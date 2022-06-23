scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Delhi News Live: Rajinder Nagar by-election voting begins; light rain expected today

Delhi News Live Updates June 23, Delhi Latest News Updates, Rajinder Nagar Bypolls, Delhi Bypoll News, Delhi Weather Today: The results of the Rajinder Nagar by-elections will be announced on June 26.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 23, 2022 8:56:28 am
Delhi News Live: Rajinder Nagar by-election voting to begin today; light rain expectedDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal campaigning for the by poll in Rajinder Nagar. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live News: After days of heavy campaigning, voting for the Rajinder Nagar by-election has started amid tight security, with 20 candidates in the fray. The seat fell vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The results of the elections will be announced on June 26. The BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate, the AAP has given the ticket to Durgesh Pathak, and Congress to Prem Lata. According to the chief electoral officer, there have been several election procedure violations reported in the area, with 36,390 cases of defacement being recorded since May 25.

In other news, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) member Kuljeet Chahal Wednesday moved a resolution to expel Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the council citing his absence from council meetings for four months.

Delhi is expected to witness light rainfall today, according to the IMD’s weather forecast. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to settle at 24 degrees and 37 degrees Celcius.

Live Blog

08:56 (IST)23 Jun 2022
Rajinder Nagar bypoll campaign violations

According to the chief electoral officer, there have been several violations of the election procedure reported in the area, with 36,390 cases of defacement being recorded since May 25. There have been police complaints in 23 cases, including 12 against AAP and nine against BJP.

 
08:53 (IST)23 Jun 2022
Rajinder Nagar by-election candidates

The BJP has fielded Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate, the AAP has given ticket to Durgesh Pathak, and Congress to Prem Lata. The seat fell vacant after AAP’s Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. There are 20 candidates running for the bypoll. 

08:52 (IST)23 Jun 2022
Rajinder Nagar bypoll results

The results of the Rajinder Nagar by-election will be announced on June 26. 

08:52 (IST)23 Jun 2022
Voting for Rajinder Nagar by election begins

Voting for the Rajinder Nagar by-poll started in Delhi today, with 20 candidates in the fray. The polling will take place amid tight security. 

