Saturday, April 30, 2022
Delhi News Live: Power minister says shortage of coal at Delhi plants, will last only a day

Delhi News Live Updates 30 April, Delhi Power Cuts, Delhi Power Crisis, Delhi Heatwave News, Delhi Covid Cases Today: There is likely to be no significant change in the temperature over northwest India till May 2, after which it could fall by 2-3 degrees.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 30, 2022 9:12:09 am
delhi power crisis, power cuts, delhi power cut newsDelhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the Coal stock will last only a day in the National Capital. (Express File by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: Amid India’s ongoing power crisis, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said there is a shortage of coal at some power plants, urging the Centre to ensure its availability. Jain said the stock will last only a day. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the city has “somehow managed”, adding that the situation is grave in India. “We have to find a solution to this quickly. It is necessary to take quick measures to deal with the problem,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In other news, Delhi has recorded the hottest April in the past 12 years, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the past 72 years, from 1951, the average maximum temperature in April has crossed 40 degrees only twice – in 2010 and now in 2022. There is likely to be no significant change in the temperature over northwest India till May 2, after which it could fall by 2-3 degrees.

In Covid-related news, the Delhi government has provided Covid relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of 30 ‘Covid warriors’ who lost their lives during the pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.

Catch the latest news in Delhi-NCR as we bring you live updates on the power cuts, heatwave conditions, political developments, Covid-19, and more from the region. Follow for the latest updates.

09:12 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Delhi: Contractor arrested after house collapse in Satya Niketan killed 2

Days after two labourers died while four others sustained injuries after a three-storey house under renovation collapsed on them in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, police arrested the contractor from Bihar’s Araria district on Friday.

According to police, the accused, Md Raees (46), had hired the workers, who also hailed from Araria, to renovate the house. They were paid around Rs 300-Rs 350 per day. Read more 

09:11 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Lemonade seller beaten to death in Ghaziabad

A lemonade seller was beaten to death in Ghaziabad on Wednesday over payment issues, said police, adding that an e-rickshaw driver was arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Gaurav Kashyap. Police said the accused, Bobby, along with two persons, stopped at Gaurav’s stall in Raj Nagar Extension to buy lemonades. Read more 

09:09 (IST)30 Apr 2022
Power minister Satyendar Jain says shortage of coal at Delhi plants, will last only a day

Amid India’s ongoing power crisis, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said there is a shortage of coal at some power plants, urging the Centre to ensure its availability. Jain said the stock will last only a day. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the city has “somehow managed”, adding that the situation is grave in India. “We have to find a solution to this quickly. It is necessary to take quick measures to deal with the problem,” Kejriwal tweeted.

25 years after fake encounter at Connaught Place, Delhi HC grants Rs 15 lakh compensation to survivor

More than 25 years after police shot dead his two friends at Barakhamba Road near Connaught Place and injured him in a shootout, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to pay a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to Tarun Preet Singh along with an interest of 8% per annum from March 31, 1997, the date of the incident, within a period of eight weeks.

Noida: Supertech demolition likely to miss May 22 deadline

Demolition of the Supertech twin towers is likely to miss the May 22 deadline by one or two months as more time is required for the blast preparation, sources have told The Indian Express. The matter is likely to be discussed in court, said sources.

The Supreme Court had on August 30 last year ordered the demolition of the twin towers in Supertech’s Emerald Court in Noida’s Sector 93A within three months for violating regulations on the distance between buildings.

