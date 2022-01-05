scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Delhi News Live: Delhi tighten Covid curbs; confusion over home isolation protocol likely to end after meeting today

Delhi Covid-19 Omicron Cases Live Updates Jan 5, Delhi Weekend Curfew, Delhi Lockdown Today Updates: According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin issued on Tuesday, 5,481 cases were reported at a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, up more than two percentage points in a day.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 5, 2022 10:32:14 am
Delhi has 9,042 beds set aside for Covid patients. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Delhi Live News: On a day the national capital reported 5,481 Covid cases and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the virus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the city, making Delhi the first major metro to announce such stringent curbs.

Officials said that all services, except shops selling essential items such as groceries, will be shut over the weekend. This includes malls, markets and restaurants. Since a night curfew is already in place, the curfew will be in effect between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday.

Amid confusion over home isolation regulations in the capital, the health department will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the protocol for patients infected with Covid, including the new omicron variant.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin issued on Tuesday, 5,481 cases were reported at a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, up more than two percentage points in a day. There are 531 people admitted in hospitals, up from 420 on Monday. Of these, 308 are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and 168 are on oxygen support, up from 124 on Monday. The number of patients on ventilator support, however, has doubled to 14 in a day’s time. The city now has 14,889 active cases.

Over the past 15 days, occupancy of Covid beds in the city has increased 2.5 times, even as the number of active cases has gone up almost 28 times.

Also, at least 120 doctors have tested positive and are undergoing quarantine at four major hospitals in the capital.

Delhi live news: Delhi first to tighten Covid curbs, orders weekend curfew; meeting on home isolation protocol today; Hospital bed occupancy increases in Delhi; over 100 doctors positive at 4 hospitals, follow this space for updates.

Hello and welcome to our Delhi blog. On a day the national capital reported 5,481 Covid cases and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the virus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the city, making Delhi the first major metro to announce such stringent curbs. Follow to get all the latest updates here.

Healthcare worker takes a swab sample outside Sarojani Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

At the moment, some districts have seen complaints of elderly patients being asked to shift to government facilities, even if they want to isolate at home instead. The Indian Express spoke to several district officials, and while most said they were following the Union Health Ministry guidelines issued in April 2021, the current spurt in omicron has led to some amount of ambiguity.

AIIMS trauma centre designated for Covid again

Meanwhile, with Covid cases increasing in the city, AIIMS has once again shifted its trauma department to the main hospital and made the stand-alone centre across the road a dedicated Covid hospital.

The move has been criticised by doctors at the hospital as it cuts availability of beds, ICU, and operation theatres for trauma patients in need of urgent interventions. It also scatters departments such as the general, neuro, and orthopaedic surgery across the main hospital, compromising the care of polytrauma patients — those with two or more severe injuries — who need comprehensive treatment by all the teams.

Delhi government wary of announcing complete lockdown

The Delhi government has been wary of announcing a complete lockdown, fearing a repeat of the migrant worker exodus seen in March-April 2020 and then again in April 2021.

The first lockdown in Delhi was announced on March 23, 2020, two days before the national lockdown was announced. At the time, there were 30 Covid cases in the city, and 23 hospital admissions.

The second lockdown was announced by the Delhi government on April 19, in the midst of the second Covid wave, on a day that 23,686 cases were reported in a day at a positivity rate of over 26 per cent. Over 15,000 beds were occupied at the time. The second wave was particularly deadly, and healthcare facilities were soon overwhelmed, leading to several patients in need of hospitalisation being left in the lurch.

