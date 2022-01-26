Delhi News Live: Daily cases slightly increase to 6k; Republic Day parade to begin at 10:30

Laser light and drones rehearsal at the Vijay Chowk on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgya)

Delhi Live News: The Republic Day parade in Delhi will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday and only fully-vaccinated guests can attend the celebrations at Rajpath.

For the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, Delhi Police said they have made multi-layer security arrangements, installed facial recognition software and deployed 27,000 police personnel to prevent any terror-related incident in the city. Police said they have received threats online and from other sources about the possibility of terror attacks.

Covid-testing booths and thermal screening centres have been set up at all entry points.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,028 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 10.55 percent, according to the city health department.