scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Rajinder Nagar polls results to be declared today

At the constituency, the contest was mainly between AAP and BJP. The Congress was largely missing, and their volunteers’ absence at many polling booths was conspicuous.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
June 26, 2022 7:59:36 am
AAP MP Raghav Chadha with party candidate Durgesh Pathak after casting votes for Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypoll, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo/File)

Delhi News Live Updates (June 26): Results for Rajinder Nagar polls, held on Thursday, will be declared today. The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 43.75% in the bypoll Thursday, as per data made available by the Delhi Chief Electoral Office (CEO). Voting was held from 7 am to 6 pm, and Covid patients were allowed to vote in the last hour after they wore full PPE kits. The seat fell vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Water supply issues and sub-standard road infrastructure were issues reigning in the minds of Rajinder Nagar residents who turned up to vote in the bypoll on Thursday. Several people complained that the water situation in the area has not improved despite having Raghav Chadha, who was the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board till March, as the MLA.

More from Delhi

At the constituency, the contest was mainly between AAP and BJP. The Congress was largely missing, and their volunteers’ absence at many polling booths was conspicuous.

Live Blog

Rajinder Nagar polls results to be declared today; Follow for live updates.

Voting trends through the day signalled that the voter turnout would be low. In the first four hours, for example, the voter turnout was only 14.85%. “The voter turnout is low. We have tried out best through our voter awareness programme to encourage people to vote. We are hoping that it will pick up as we go and maybe in the afternoon more people will come,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had said in the afternoon, and expressed hope that 2020’s voter turnout figure would be crossed.

During the election, a total of 188 challans were issued by traffic police for misuse of vehicles like bearing unauthorised posters, banners, and displaying other poll material, Singh said. Out of these, 123 were against the AAP, 49 against the BJP, and 16 against others.

There were a total of 190 polling stations, including 13 auxiliary ones, which were set up at 21 locations, equipped with all facilities such as drinking water, ramps, sign language, braille, creches for mothers if they come to vote with their children etc. A total of 24 Covid patients voted in the elections out of the approximately 80 who were identified by the district administration.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.