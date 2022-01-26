scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Delhi News Live: Daily cases slightly increase to 6k; Republic Day parade to begin at 10:30

Delhi Live News Updates, Republic Day parade, Delhi Active Cases, Delhi Weather, Delhi News Updates Today: The Republic Day parade at Rajpath will begin at 10:30 am today. It is said that only fully-vaccinated guests are permitted to attend the parade.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 26, 2022 9:28:32 am
republic day parade, delhi news, delhi news today, delhi covid newsLaser light and drones rehearsal at the Vijay Chowk on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgya)

Delhi Live News: The Republic Day parade in Delhi will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday and only fully-vaccinated guests can attend the celebrations at Rajpath.

For the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, Delhi Police said they have made multi-layer security arrangements, installed facial recognition software and deployed 27,000 police personnel to prevent any terror-related incident in the city. Police said they have received threats online and from other sources about the possibility of terror attacks.

Covid-testing booths and thermal screening centres have been set up at all entry points.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,028 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 10.55 percent, according to the city health department.

Delhi Live News: Daily cases slightly increase to 6k; Republic Day parade to begin at 10:30; parade to have only fully-vaccinated guests; Covid testing booths and thermal screening centres set up at entry points; multi-layered security arrangements after Delhi police received threats; Follow for more updates

09:28 (IST)26 Jan 2022
Among invitees to Republic Day, nurses, safai karamcharis and autorickshaw drivers

Among the 565 ‘special invitees’ to the Republic Day Parade this year are 250 construction workers, 115 safai karamcharis, 100 autorickshaw drivers and 100 healthcare workers.

Ashok Kumar, safai karamchari

The 52-year-old has been a safai karamchari with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for nearly 25 years now. He lives in Ghaziabad with his wife and three children, works at Connaught Place, and has never watched the Republic Day parade before. "We have worked hard through the Covid waves, and have done our duties as we were told to… We have kept the place clean, working non-stop," he said. On an average day, Kumar works from 6 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to 10 pm, depending on the shift he is assigned. So far, he said, he has been able to keep Covid at bay. "Bhagwaan ki kripa se theek-thaak duty kar raha hoon (By god's grace, I'm fine)," he said.

 
09:23 (IST)26 Jan 2022
Delhi records over 6k fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,028 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 10.55 percent, according to the city health department.

 

Sharjeel spoke against Father of the Nation, says Delhi court

In its detailed order framing sedition charges against JNU student Sharjeel Imam, a Delhi court has observed that his speeches were aimed at Muslims, to show they were facing an existential crisis, and to challenge the sovereignty of India and create hatred for State institutions.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had Monday framed charges against Imam for allegedly making inflammatory speeches at Aligarh Muslim University and in Delhi’s Jamia area against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

