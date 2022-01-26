Delhi News Live: Daily cases slightly increase to 6k; Republic Day parade to begin at 10:30

Delhi Live News: The Republic Day parade in Delhi will begin at 10:30 am on Wednesday and only fully-vaccinated guests can attend the celebrations at Rajpath.
For the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, Delhi Police said they have made multi-layer security arrangements, installed facial recognition software and deployed 27,000 police personnel to prevent any terror-related incident in the city. Police said they have received threats online and from other sources about the possibility of terror attacks.
Covid-testing booths and thermal screening centres have been set up at all entry points.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 6,028 new Covid-19 cases and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 10.55 percent, according to the city health department.
Among the 565 ‘special invitees’ to the Republic Day Parade this year are 250 construction workers, 115 safai karamcharis, 100 autorickshaw drivers and 100 healthcare workers.
Ashok Kumar, safai karamchari
The 52-year-old has been a safai karamchari with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for nearly 25 years now. He lives in Ghaziabad with his wife and three children, works at Connaught Place, and has never watched the Republic Day parade before. “We have worked hard through the Covid waves, and have done our duties as we were told to… We have kept the place clean, working non-stop,” he said. On an average day, Kumar works from 6 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to 10 pm, depending on the shift he is assigned. So far, he said, he has been able to keep Covid at bay. “Bhagwaan ki kripa se theek-thaak duty kar raha hoon (By god’s grace, I’m fine),” he said. Read more about the invitees
