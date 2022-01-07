Delhi News Live: 31,498 active cases, positivity rate at 15.34%; 1,091 of 12,580 dedicated Covid beds occupied

A board displays the number of beds displays at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: As Covid-19 cases surge in the city — 15,097 new cases were reported on Thursday — fuelled mostly by the Omicron variant, data accessed from the Delhi health department show that none of the confirmed Omicron cases have required oxygen or ventilator support, or been admitted to the ICU so far.

According to the data, there have been no Omicron deaths so far. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also confirmed this on Thursday. A total of 1,091 out of 12,580 dedicated Covid beds were occupied as per the daily health bulletin on Thursday.

Delhi also reported six deaths and the positivity rate also shot up to 15.34 per cent on Thursday. With the latest addition, the cumulative caseload has gone up to 14,89,463 while the death toll rose to 25,127. The number of active cases in the capital now stands at 31,498. The last time active cases were over 31,000 was on May 21 last year. Delhi had on Wednesday reported 10,665 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent. With one more case of Omicron variant reported, the tally of such cases has risen to 465 in Delhi.

In other news, the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), an annual count of waterbirds which is under way in parts of Delhi-NCR, has found lower waterbird species diversity at East Delhi’s Sanjay Lake when compared to the count from the past three years.