by the party. A total of four Pasmanda Muslims, including three women, have been fielded. A total of 250 seats are being contested this time. Atif Rasheed, in-charge of the BJP’s minority morcha, said, “This is the first time all Muslim candidates BJP is fielding are from the OBC community. Like the PM has also said, the Pasmanda community is backward financially and educationally. It is a welcome decision to field three women from this community. The AAP and Congress only see Pasmanda Muslims as a vote bank, while the BJP is giving them a shot at leadership. In areas where Pasmanda Muslims are in a majority, these parties have not fielded candidates from the community.”
A Delhi court has acquitted four men in a Northeast Delhi riots case as one police witness claims to be suffering from memory loss. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Paramchala acquitted the accused – Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh and Rashid – stating that it cannot rely on the sole testimony of a police officer to identify the persons accused of setting a shop on fire during the riots. The court had noted that a prosecution witness in this case, a head constable, could not identify the same set of accused in a different case due to “long lapse of his mind”.
Haryana chief secretary Friday said the Public Investment Board (PIB), Government of India, has cleared the 28.8-km-long proposed metro connectivity route between HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurgaon.
The route is expected to have 27 elevated stations between Huda City Centre and Cyber City, including a spur to the Dwarka expressway.
The chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, said this while reviewing the performance of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) at the 50th meeting of Board of Directors in Chandigarh. Read more.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the Delhi High Court Friday that the state government requires more time to look into the issue of payment of outstanding dues to Reliance Infrastructure's Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) under the terms of the May 2017 arbitral award.
When the matter was called, a single judge bench of Justice V Kameswar Rao asked Attorney General of India (AG) R Venkataramani about the status of the case. Read more.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda too pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.
Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi to mark her birth anniversary, reports ANI.
Ten people were arrested after protesters, gathered to demand a separate regiment for the Ahir community in the army, tried to block national highway 48 and clashed with police in Gurgaon Friday, said police.
Police said the protesters pelted stones and tried to block traffic movement, adding that two separate FIRs have been registered.
Gurgaon police spokesperson, Subhash Boken, said, “As many as 258 people have been rounded up, out of which 228 were let off with a warning later. Two FIRs were registered and ten people were arrested. Preventive action was taken against 20 people.” Read more.
