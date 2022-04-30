Delhi News Live: Power minister says shortage of coal at Delhi plants, will last only a day

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said the Coal stock will last only a day in the National Capital. (Express File by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: Amid India’s ongoing power crisis, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain Friday said there is a shortage of coal at some power plants, urging the Centre to ensure its availability. Jain said the stock will last only a day. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the city has “somehow managed”, adding that the situation is grave in India. “We have to find a solution to this quickly. It is necessary to take quick measures to deal with the problem,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In other news, Delhi has recorded the hottest April in the past 12 years, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In the past 72 years, from 1951, the average maximum temperature in April has crossed 40 degrees only twice – in 2010 and now in 2022. There is likely to be no significant change in the temperature over northwest India till May 2, after which it could fall by 2-3 degrees.

In Covid-related news, the Delhi government has provided Covid relief assistance of Rs 1 crore to families of 30 ‘Covid warriors’ who lost their lives during the pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday.