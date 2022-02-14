Delhi News Live: Schools reopen for students of all classes, week-long quarantine not mandatory for arrivals at IGI airport

Delhi News Live: Schools in Delhi Monday reopened for students of all classes amid declining cases of Covid-19 in the Capital. Additionally, new Covid-19 guidelines came into effect, under which international passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will not require to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.

Delhi on Sunday reported 804 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital’s coronavirus case count increased to 18,51,320 and the death toll climbed to 26,072. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The Gurugram police lodged a second FIR in the incident involving the partial collapse of a high-rise building here, booking all managing directors of the realty firm Chintel India and its group and associate companies, besides several others, an official said. The incident involving the sequential collapse of flat roofs from the sixth to ground floor in the 18-storied tower of the Chintel Paradiso Housing Complex in sector 109 of Gurugram on Thursday had led to the killing of two women living in two lower floor flats died and critical injuries to a man.