Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Delhi NCR News Live Updates: EVs make up 10.8% of total vehicles sales in Oct in capital, e-rick, scooter top list

Delhi News Live Updates today: Winter Session, 2022 of Parliament will commence from December 7 and continue till December 29 with 17 sittings spread over the 23 days, tweeted Union minister Pralhad Joshi.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: November 19, 2022 9:01:28 am
Data shows that EV sales in October saw a growth of 69%. (Representational image)

Delhi News Live Updates today, November 19: Delhi has seen a sharp rise in the sale of electric vehicles, with 10.8% of the overall vehicles sold in October being electric. EV sales also doubled in October as compared to September, shows government data accessed by The Indian Express. Data shows that EV sales in October saw a growth of 69%. A total of 4,587 EVs were sold in August and 4,810 in September which rose to 8,123 in October.

In other news, a step forward for the community is how Pasmanda Muslims, fielded by the BJP for the upcoming MCD polls, see their nomination by the party. A total of four Pasmanda Muslims, including three women, have been fielded. A total of 250 seats are being contested this time. Atif Rasheed, in-charge of the BJP’s minority morcha, said, “This is the first time all Muslim candidates BJP is fielding are from the OBC community. Like the PM has also said, the Pasmanda community is backward financially and educationally. It is a welcome decision to field three women from this community. The AAP and Congress only see Pasmanda Muslims as a vote bank, while the BJP is giving them a shot at leadership. In areas where Pasmanda Muslims are in a majority, these parties have not fielded candidates from the community.”

A Delhi court has acquitted four men in a Northeast Delhi riots case as one police witness claims to be suffering from memory loss. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Paramchala acquitted the accused – Mohd. Shahnawaz, Mohd. Shoaib, Shahrukh and Rashid – stating that it cannot rely on the sole testimony of a police officer to identify the persons accused of setting a shop on fire during the riots. The court had noted that a prosecution witness in this case, a head constable, could not identify the same set of accused in a different case due to “long lapse of his mind”.

09:01 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Metro extension between Huda City Centre and Cyber City in Gurgaon approved by PIB: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Friday said the Public Investment Board (PIB), Government of India, has cleared the 28.8-km-long proposed metro connectivity route between HUDA City Centre to Cyber City, Gurgaon.

The route is expected to have 27 elevated stations between Huda City Centre and Cyber City, including a spur to the Dwarka expressway.

The chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, said this while reviewing the performance of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) at the 50th meeting of Board of Directors in Chandigarh. Read more.

08:52 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Delhi government looking into DMRC's request for payment of dues: AG to HC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the Delhi High Court Friday that the state government requires more time to look into the issue of payment of outstanding dues to Reliance Infrastructure's Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL) under the terms of the May 2017 arbitral award.

When the matter was called, a single judge bench of Justice V Kameswar Rao asked Attorney General of India (AG) R Venkataramani about the status of the case. Read more.

08:32 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Indira Gandhi birth anniversary: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot at Shakti Sthal

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda too pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal. 

08:30 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Indira Gandhi birth anniversary: Sonia Gandhi, Congress president visit Shakti Sthal

Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pay floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi to mark her birth anniversary, reports ANI.

08:28 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Ahir regiment protest on NH-48: 10 held, several booked

Ten people were arrested after protesters, gathered to demand a separate regiment for the Ahir community in the army, tried to block national highway 48 and clashed with police in Gurgaon Friday, said police.

Police said the protesters pelted stones and tried to block traffic movement, adding that two separate FIRs have been registered.

Gurgaon police spokesperson, Subhash Boken, said, “As many as 258 people have been rounded up, out of which 228 were let off with a warning later. Two FIRs were registered and ten people were arrested. Preventive action was taken against 20 people.” Read more.

08:27 (IST)19 Nov 2022
Welcome to today's live!

Good morning! Welcome to today's live blog! We bring to you all the latest updates from Delhi NCR region. 

In a status note on the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police said “each uttering of the accused, Aaftab Poonawala, is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value”.

Aaftab was arrested last week for allegedly killing Shraddha at their rented home in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area on May 18, three days after they moved into the flat. Police said he “tried misleading interrogators by claiming” that Shraddha “had severed her relationship with him and had left their live-in rented accommodation”.

Also Read |Shraddha Walkar murder case: Why it’s not easy for domestic abuse victims to just ‘leave’

The matter came to light after Shraddha’s father approached the Mumbai Police in October to file a missing person complaint. Aaftab is accused of allegedly strangling her and chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping them.

In other updates: The Delhi Police have formed multiple teams to visit Gurgaon, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the investigation into 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar’s murder, allegedly by her 28-year-old live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Officers said the teams will look for evidence that they haven’t been able to recover from Delhi, and will also question Walkar’s friends.

Aaftab, meanwhile, will undergo a narco-analysis test in the next two-three days as a Delhi court has granted permission for the same. His phone and other gadgets will be sent for forensic examination along with the suspected body pieces, mostly in the form of bones, that have been recovered from Delhi’s Mehrauli forest.

Also Read |Aaftab, Shraddha ‘argued over who would spend to make trip to Mumbai’, say police

Aaftab was arrested last week for allegedly killing Walkar at their rented home in the Chattarpur Pahadi area on May 18, three days after they moved into the apartment. The matter came to light after Walkar’s father approached the Mumbai Police in October to file a missing person complaint. Aaftab is accused of strangling her to death and chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping them. Police are, however, treating details he is sharing during questioning with skepticism, with officers saying only a forensic test can confirm whether the suspected body parts or blood samples found in the flat are indeed Walkar’s.

Meanwhile, the Jamia Millia Islamia administration continued its crackdown on the Jamia Teachers’ Association (JTA) Friday, calling it an unauthorised body and threatening action against any teacher participating in its meeting.

On Thursday, the university administration issued an order stating that it has dissolved the present association which had been elected in November 2020.

The administration had also suspended a professor, Sonya Gupta, who had been appointed as Returning Officer by the JTA to conduct the next elections which were scheduled to be held on November 23. Along with this, the V-C has constituted six member committee “to look into the shortcomings of the By-Laws/Constitution of the JTA”.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 08:25:41 am
