Delhi News Live: City logs 290 new Covid-19 cases; night curfew from today

Delhi reports 142 cases of omicron, active cases over 1,000

There has been a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the capital, which is likely linked to the spread of the highly mutated omicron variant. Delhi has so far reported the highest 142 cases of the new variant, followed by Maharashtra with 141 cases.

Delhi has reported 63 new cases of the new variant within a day.

With cases on the rise in Delhi, the number of active cases or those with a current infection crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday. There were 1,103 persons with active infection in Delhi, of whom 230 were admitted to hospitals till Saturday night reported a day later in Sunday’s daily health bulletin.

The active cases is an important marker as these persons need medical care either at home, a Covid health centre, or a hospital depending on the severity of the disease.

As on Monday morning, there are at least 265 persons who have been hospitalised with Covid-19, all but seven of whom have been admitted to oxygen beds, as per government’s live-tracking Delhi Corona App.

With 290 new cases on Sunday, the positivity rate or proportion of samples that return positive crossed the 0.5% mark. If it stays above that on Monday as well, the first level of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan will kick in. At this level, Cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks, gyms and yoga centres will be shut. All shops and malls with non-essential services will open as per the odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm.

A night curfew has already been implemented in the city.