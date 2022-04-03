Delhi News Live: Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam reverses Navratri meat ban order

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Meanwhile, nearly seven months after it was installed, the impact of the smog tower at Connaught Place at different distances from the tower is still unclear and being studied.

The smog tower, installed by the Delhi government on the Supreme Court’s orders, near the Shivaji Stadium Metro station was inaugurated on August 23 last year. IIT-Bombay is undertaking a two-year-long study to assess its performance. An official of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said IIT-Bombay is likely to submit an interim report by June, which might provide more details on the tower’s functioning.

In other news, the Delhi government has allowed private shops to offer up to 25% discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor, over a month after it prohibited such discounts in the national capital.