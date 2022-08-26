Delhi News Live: Special session of Delhi assembly amid AAP-BJP slugfest today; Kejriwal says BJP trying to topple govt

Delhi News Live Updates Today: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a special session of Delhi Assembly Friday amid a political slugfest between the AAP and BJP over central probe agencies’ action in the Kejriwal government’s excise policy and the former accusing the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that the ruling party has made the Assembly a “political arena”. “Convening a one-day session is a mockery of democracy,” he added. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin at 11 am today.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had set aside Rs 800 crore to topple the Delhi government, by buying 40 MLAs for Rs 20 crore each. The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member House, while BJP has eight legislators. “They have kept Rs 800 crore to bring down the Delhi government — Rs 20 crore per MLA,” Kejriwal said on Twitter. “The country wants to know, The country wants to know, whose money is it and where is it kept? None of our MLAs will break. The government is stable. The good work in Delhi will continue.”
Hours after AAP MLAs, along with Kejriwal visited Rajghat to “pray for the failure of the BJP’s Operation Lotus”, BJP leaders sprinkled Ganga water to “purify” the memorial as those who offered “Pauwwe par Pauwwa” in Delhi (one plus one scheme under the excise policy) went there to absolve them of their “sin”. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari compared Kejriwal with German Nazi politician Joseph Goebbels for allegedly telling lies repeatedly to divert attention from the “liquor scam” of his government.
Here are the important cases that the Delhi High Court has listed for hearing on Friday, as reported by PTI.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exchanged a war of words after Kejriwal quoted a news report on Assam closing down schools because of bad results and tweeted, "Closing the schools is not the solution. We need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the schools, improve the school and make education right."
In response, Sarma said that the Delhi CMwas commenting on something without knowing about it. "Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below. How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs?" Soren said.
In view of the demolition of the Supertech twin towers located in Noida Sector 93A on August 28, Noida Traffic Police Thursday issued a traffic advisory/diversion plan to ensure smooth movement of traffic and for the safety of the general public.
A press statement issued by Noida police states, “… During the demolition of the above two towers, for the safety of the general public and smooth traffic arrangements, the Traffic Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar will arrange for contingency road with parking for reporting/reporting restrictions on some routes, diversion and demolition as follows: Read more
The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by Meta and WhatsApp against Competition Commission of India (CCI)’s order for a probe into WhatsApp’s privacy policy update of 2021.
The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the appeals are “devoid of merits and substance”, and are thus dismissed. Read more
The Delhi Assembly, on its one-day special session likely to take place Friday, will pass resolutions on the social welfare schemes, and work done by the AAP government in the fields of education and health. It is likely to also discuss the forces trying to block these development work will be discussed. A report on non receipt of replies from Services Department will be presented, The Indian Express has learnt. (ENS)
Hours before the Supertech twin towers are set to come down on Sunday afternoon, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said around 7,000-8,000 residents and staff from nearby Emerald Court and ATS Village societies have been asked to evacuate their homes by morning.
“As per directions of the Supreme Court, the towers located in Noida Sector 93A will be demolished on August 28… Post blast and after the inspection of the site, residents will be given the green signal to return back to their flats,” said Maheshwari after a spot visit and a meeting with all stakeholders at Emerald Court Clubhouse on Thursday afternoon. Read more
While the CBI investigates a case it has registered against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the rollout of the excise policy, the Aam Aadmi Party Thursday conducted a show of strength at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house during an all-MLA meeting “to discuss offers being made to them by the BJP”.
Kejriwal had called for the meeting at 11 am after four AAP MLAs — Somnath Bharti, Kuldeep Kumar, Sanjeev Jha and Ajay Dutt — claimed Wednesday that they were contacted by the BJP and had been offered Rs 20 crore each to join the party and Rs 25 crore to bring another MLA along with them. AAP had also claimed that the BJP was “targeting” 35 more MLAs.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a special session of Delhi Assembly Friday amid a political slugfest between the AAP and BJP over central probe agencies' action in the Kejriwal government's excise policy and the former accusing the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that the ruling party has made the Assembly a “political arena”. “Convening a one-day session is a mockery of democracy,” he added. The Assembly session is scheduled to begin at 11 am today.
