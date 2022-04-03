Delhi News Live: Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam reverses Navratri meat ban order

Delhi News Live: The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam reversed its order banning the sale of raw meat during the period of Navratri. As per the initial order issued Friday, the ban would have been in effect between April 2 and 10. Officials had claimed that the meat ban during the festival was a routine order.
On Saturday, a fresh letter issued by the Mayor stated that the regulations by the UP government would be followed in this case. Currently, there are no orders by the state government banning sale of meat, officials said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government conducted its first mega Parents-Teachers Meeting (PTM) since the onset of Covid to “help parents understand the educational and emotional needs of their children in the post-Covid era”. The PTMs were conducted in more than 1,000 Delhi government schools.