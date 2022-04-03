scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam reverses Navratri meat ban order

Delhi News Live: As per the initial order issued Friday, the ban on sale of raw meat would have been in effect between April 2 and 10.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2022 9:01:47 am
A poster of a shop selling fish is seen in this file photo. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Delhi News Live: The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam reversed its order banning the sale of raw meat during the period of Navratri. As per the initial order issued Friday, the ban would have been in effect between April 2 and 10. Officials had claimed that the meat ban during the festival was a routine order.

On Saturday, a fresh letter issued by the Mayor stated that the regulations by the UP government would be followed in this case. Currently, there are no orders by the state government banning sale of meat, officials said.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi government conducted its first mega Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) since the onset of Covid to “help parents understand the educational and emotional needs of their children in the post-Covid era”. The PTMs were conducted in more than 1,000 Delhi government schools.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live: Officials had claimed that the meat ban during the festival was a routine order; Follow this space for Latest Updates

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Meanwhile, nearly seven months after it was installed, the impact of the smog tower at Connaught Place at different distances from the tower is still unclear and being studied.

The smog tower, installed by the Delhi government on the Supreme Court’s orders, near the Shivaji Stadium Metro station was inaugurated on August 23 last year. IIT-Bombay is undertaking a two-year-long study to assess its performance. An official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said IIT-Bombay is likely to submit an interim report by June, which might provide more details on the tower’s functioning.

In other news, the Delhi government has allowed private shops to offer up to 25% discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor, over a month after it prohibited such discounts in the national capital.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.