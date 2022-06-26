Delhi News Live: Rajinder Nagar polls results to be declared today

Voting trends through the day signalled that the voter turnout would be low. In the first four hours, for example, the voter turnout was only 14.85%. “The voter turnout is low. We have tried out best through our voter awareness programme to encourage people to vote. We are hoping that it will pick up as we go and maybe in the afternoon more people will come,” Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh had said in the afternoon, and expressed hope that 2020’s voter turnout figure would be crossed.

During the election, a total of 188 challans were issued by traffic police for misuse of vehicles like bearing unauthorised posters, banners, and displaying other poll material, Singh said. Out of these, 123 were against the AAP, 49 against the BJP, and 16 against others.

There were a total of 190 polling stations, including 13 auxiliary ones, which were set up at 21 locations, equipped with all facilities such as drinking water, ramps, sign language, braille, creches for mothers if they come to vote with their children etc. A total of 24 Covid patients voted in the elections out of the approximately 80 who were identified by the district administration.