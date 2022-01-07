Delhi News Live: 31,498 active cases, positivity rate at 15.34%; 1,091 of 12,580 dedicated Covid beds occupied

scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 7, 2022 10:09:31 am
Delhi Live News: As Covid-19 cases surge in the city — 15,097 new cases were reported on Thursday — fuelled mostly by the Omicron variant, data accessed from the Delhi health department show that none of the confirmed Omicron cases have required oxygen or ventilator support, or been admitted to the ICU so far.

According to the data, there have been no Omicron deaths so far. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also confirmed this on Thursday. A total of 1,091 out of 12,580 dedicated Covid beds were occupied as per the daily health bulletin on Thursday.

Delhi also reported six deaths and the positivity rate also shot up to 15.34 per cent on Thursday. With the latest addition, the cumulative caseload has gone up to 14,89,463 while the death toll rose to 25,127. The number of active cases in the capital now stands at 31,498. The last time active cases were over 31,000 was on May 21 last year. Delhi had on Wednesday reported 10,665 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent. With one more case of Omicron variant reported, the tally of such cases has risen to 465 in Delhi.

In other news, the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), an annual count of waterbirds which is under way in parts of Delhi-NCR, has found lower waterbird species diversity at East Delhi’s Sanjay Lake when compared to the count from the past three years.

10:09 (IST)07 Jan 2022
Delhi reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths yesterday

Delhi on Thursday reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases and six deaths, as the positivity rate also shot up to 15.34 per cent. With the latest addition, the cumulative caseload has gone up to 14,89,463 while the death toll rose to 25,127. The number of active cases in the capital now stands at 31,498. Almost 1 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Delhi had on Wednesday reported 10,665 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent. With one more case of Omicron variant reported, the tally of such cases has risen to 465 in Delhi.

10:07 (IST)07 Jan 2022
Just In | India reports 1.17 lakh Covid-19 cases

India reported 1,17,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Friday. With 30,836 new recoveries, the country’s active caseload is now at 3,71,363. The death toll increased to 4,83,178 after 302 patients succumbed to the deadly infection.

10:00 (IST)07 Jan 2022
Hello and welcome to our Delhi blog

Hello and welcome to our Delhi blog. With the latest addition of Covid-19 cases in the National capital, the cumulative caseload has gone up to 14,89,463 while the death toll rose to 25,127. The number of active cases in the capital now stands at 31,498. The last time active cases were over 31,000 was on May 21 last year. Follow this space for all the latest updates.

According to data accessed by The Indian Express, 143 confirmed Omicron patients are currently admitted to six designated hospitals — Lok Nayak, Max Saket, Fortis-Vasant Kunj, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, VIMHANS and Batra Hospital. None of them are in ICUs, or using oxygen/ ventilator support. While 129 are fully vaccinated, five have received the first dose, and nine are unvaccinated. Fourty-four are Delhi residents, the rest are from outside the city.

Till date, 11 confirmed Omicron patients in the 0-14 years age group have been admitted to these hospitals. None required oxygen or ventilator support. Ten patients have since been cured and discharged. As per the data, a total of 141 Omicron patients have been cured and discharged so far.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Delhi government to inform it about the spread of Omicron in Delhi and said that it would like to know the percentage of severe cases among those infected with the new variant. The court sought to know about the number of Omicron cases among the patients who are in ICUs, on ventilators or need oxygen support. The Delhi government submitted that it will apprise the court about the exact position in the city on the next date of hearing, which is February 1.

Delhi: No quarantine for healthcare workers with Covid exposure

Issuing fresh quarantine and isolation guidelines for healthcare workers who come in contact with a Covid positive case, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) said “they will have to continue work with a tight-fitted mask and maximum possible social distancing preferably more than 1 metre, irrespective of the degree of contact”.

Gurgaon records 1,447 new Covid cases, positivity rate over 13%

Gurgaon on Thursday reported 1,447 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike in the district in over seven months. On May 16, the district had reported 1,864 cases of Covid.

According to the district health bulletin, the active cases in the district are 4,220. In the last 24 hours, 10,748 tests were conducted in the district. Of the 4,220 active cases, 4,192 are in home isolation and 28 are hospitalised. Last week, nine people had been hospitalised.

