Delhi News Live: Delhi tighten Covid curbs; confusion over home isolation protocol likely to end after meeting today

Delhi has 9,042 beds set aside for Covid patients. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

Delhi Live News: On a day the national capital reported 5,481 Covid cases and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the virus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the city, making Delhi the first major metro to announce such stringent curbs.

Officials said that all services, except shops selling essential items such as groceries, will be shut over the weekend. This includes malls, markets and restaurants. Since a night curfew is already in place, the curfew will be in effect between 10 pm Friday and 5 am Monday.

Amid confusion over home isolation regulations in the capital, the health department will hold a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the protocol for patients infected with Covid, including the new omicron variant.

According to the Delhi government’s health bulletin issued on Tuesday, 5,481 cases were reported at a positivity rate of 8.37 per cent, up more than two percentage points in a day. There are 531 people admitted in hospitals, up from 420 on Monday. Of these, 308 are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and 168 are on oxygen support, up from 124 on Monday. The number of patients on ventilator support, however, has doubled to 14 in a day’s time. The city now has 14,889 active cases.

Over the past 15 days, occupancy of Covid beds in the city has increased 2.5 times, even as the number of active cases has gone up almost 28 times.

Also, at least 120 doctors have tested positive and are undergoing quarantine at four major hospitals in the capital.