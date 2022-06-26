Delhi News Live: Rajinder Nagar polls results to be declared today

Delhi News Live Updates (June 26): Results for Rajinder Nagar polls, held on Thursday, will be declared today. The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 43.75% in the bypoll Thursday, as per data made available by the Delhi Chief Electoral Office (CEO). Voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm, and Covid patients were allowed to vote in the last hour after they wore full PPE kits. The seat fell vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
Water supply issues and sub-standard road infrastructure were issues reigning in the minds of Rajinder Nagar residents who turned up to vote in the bypoll on Thursday. Several people complained that the water situation in the area has not improved despite having Raghav Chadha, who was the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board till March, as the MLA.
At the constituency, the contest was mainly between AAP and BJP. The Congress was largely missing, and their volunteers’ absence at many polling booths was conspicuous.