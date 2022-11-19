Delhi NCR News Live Updates: EVs make up 10.8% of total vehicles sales in Oct in capital, e-rick, scooter top list

Delhi News Live Updates today, November 19: Delhi has seen a sharp rise in the sale of electric vehicles, with 10.8% of the overall vehicles sold in October being electric. EV sales also doubled in October as compared to September, shows government data accessed by The Indian Express. Data shows that EV sales in October saw a growth of 69%. A total of 4,587 EVs were sold in August and 4,810 in September which rose to 8,123 in October.

In other news, a step forward for the community is how Pasmanda Muslims, fielded by the BJP for the upcoming MCD polls, see their nomination by the party. A total of four Pasmanda Muslims, including three women, have been fielded. A total of 250 seats are being contested this time. Atif Rasheed, in-charge of the BJP’s minority morcha, said, “This is the first time all Muslim candidates BJP is fielding are from the OBC community. Like the PM has also said, the Pasmanda community is backward financially and educationally. It is a welcome decision to field three women from this community. The AAP and Congress only see Pasmanda Muslims as a vote bank, while the BJP is giving them a shot at leadership. In areas where Pasmanda Muslims are in a majority, these parties have not fielded candidates from the community.”

A Delhi court has acquitted four men in a Northeast Delhi riots case as one police witness claims to be suffering from memory loss. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Paramchala acquitted the accused – Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh and Rashid – stating that it cannot rely on the sole testimony of a police officer to identify the persons accused of setting a shop on fire during the riots. The court had noted that a prosecution witness in this case, a head constable, could not identify the same set of accused in a different case due to “long lapse of his mind”.