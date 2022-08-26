Delhi News Live: Special session of Delhi assembly amid AAP-BJP slugfest today; Kejriwal says BJP trying to topple govt

Delhi News Live Updates Today: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a special session of Delhi Assembly Friday amid a political slugfest between the AAP and BJP over central probe agencies’ action in the Kejriwal government’s excise policy and the former accusing the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that the ruling party has made the Assembly a “political arena”. “Convening a one-day session is a mockery of democracy,” he added. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin at 11 am today.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had set aside Rs 800 crore to topple the Delhi government, by buying 40 MLAs for Rs 20 crore each. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member House, while BJP has eight legislators. “They have kept Rs 800 crore to bring down the Delhi government — Rs 20 crore per MLA,” Kejriwal said on Twitter. “The country wants to know, The country wants to know, whose money is it and where is it kept? None of our MLAs will break. The government is stable. The good work in Delhi will continue.”

Hours after AAP MLAs, along with Kejriwal visited Rajghat to “pray for the failure of the BJP’s Operation Lotus”, BJP leaders sprinkled Ganga water to “purify” the memorial as those who offered “Pauwwe par Pauwwa” in Delhi (one plus one scheme under the excise policy) went there to absolve them of their “sin”. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari compared Kejriwal with German Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels for allegedly telling lies repeatedly to divert attention from the “liquor scam” of his government.