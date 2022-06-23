Delhi News Live: Rajinder Nagar by-election voting begins; light rain expected today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigning for the by poll in Rajinder Nagar. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live News: After days of heavy campaigning, voting for the Rajinder Nagar by-election has started amid tight security, with 20 candidates in the fray. The seat fell vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The results of the elections will be announced on June 26. The BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate, the AAP has given the ticket to Durgesh Pathak, and Congress to Prem Lata. According to the chief electoral officer, there have been several election procedure violations reported in the area, with 36,390 cases of defacement being recorded since May 25.