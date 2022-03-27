Delhi News Live: Petrol to cost Rs 99.11 per litre in city after fifth hike in prices in six days

Delhi News Live: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking its price in Delhi to Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. This takes the total increase in rates since resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Saturday said action will be taken against the person who took to social media to allegedly threaten women from a minority community with rape and murder. In a tweet posted on Friday, a woman claimed that a man named Vipul Singh was posting rape and murder threats to Muslim women on social media. She also claimed that the man was from the Najafgarh area.
In other news, Delhi on Saturday reported 120 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With 120 fresh cases, the national capital’s case count increased to 18,64,478 while the death toll stood at 26,150, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.
Three doctors have been shortlisted to take over from Dr Randeep Guleria as the director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. They include head of the AIIMS trauma centre and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rajesh Malhotra, head of the department of endocrinology Dr Nikhil Tandon, and the executive director of (Translational Health Science and Technology Institute) and a professor of gastroenterology Dr Pramod Garg, according to officials in the know of the matter.
A four-member committee had received applications of 32 doctors, including 12 from within the institute for the position. Read more
Delhi University’s Law Faculty Saturday cancelled a talk by senior advocate Prashant Bhushan on ‘Challenges to The Indian Constitution’ 20 minutes prior to the event, citing “unmanageable behaviour” by students. Bhushan, however, alleged there was pressure to cancel the event given the topic, and his stand against the current dispensation.
After he was denied entry to speak inside the Law Faculty campus, Bhushan ended up delivering a short lecture outside on the road. Read more
Senior BJP leaders, MPs, and party workers led by state president Adesh Gupta staged a protest near the Delhi Vidhan Sabha against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s statements on the film The Kashmir Files, even as the latter said the BJP was politicising the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.
On Kejriwal’s statements on uploading The Kashmir Files on YouTube, MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, “Why has he not uploaded his advertisements and development works on YouTube?” Read more