Delhi News Live: Petrol to cost Rs 99.11 per litre in city after fifth hike in prices in six days

Delhi News Live: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking its price in Delhi to Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. This takes the total increase in rates since resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Saturday said action will be taken against the person who took to social media to allegedly threaten women from a minority community with rape and murder. In a tweet posted on Friday, a woman claimed that a man named Vipul Singh was posting rape and murder threats to Muslim women on social media. She also claimed that the man was from the Najafgarh area.

In other news, Delhi on Saturday reported 120 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. With 120 fresh cases, the national capital’s case count increased to 18,64,478 while the death toll stood at 26,150, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.