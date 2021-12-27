Delhi News Live: City logs 290 new Covid-19 cases; night curfew from today

DDA special housing scheme: Now, visit sample flats before making a bid
As part of its special housing scheme, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has provided a facility for prospective buyers to visit sample flats in different localities. They will be assisted by an DDA official for the same.
On Thursday, the DDA launched its special scheme in which 18,335 flats are on sale in four categories — High Income Group (HIG), Middle Income Group (MIG), Lower Income Group (LIG) and Janta flats — at areas such as Jasola, Dwarka, Rohini, and Narela.
A senior DDA official said these sample flats are in Dwarka 19 B and 16 B, Jasola, Sirsapur, Rohini Sector 34 and 35, Narela, Mangla-puri. He said that DDA officials would be present at the sites from 10 am to 6 pm to assist people.
‘Wanted to take son to exam next day’: Kin of man who died trying to stop carjacking
Days after a retired government school teacher died of cardiac arrest while trying to stop a carjacking, his family said he had stepped out to fill petrol in his WagonR so he could take his son for an exam the next morning when two men decided to steal the vehicle.
The incident took place on Thursday around 11 pm near G3S mall in Rohini’s Sector 11. The victim, Ramesh Chander Rana (65), tried to stop the accused by hanging on to the door. He was dragged on the road for a few metres before he collapsed and died.
“He left home that night to fill petrol, so he could take our younger son to his exam centre the next day. We can’t believe he isn’t with us anymore… he always wanted to do good for others… he dreamed big for his children and grandchildren,” said his wife, Vijaya Rana.
Ahead of MCD polls, Congress sees leaders jumping to AAP, BJP
Ahead of the MCD polls scheduled for April, the Delhi Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal in the capital are seeing a depletion in their ranks with several leaders jumping ship to join either the AAP or BJP.
At least 12 out of 31 councillors from the Congress have left the party, including its biggest leader, Mukesh Goel, who joined AAP. Goel was the leader of the party in the North MCD.
There has been a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the capital, which is likely linked to the spread of the highly mutated omicron variant. Delhi has so far reported the highest 142 cases of the new variant, followed by Maharashtra with 141 cases.
Delhi has reported 63 new cases of the new variant within a day.
With cases on the rise in Delhi, the number of active cases or those with a current infection crossed the 1,000-mark on Sunday. There were 1,103 persons with active infection in Delhi, of whom 230 were admitted to hospitals till Saturday night reported a day later in Sunday’s daily health bulletin.
The active cases is an important marker as these persons need medical care either at home, a Covid health centre, or a hospital depending on the severity of the disease.
As on Monday morning, there are at least 265 persons who have been hospitalised with Covid-19, all but seven of whom have been admitted to oxygen beds, as per government’s live-tracking Delhi Corona App.
With 290 new cases on Sunday, the positivity rate or proportion of samples that return positive crossed the 0.5% mark. If it stays above that on Monday as well, the first level of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan will kick in. At this level, Cinemas, banquet halls, auditoriums, spas, gyms and entertainment parks, gyms and yoga centres will be shut. All shops and malls with non-essential services will open as per the odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm.
A night curfew has already been implemented in the city.
Delhi on Sunday reported the highest daily Covid-19 cases since June 10 with 290 fresh cases and zero deaths reported, according to the city’s health department. The positivity rate climbed up to 0.55 percent. For the past few days, Delhi’s daily numbers have been increasing at an alarming rate with the Delhi government deciding to impose a night curfew from today, between 11 pm to 5 am.
Almost a month after the deadline to demolish two towers of a Supertech housing project in Noida, set by the Supreme Court, expired, the buildings are still standing.
On August 30, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah upheld a 2014 Allahabad High Court judgment which ordered the demolition of the two towers at Emerald Court, located in Noida Sector 93A. The SC ruled that the demolition had to be completed within three months. Read more